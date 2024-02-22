



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Who doesn’t love a fleece? Whether as a blanket or as a coat, they are a great asset in winter or when the weather isn’t quite sure what it’s doing. For our pets too, the best fleeces for dogs can be a useful addition to the canine wardrobe.

As a coat, a fleece provides an excellent layer of insulation for cold weather. This is ideal, for instance, at outdoor rural shows or events when your dog isn’t running around full-pelt but needs to spend a lot of time standing around. This is of particular benefit for breeds with short of fine fur, or those who feel the cold (shivering whippets, we’re looking at you) – and these dogs may even benefit from a fleece at home. Older dogs, too, may appreciate an extra layer. They’re also handy for when you get home after a wet walk, but don’t quite need one of the best dog drying coats.

But fleeces aren’t just a bonus outdoors. Many dogs love a fleecy blanket either to cosy up underneath (again, whippets!), or as a soft bedding option in their crate or bed. Fleece makes for a comfortable and inviting fabric on which to rest and relax.

Finally, fleeces can help anxious dogs and provide a sense of security and familiarity for dogs in stressful situations. When you are travelling, or staying away from home – whether at boarding kennels or at friends’ houses – a favourite fleece can serve as a comfort blanket, with its familiar smell and texture. If you dog suffers from anxiety, a special fleece acts a bit like a teddy for a small child. A great all-round accessory in countless scenarios.

7 of the best fleeces for dogs

Hotterdog Fleece Jumper

Sizes: XS–XL

Colours: Blue, black, green, red, brown

Style: Jumper – high neck, front legs

RRP: From £17.95

We love this stylish fleece jumper, which is a quality trade range from the popular Equafleece. It provides a high neck and half legs at the front to keep the draughts out, but is not so long that the fleece gets wet and muddy while out on a walk.

It gives all-over coverage against wind and rain (yes, it is water-repellent). The fleece wicks away moisture from the body to keep the dog warm and dry.

It also doubles up as a drying coat for wet dogs, restoring core body temperature and drying wet fur quickly.

Your dog needs to be fairly biddable to allow you to put the jumper on, as it slips over the head and you feed the legs through the holes, but it has a slight stretch that means they don’t have to be a contortionist.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Fleece Coat

Sizes: 25–80cm

Colours: Maroon/grey or navy/red

Style: High neck, zip-up coat

RRP: £27.99

If your dog’s not keep on being put in a jumper, this zip-up fleece coat could be your answer. It’s lightweight but provides warmth while you’re out and after a wet walk or bath.

It has a high neck with an elastic drawstring to ensure a good fit and it covers the belly for extra protection. It’s made of a breathable and wickable anti-pill polyester fleece, and the zip runs along the back seam with a lining underneath to protect from rubbing.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or gsequestrian.co.uk

Vivaglory Dog Fleece

Sizes: XXS–XL

Colours: Beige, fuchsia, grey, pink or turquoise

Style: Coat, with underbelly strap

RRP: From £17.95

A stylish lightweight coat that takes the edge off the chill on nippy days, with a double layer fleece. It features a handy leash hole for those dogs who wear harnesses. It’s not really waterproof, but nor is it bulky so you can add a raincoat on top.

We love how easy this coat is to put on – with sticky closures round the chest and the belly.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Babepet Cosy Fleece

Sizes: XS–XXL

Colours: Turquoise, red, navy blue or grey

Style: Jumper, with high neck and half legs on all four legs

RRP: From £25.99

A luxurious thick fleece coat offering full body insulation, right from the high neck to the hindlegs, with elasticated cuffs to prevent draughts. It looks like a cosy onesie jumpsuit, but is easier to put on and take off that you might imagine thanks to a zipper. It also has an elastic strap so that you can adjust the fit on the neck and chest.

Ideal for freezing days thanks to the double polar fleece fabric, but not waterproof.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Furrybaby Fluffy Fleece Dog Blanket

Sizes: S–XL or jumbo

Colours: Beige, grey, red, pink, blue or brown

Style: Blanket

RRP: From £9.99

This thick and comfy soft fleece makes an ideal throw either to protect your sofas from collecting doggy debris (fur, mud and so on), or as a base for his own bed. Great quality and super soft.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Feandrea Waterproof Sherpa Fleece Dog Blanket

Sizes: S–3XL

Colours: Beige, grey

Style: Blanket

RRP: From £9.99

This soft, fleecy blanket features a waterproof fabric to prevent liquid leaking through, so any spills, wet fur and dirty paws will stay within the blanket and not on your couch or dog bed. Ideal for dogs prone to the odd accident, or those who insist on diving into puddles and return home soaked from walks.

This double-sided blanket is comfy, cosy, protective and warm, as well as durable.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Sourcingmap Flannel Fleece Bed Blankets

Sizes: From 75x100cm to 200x230cm

Colours: 16 options

Style: Blanket

RRP: From £9.99

A lightweight blanket ideal for those dogs who like to bury themselves underneath. It has an attractive popcorn design and while it is not super-thick, it is super-soft. We love the variety in colours – 16 in total – so one to suit the colour scheme of every room in the house.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

The best waterproof dog coats to keep your dog cosy and dry whatever the weather Best dog coats for warmth, wet walks and drying off afterwards Cosy up in the colder weather: hot water bottles for dogs When is it too cold to walk your dog? Give Horse & Hound as a Mother’s Day gift – plus a £10 VEX Gift Card

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.