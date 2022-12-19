



You might not think your dog needs a waterproof coat – after all isn’t that what nature gave him? However, most dogs don’t actually love wet and windy weather, and the best waterproof dog coats will prevent his fur getting drenched and him soaked to the skin. Even those dogs that look like they’re enjoying themselves on a rainy walk (looking at you, springer spaniels), will come home shivering and sorry for themselves if they spend too long outside in a downpour. And some dogs simply won’t step outside on a wet day, so for dogs that feel the elements, a waterproof coat may ensure they get the exercise they need.

And from a human perspective, wet dogs smell and take a long time to dry – unless you have one of the best dog drying coats!

The material is key in a waterproof coat. It should be lightweight and breathable to enable your dog to exercise as normal without being weighed down or restricted. The correct size and fit is also vital to enable him to move freely. Some manufacturers make breed-specific coats, for example for greyhounds and dachshunds, appropriate for the variety in shapes.

Best waterproof dog coats

3 Peaks Waterproof and Windproof Dog Suit

Sizes: XXS–XL | Colour: Grey | RRP: From £27 |

This suit has full body coverage and taped seams to keep the as much of the dog as possible protected from wind and rain. The full-length zipper makes for an easy fit. It has reflective piping to increase visibility in darker conditions.

3 Peaks also make a full coverage waterproof suit, a water-resistant padded coat and a lightweight waterproof coat.

In the UK? View at petsatahome.com

Henry Wag Waterproof Dog Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colour: Blue/grey | RRP: From £24.99 |

Designed to allow you and your dog to spend longer outside, and minimise the impact of dirt and water on your return home. Features a layer of insulation filling to give some protection from the cold. The materials include Hydro-Comfort Technology making the material breathable and waterproof for maximum comfort.

Accessories include a lead and harness access slot with protective flap cover, and a reflective stripe along the side of the coat for night-time visibility.

Adjustable collar for a snug fit, and an elastic head hole to ensure even broad-headed breeds can be easily dressed, as well as elastic leg straps to keep the coat in place.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Barbour Waterproof Dog Coat

Sizes: XS to XL | Colour: Olive | RRP: £54.95 |

Waterproof coat with a tartan lining and cord collar. It has reflective trim for improved visibility and a keyhole opening for a harness. Barbour is well known for making weatherproof outdoor clothing. Iconic and authentic, Barbour thrives on the unique values of the British countryside, so your dog will look and feel the part.

In the UK? View now at petsathome.com

Ancol Muddy Paws Stormguard Dog Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colours: Bright pink, navy, red, chocolate or high-vis | RRP: From £19.69 |

This pragmatic coat has been inspired by professional outdoor pursuits clothing. It has a cosy fleece lining to insulate your dog from the cold, an enduring waterproof exterior to keep them dry and a chest protector strap to keep them clean and dry from puddles.

It features an elasticated neck for easy removal and snug fit, elasticated back straps, reflective edging tape for visibility and a neck flap with lead slot.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Trespaws Seadog Dog Waterproof Coat

Sizes: XXS–L | Colour: Yellow | RRP: £39.99 |

A dog raincoat with a hood that packs away into a pocket. Made from waterproof fabric with reflective trims. It has a harness access point, and adjustable hook and loop fastenings.

The hood might be more of a fun accessory than a genuinely useful item, but for dogs that spend more time on the pavement than in and out of brambles, this is an eye-catching outfit!

In the UK? View now at petsandfriends.co.uk

Morezi Greyhound Waterproof Coat

Sizes: XS–XXXL | Colour: Red, pink or navy | RRP: From £21.99 |

Whippets and greyhounds tend to feel the cold more than most dogs, due to carrying minimal fat. These coats are contoured specifically for the shape of the greyhound, whippet and lurcher breeds, and with seven available sizes, you should be able to get the perfect fit.

They have a waterproof outer layer, an inner fleece and an adjustable drawstring round the high collar to keep the draughts out. There is also a reflective section and piping round the coat for visibility in low light. There is also a harness hole.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Morezi Dachshund Waterproof Coat

Sizes: S–L | Colours: Red or navy | RRP: £26.99 |

A waterproof dog fleece coat with a specially contoured shape to suit dachshunds, corgis and other long-backed short-legged breeds.

It has a strong durable outer fabric, with quick fastening adjustable body and front straps. There is a harness hole on the upper back of the jacket.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com



