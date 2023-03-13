



Like all animals, dogs can have a fight or flight reaction in response to fear or discomfort. Anxiety can be a serious issue in some dogs, and is often in anticipation of a perceived threat, such as fireworks, thunderstorms, other dogs or even visitors. To help owners support the dog and ease his anxiety, there are various tools. Some dogs do well with a calming dog bed, or may benefit from having one of the best dog crates as a safe space. For others, a puzzle toy can help distract them.

The best dog calming treats can ward off anxiety, too, especially when you know a certain trigger is inevitable (such as fireworks or the owner leaving the house). Training and management should always be the main part of the toolkit. However, used in conjunction with other tools to manage anxiety, taking a look at the dog’s diet can be helpful, including trying supplements. But if you just want a one-off calmer, a tasty calming treat is certainly worth a try.

There is a wide variety of ingredients that are used in calming dog treats, which can be marketed as “calming” without a great deal of evidence. Ingredients that have been proven to make a difference include casein, tryptophan, melatonin and L-Theanine. However, there are also herbal remedies that have anecdotal backing. You should also bear in mind that the supplement and treats market is not regulated to the same standard as veterinary medicines.

If your dog shows any form of aggression in his anxious state, seek help from a professional, such as a vet or behaviourist.

Best dog calming treats

Adaptil Chew

Quantity: 30 chews | RRP: £25 |

Adaptil is the world’s leading dog behaviour calming range and is scientifically proven to help support dogs during stressful situations. This product is a fast-working, calming and tasty chew for dogs. The manufacturer says that dogs “love them and will eat them like a treat directly from your hand”.

Made from an enhanced calming formulation – which is non-additive and non-drowsy – to help dogs during stressful situations such as thunderstorms, fireworks, travel or vet visits. The calming ingredients include L-tryptophan, colostrum, green tea extract and thiamine.

Can be used daily or as needed, alongside the dog’s normal food.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

SettleMe Chews

Flavour: Smokey bacon | Quantity: 30 or 60 chews | RRP: From £12.99 |

These smokey bacon-flavoured chews contain a blend of ingredients – including L-tryptophan and L-theanine – believed to be helpful in supporting calm behaviour and in reducing anxiety, stress-related behaviours and over-activity. They are designed to help your pet cope better during stressful events such as vet visits, noise phobias, visitors, travelling and separation anxiety. The chews are seen as a treat and are easy to give, with or without food.

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Pooch & Mutt Calm & Relaxed Natural Dog Treats

Flavour: Lamb/chicken | Quantity: 6 tubes of 150 treats | RRP: £17.99 |

These natural wheat-free minibone dog treats are designed to help anxious dogs remain calm. They contain chamomile and valerian root, known for their relaxation properties, as well as L-tryptophan, which helps form serotonin, the “feel-good” transmitter.

They are the ideal treat for dogs before stressful situations such as vet visits, travel, fireworks, competitions, separation or “just as a nice bedtime treat”.

Suitable for all breeds and ages from 16 weeks old.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, poochandmutt.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Nutripaw Calming Treats

Flavour: Pork | Quantity: 120 chews | RRP: £34.99 |

This is branded as the “UK’s most loved calming chew”, and “trusted by 100,000+ customers”. It is packed with nine powerful natural ingredients in the guise of tasty pork treats, to help reduce your dog’s anxiety, stress, hyperactivity, barking and fear.

The non-drowsy, non-sedative ingredients include organic passion flower, L-tryptophan, L-theanine , hemp oil, ginger root, valerian root and organic chamomile.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Zylkene Calming Chews

Quantity: 14 chews | RRP: From £12.35 |

This is a calming supplement in the form of chews to help dogs cope with challenging situations inside and outside the home.

It is a tasty soft palatable chew, which is easy to give on the go. It contains a natural milk protein, casein, which has clinically proven calming effects, delivering a calming message to the brain via the body’s natural messenger system.

Ideal for helping dogs cope when travelling, holidays, days out and pet boarding, as well as loud noises. This is available in sizes for different dogs: small, medium and large.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or zooplus.co.uk

VetIQ Healthy Calming Treats

Flavour: Chicken| Quantity: 17 treats | RRP: £2 |

These natural dog treats are designed for puppies from the age of eight weeks old to calm naturally and soothe with chamomile, lemon balm and L-tryptophan. They are also made with real chicken, and contain natural Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for a healthy skin and coat, plus antioxidants to support a healthy immune system.

Formulated to help reduce anxiety during stressful situations, they can be used to ease the stress at bedtime, during puppy training or as a treat before grooming or a trip to the vet.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, jollyes.co.uk or petsathome.com

