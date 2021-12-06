



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Are you looking for a horse Christmas jumper to wear to the yard Christmas party or for a festive hack? This selection of seasonal sweaters are perfect! With a wide range of styles, there is something for every equestrian to enjoy wearing this holiday season. They make ideal gifts for horse lovers, too.

Horse Christmas jumpers

‘I believe’

Colours: Red or grey | Sizes: Kids XS – adult XL | RRP: £32

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Shires Aubrion ‘Happy Holi-neighs’ horse Christmas jumper

Colours: Navy | Sizes: XXS–XXL | RRP: £35.99 |

View now at equus.co.uk, naylors.com or rideawaystore.com

‘Ho ho horses’

Colours: Royal blue or dark heather | Sizes: S–XXL | RRP: £34.99

View now at amazon.co.uk

‘Just a girl who loves Christmas & horses’

Colours: 7 options | Sizes: Age 2 – 11-13 | RRP: £21.99

View now at etsy.com

‘I do what I want’

Colours: Black, green or red | Sizes: S–3XL | RRP: From £25.42

View now at etsy.com

‘Have a magical Christmas’

Colours: 9 options | Sizes: S–XXL | RRP: £35

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Horse in a Santa hat jumper

Colours: Royal blue, dark heather or light grey | Sizes: S–XXL | RRP: £31.89

View now at amazon.co.uk

Retro Christmas tree jumper

Colours: Black, red, green or grey | Sizes: 3/4 years – adult XXL | RRP: From £19.99

View now at etsy.com

‘Ho ho horses’

Colours: Black or grey | Sizes: S–XXL | RRP: £33.91

View now at etsy.com

Horsey Christmas tree jumper

Colours: 7 options | Sizes: S–XXL | RRP: From £28.73

View now at etsy.com

Horse in a Santa hat

Colours: Grey or white | Sizes: XS–4XL | RRP: £18.15

View now at etsy.com

‘Christmas jumper’

Colours: Charcoal, green, purple, black or navy | Sizes: Kids XS–XL | RRP: From £14.67

View now at etsy.com

Christmas horseshoes

Colours: 7 options | Sizes: S–3XL | RRP: From £37.57

View now at etsy.com

Horse-drawn sleigh jumper

Colours: Green | Sizes: XS–XXL | RRP: £24.99

View now at amazon.co.uk

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.