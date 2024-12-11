



We all know that Christmas time is just the same as any other season to our dogs, and they’d probably rather their walking routine is maintained over the festive period than a one-off visit from Santa. However, while we’re hoping to spoil our human loved ones, it’s a bit of fun to find some Christmas treats for dogs to share out the yuletide joy.

Your dog is unlikely to care whether their snacks taste of turkey or beef, but there’s no need to be the Grinch – you could even get them one of the best Advent calendars for dogs or best Christmas dinners for dogs. And it might help ensure they don’t help themselves to toxic chocolate coins or other hazardous items so prevalent this season.

Best Christmas treats for dogs

Wagg Rudolph’s Festive Cookies

Size of packet: 500g

RRP: £9.50

We all want cookies at Christmas time – and our dogs can join in the party. These festive cookies – no sugar – are made with cinnamon and coriander, providing a Christmassy aroma of spice. They are oven-baked, and enriched with vitamins and minerals.

Lily’s Kitchen Christmas Turkey Jerky

RRP: £26 for a pack of 8 x 70g

Who said turkey is just for humans at Christmas? No dog we’ve ever met. Let your woofer join in the festive feast with Lily’s Kitchen’s delicious Turkey Jerky, made with proper meat, for a festive treat.

Made from grain-free, natural ingredients, suitable for dogs aged four months and older.

Doggy Christmas Pudding Cookies

RRP: £7.99 for 3 cookies

Spoil your pup! With these handmade doggy Christmas Pudding Christmas Cookies – an ideal Christmas present. These Christmas dog treats are adorned with yogurt frosting and delightful crunchy bone biscuit.

Pets at Home Christmas Mini Pudding Dog Treats

RRP: £3.50 for 50g

Real Christmas puddings are unfortunately extremely toxic to dogs, containing both vine fruits and alcohol. However, they needn’t miss out with these cute carob truffle treats, adorned with dainty holly leaf! Made from dog-safe chocolate (real chocolate being a major no-no), these are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives. A little on the pricey side with only four in a packet, but as a one-off treat for fun, these look the part for the Instagram shot or the family album.

Scrumbles Turkey Cranberry Softies

RRP: £3.49 for 90g

We all do a bit of over-indulging at Christmas time, so these gut-friendly dog treats are just the ticket (even if our dogs are sticking to the usual diet). Made of festive turkey and cranberry, these are 100% natural, with added pre and probiotics for “full tums and happy bums”.

Pets at Home Christmas Tarts Dog Treats

RRP: £3.50 for two tarts

Treat your dog to festive Christmas tarts, hand-decorated with no added nasties. Made with pastry, these treats have no added sugar or artificial flavours, and come with 15% less packaging, making them better for your dog and the planet. Get your furry friend on the nice list this holiday season!

Laughing Dog Iced Bone

RRP: £17.50

A yogurt-coated wheat-free baked biscuit bone, topped with carrot sprinkles. This beautifully decorated Happy Christmas bone is stunningly presented in a box with satin ribbon, so you can feel your dog is part and parcel (pun intended) of the gift exchanges on Christmas Day. No added artificial flavours.

How we chose the best festive treats for dogs

The priority with any of the selected treats is that they are dog-safe. Human treats are not appropriate for dogs and can even be toxic.

As we all know, to paraphrase the Dog’s Trust slogan of nearly half a century ago, “a dog is not just for Christmas” – and nor is Christmas particularly for dogs. They don’t know why we’re all dressing up, messing up their routines, eating constant feasts and dangling tantalisingly baubles on indoor trees. Let’s face it, festive treats are really for us, not the dogs! For this reason, we’ve picked several treats that look festive and celebratory. For those who love a polaroid snap or an Instagram post of their pooch looking Christmassy, these are the ones for you. But we’ve also chosen treats that dogs will love, made with natural and delicious ingredients – albeit with a festive vibe. Everyone’s a Christmas winner.

Can my dog eat Christmas dinner leftovers?

According to the Kennel Club, in December, dogs are 75% more likely to see the vet for eating human food that is toxic to them, compared to other months. The bottom line is that Christmas food is largely a no-go area. The main festive culprits are chocolate, Christmas cake, Christmas pudding and mince pies. Vine fruits are poisonous for canines. But it doesn’t stop there. Blue cheese, certain nuts, stuffing (garlic and onion are toxic), as well as generally fatty and salty foods which are bad for their digestion. You may think you’re just letting them lick the plates with a few scraps and gravy, but there are likely to be harmful ingredients such as cooked bones or onion and we simply don’t know how much is toxic. Alas, some of these foods can cause stomach upset at best, and be lethal at worst. It’s not worth the risk. Many foods safe for human consumption are harmful to dogs.

Something non-toxic such as boiled sprouts (and where’s the festive fun in that?) can still cause digestive upset if the dog eats too many and he is not used to them. Even potatoes are complicated – plainly cooked they can be tolerated in moderation, but they are not safe raw or boiled, or roasted in fats and spices. Sweet potatoes are a better option.

Overall, your dog is more likely to enjoy a happy Christmas dinner by sticking to his own tried and tested canine-specific diet.

What do I do if my dog eats chocolate?

Call your vet straight away. If it’s out of hours – Christmas time tends to be – you still need to seek immediate veterinary attention. Symptoms normally show up between four and 24 hours after ingestion. The vet will want to know how much the dog has eaten and when, and the type of chocolate. Even if the dog is not showing any signs – which may be sickness, stomach upset, over-excitability, increased heart rate, twitching, fitting or tremors – the vet may still want to assess and treat the dog. The usual treatment is to make the dog vomit; they may also wash out the stomach and feed activated charcoal to absorb any remaining theobromine. Severe cases may require a drip, and medication to control heart rate, seizures and blood pressure.

Chocolate is toxic to dogs due to the chemical theobromine which can over stimulate their heart (and other muscles), and can be fatal. How much chocolate is poisonous depends on a number of things, from the size of dog, to how much they’ve eaten, to the type of chocolate. Dark chocolate and more expensive chocolates tend to be more toxic as they have a higher theobromine content. Sugar-free content is doubly bad as it contains the sweetener xylitol which is toxic, potentially causing hypoglycaemia and liver failure.

