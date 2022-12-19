



A wet dog’s shake is part and parcel of canine ownership, and can be quite endearing if it doesn’t soak you or splash your walls with dirty splatters. But never mind the mess, the dog wants to be dry! Rather than using a towel to soak up as much moisture as possible, and still leaving a somewhat cold, wet dog, the best drying dog coats do most of the job for you. Dog drying coats are typically extremely absorbent and fast drying, designed to be put on the dog after a wet walk, soaking up the water and picking up the dirt. They also keep the dog warm and cosy so he doesn’t catch a chill.

They’re handy for avoiding dirty, splashy shakes in the house, but also useful to keep them warm in the car when you’ve made a trip to a lake or the seaside – or just a rainy day.

Best drying dog coats

Henry Wag Drying Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colour: Grey/light blue | RRP: From £15.99 |

The Henry Wag Drying Coat is made using highly absorbent microfibre material which is effective at removing dirt and water from a dog’s coat. Use after wet walks to enclose your dog to wipe away the water and dirt leaving your dog clean and dry. Ideal for use on soggy doggies after wet, muddy walks to protect car and home interiors.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

The Wagging Tailor Dog Drying Coat

Sizes: XS to XL | Colour: Navy | RRP: £19.99 |

A microfibre towelling coat that is both absorbent and fast drying. The microfibre picks up the dirt and also offers extra thickness and warmth to help your dog dry off comfortably.

It is easily adjustable under the belly and around the collar with simple velcro straps, for the perfect fit.

Can be machine-washed at up to 40ºC.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Collared Creatures Dog Drying Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colours: Green or purple | RRP: From £25.99 |

A 358gsm microfibre cotton towelling inner, with a 300gsm fleece outer. There is a front neck zip to increase breathability once the dog is dry, which can be fully unzipped and the flexible fleece collar rolled backwards.

There are optional soft rear leg elastic straps for creating an all round snugger fit, as well as velcro straps to provide your dog with the snuggest fit possible while drying. And it has a handy inside loop for hanging up. Machine washable and low-heat tumble dry.

In the UK? View now at viovet.co.uk

Ruff and Tumble Dog Drying Coat

Sizes: XXXS–XL, plus 6 breed-specific sizes | Colours: Sandringham blue, blackberry, mud, beach stripes, French navy, burgundy, harbour stripes, brick red, heather or bottle green | RRP: From £31.95 |

This “dog dressing gown” is ultra-absorbent yet breathable. It dries your dog quickly, with double-thickness towelling for comfort. Manufacturers say it is the number one multi-purpose dog towel robe on the market for indoor and outdoor use, as well as travel. It has also featured as a winner on BBC1’s The Customer is Always Right.

The inside layer wicks moisture from the coat, and their body heat pushes the moisture through to the outer layer of towelling. Accessories include a long adjustable hood/collar, a handy hanging loop, and an extra wide belly flap for maximum coverage. Plus adjustable velcro and elasticated leg straps for the perfect fit.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Bella & Balu Dog Bathrobe

Sizes: XXS to XL | Colours: Grey, blue or brown | RRP: From £16.99 |

A microfibre dog robe with soft hood and belt for drying both the head and stomach as well as the body. It has velcro closures for easy dressing. Made from 400gsm microfibre towel, fast-drying, absorbent and comfortable. A nice extra detail is it includes a paw wipe! Machine-washable.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Urban Pup Fluffy Terry Dog Bathrobe

Sizes: S–XL | Colours: Pink or blue | RRP: £20.95 |

If cuteness is your top priority when drying your dog, this bathrobe is just the ticket. In pretty pastel colours, it’s probably best suited to the cleaner pooches after a bath rather than mud-lovers drying off after a walk.

Made from fluffy plush micro-fibre for super-soft comfort. With matching towelling belt to help pull up the underside and soak up excess water. Machine-washable.

In the UK? View now at petsathome.com

