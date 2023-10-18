Thirsty work? 6 of the best doggy water bottles





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

A thirsty dog will drink from anywhere – dirty puddles, streams, ditches – and it’s hard to stop them, even if there might be health consequences. Puddles can be a cocktail for all sorts of nasties, from chemicals to bacteria and disease. And sometimes when you are walking your dog on a hot day you might recognise your dog is panting, but you don’t have any water to give him. Even if you’re carrying a bottle of water for yourself, it’s tricky trying to transfer that liquid into the dog’s mouth efficiently. You could carry round a bottle and a bowl, of course, but the best water bottles for dogs combine the two, so that your pup is able to drink whenever he needs to while out exercising.

The most common design for doggy water bottles features a bottle attached to the bowl, which is moulded around the bottle making it compact and portable. You pull out the bottle from the bowl section, and squeeze water into the bowl. Any unused water can be discarded or poured back in, the bowl and bottle slotted back together and you continue your walk.

Another design avoids the need for a bowl, featuring a bottle with a ball bearing mechanism, similar to those found in hamster cages, so when the dog lips the tip, the water is released. This means he just drinks what he needs, as water doesn’t splash around everywhere, but he’ll need to learn the technique and it’s not as easy to quench the thirst.

The capacity of the bottle will depend on the length of your walks and your climate – longer walks in hot weather will require a bigger bottle. Another consideration is the material the bottle is made from. Some materials, such as stainless steel or ceramic, keep the water cooler for longer, while plastic is more economical.

6 of the best water bottles for dogs

Vivaglory Water Bottle

Capacity: 750ml| Material: Stainless steel, plastic bowl and neoprene holder | Weight: 250g| RRP: £14.99 |

A high-quality, large bottle in a comfortable neoprene holder. It comes with a handy adjustable strap, so you can carry it easily if you don’t have a bag, while the neoprene protects your bottle from scratching or denting. The holder is available in four colours: black, green, orange and red.

Use the reversible cap as a drinking bowl.

The large capacity is handy for long walks and large dogs. The water stays cold in the stainless steel, and the bottle doesn’t leak at all.

Tuff Pupper PupFlask

Capacity: 800ml, 1,200ml| Material: Stainless steel and silicone bowl | Weight: 133g | RRP: From £21.96 |

A large stainless steel flask with a collapsible silicone bowl cup, which flips back down when not in use, while the steel material keeps the water cool. H&H loves the large sizes – it’s handy to be able to carry over a litre of water for hot days and long walks. The drinking bowl is also a decent size to give your dog a good drink, and you can drain unused water back into the bottle.

Comes in four colours: blue, green, red and purple.

Separately, you can buy a PupFlask neoprene insulated bottle holder with strap to carry it. If you buy just the bottle, it only has a a hand strap for carrying.

LumoLeaf Portable Dog Water Bottle

Capacity: 800ml| Material: Stainless steel and silicone bowl | Weight: 430g| RRP: £21.59 |

This stainless steel bottle has a good capacity, and the flip-up silicone bowl is large enough for your dog to dip his mouth right in.

The bottle has a wide opening, which means you can add ice cubes for hot days. It’s easy to control how much water you pour into the bowl with a lock button in the lid, and you can drain unused water back into the bottle.

It has a carabiner to attach to a backpack, or a hand strap for carrying. Available in blue or grey.

Hjhy Dog Water Bottle

Capacity: 600ml | Material: Plastic and silicone bowl | Weight: 567g | RRP: £7.99 |

Plastic is undoubtedly less efficient at keeping water cool, but it does come at a much cheaper price than the stainless steel options.

This water bottle is made from 100% food grade silicone and plastic; it is BPA free, FDA approved, lead free.

You simply flip the silicone leaf out, open the cap and squeeze water into the leaf bowl.

It has a removable strap, for easy carrying. A quality water bottle at a competitive price.

