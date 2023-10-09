



What do you take with you when you head out for a walk with your dog? It’s rarely as simple as just you and your pooch. Leads, poo bags, treats, a ball, water carriers, training whistles, your phone, keys, headphones, and so the list goes on. Yes, the best solution is to get one of the best dog walking bags on the market – pockets will not suffice. No more treats stuffed into jeans, or supplies of the poo bags filling every orifice in your coats. In a dog walking bag, every accessory has a place.

Of course, you can take an ordinary knapsack, but a specialised dog walking bag has all the pockets you need for the right items, in the right place for easy access. They are designed for walking, so are comfortable while out and and about, are nearly always waterproof, hardy and fit for the purpose of rugged daily use.

The design of the bag is down to personal preference and habits. For instance, if you love to go hiking with your dog, you’ll be after a heavy-duty backpack-style bag, with some customisation for your canine friend, however, for most walks you’ll want easy access to all your doggy accessories, treats, training tools – as well as your own valuables.

For a summer stroll, a bum bag (fanny pack) or waist pack will be more suitable. Runners might find a bumbag most appropriate. Some walkers like a cross-body or shoulder bag, others prefer the weight distribution of a back or waist pack. You might just need a little pouch for treats, or plenty of space for training leads and accessories. Whatever your needs, there’s a bag out there for you – and Fido.

Best dog walking bags

Sweetie Premium Dog Treat Bag

Size: 11.5 x 6.5 x 17.5cm | How to wear: Over the shoulder or round the waist | RRP: £12.75 |

This popular treat bag has space not only for treats, but everything else you might need on your daily walk. There is a built-in poop bag dispenser, D-rings for used waste bags (or whatever else you might want to hang there, for example, your clicker).

The humans aren’t forgotten either. There are two zippered pockets for valuables, and an outer mesh for everything else, such as soggy tennis balls.

It comes with a collapsible travel dog bowl with a carabiner and clicker included. Another bonus is that the inner liner can be pulled out for easy cleaning.

A great little bag with all the accessories needed, at a very good price.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or etsy.co.uk

Barking Bags Original Dog Walking Bag

Size: 26.2 x 25.5 x 4.3cm | How to wear: Over the shoulder or round the waist | RRP: £36.99 |

These bags were made famous thanks to Dragon’s Den, and live up to expectations. There is a place to store everything, with an easily accessible section for treats, a poo bag dispenser, a pocket for hand sanitiser (now, there’s a good idea for when you need a mid-walk handwash) and a large inside compartment for your essentials such as phone and keys.

Breathable side pockets can hold water bottles and soggy toys, and there’s one extra roomy drawstring side-pocket for larger items.

You can carry it either over the shoulder, or it has clips to attach to your belt to be worn round the waist.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or barkingbags.co.uk

WoofWoof Dog Bag

Size: 20 x 13 x 6cm | How to wear: Over the shoulder or around the waist | RRP: £9.99 |

An extended inner pouch provides storage for plenty of treats, while the front mesh bag is useful for wet items, such as balls. There are two zip-up pockets for your own valuables, plus it has a side poop-bag dispenser. There are plenty of useful compartments in a sturdy and compact bag at a great price.

Comes with a collapsible dog travel bowl and carabiner, and a clicker included.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Tudequ Dog Walking Bumbag

Size: 24.13 x 6.6 x 16.51cm | How to wear: Round the waist | RRP: £22.99 |

This is a great option for those who like to run with their dog. It has a fully adjustable strap to ensure no bouncing while running. There is an earphone hole on the front large pocket, so you can use your phone or listen to music while out and about.

There are eight pockets, for treats, phones, tissues, water bottles and so on.

It has a breathable mesh pad for ventilation which is useful to counter the effects of physical exertion!

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Pecute Dog Running Leads with Wide Back Support Waist Bag

Size: 38.99 x 18.01 x 8cm | How to wear: Round the waist | RRP: £26.99 |

Another great choice for runners, as this lightweight waist bag is designed specifically for jogging with your dog, and comes with leads and attachments. It’s basically a set of pockets that is less bulky than other bags, and accordingly holds less, but enough for most runners’ requirements. It can take a phone, keys, cards, poo bags and treats.

The leads that come with it have springs, which absorb shock from the dog pulling, reducing stress on your back. It has a breathable mesh fabric for sweaty runs.

This is a practical and comfortable item, ideal for runners but also handy for those who don’t need to take a lot of items and want a bit of back support while walking their dog, as you can clip the lead on to the waist.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Purrfects Dog Walking Bag

Size: 23.1 x 22.2 x 5.9cm | How to wear: Over the shoulder or cross-body | RRP: £24.99 |

A stylish walking bag in corduroy. As well as adding a touch of glam to your daily walk, this bag has all the storage compartments you’d want, from poop bag dispensers, to mobile phones and treats. It’s not enormous, but does the job much better than coat pockets and is both smart and practical. It can be worn as a cross-body or over the shoulder, but is on the short side for cross-body if you’re tall.

Comes in four colours: sky blue, ivory cream, candyfloss pink or black.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or purrfects.com

