Dog coats are a handy accessory for wet, wild and windy walks, but they don’t always work ideally with your chosen form of leash. If your dog is best to walk in a harness rather than the lead attached to the collar, then you’ll need to track down one of the dog coats with harness hole. Fitting a harness over the dog coat is cumbersome, but a simple hole where the harness attaches solves the problem. Dog harnesses have been growing in popularity since the 1990s, and thankfully, coat manufacturers recognise this, with many coats now featuring harness holes.

Alternatively, some dog coats feature built in harnesses, with clips on the top to which you can attach a lead. However, you’ll still need a separate harness as unless you live in the Arctic Circle, it’s unlikely your dog will need to wear a coat on a daily basis! Furthermore, if you have a strong puller, a purpose-built harness – rather than a coat/harness hybrid – is a better option as the sewn-on rings are unlikely to be as hardwearing.

Whether you want a waterproof coat for showers, or a cosy one for frosty days, there will be an option for you to walk your dog in a harness whatever the elements.

Dog coats with harness hole

Ctomche Dog Hoodie

Sizes: XS–XXXL | Colours: Grey, green, pink, purple or red | RRP: From £21.99 |

Features a small opening on the upper back of the jacket for harness users.

This coat is designed for cold weather and includes a detachable hood for very chilly days. It is elasticated under the belly to keep the chest dry and warm without hampering movement. The lining is polyester fleece, while the exterior is waterproof with a reflective high-vis trim.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Kurgo Loft Dog Jacket

Sizes: XS–XL | Colours: Ink blue/seaglass, coastal blue/orange, black/yellow, chilli red/charcoal, deep violet/charcoal, grass green/charcoal, greenery/forest green or magenta/petal | RRP: From £27.49 |

Includes a zipper opening to wear with your dog’s favourite harness. This reversible jacket is an athletic fit that allows the dog to walk and run freely. It is made from durable ripstop material to prevent itchiness.

The “Loft” technology is designed to keep the dog warm without overheating, adding warmth not weight. It is water-resistant with insulation.

It features a reflective trim for visibility in the dark, and an adjustable hook and loop belly closure for custom fit.

Can be worn with the Kurgo Fleece Sweater – also with harness hole – on bitterly cold days.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Henry Wag Waterproof Dog Coat

Sizes: XS–XXL | Colour: blue/grey | RRP: from £24.99 |

This waterproof coat includes a lead and harness access slot with protective flap cover.

Designed to allow you and your dog to spend longer outside, and minimise the impact of dirt and water on your return home. Features a layer of insulation filling to give some protection from the cold. The materials include Hydro-Comfort Technology making the material breathable and waterproof for maximum comfort. It also includes a reflective stripe along the side of the coat for night-time visibility.

Adjustable collar for a snug fit, and an elastic head hole to ensure even broad-headed breeds can be easily dressed, as well as elastic leg straps to keep the coat in place.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Geyecete Raincoat for Whippets, Lurchers and Greyhounds

Sizes: XS to XXL | Colours: red or yellow | RRP: From £19.99

This features a harness hole on the back of the neck, as well as reflective straps for visibility in poor light.

The breed of dog most likely to need a raincoat, even in milder temperatures, due to its minimal natural insulation also requires a differently shaped coat to most other breeds. This dog jacket is contoured specifically for greyhounds, lurchers and whippets. It is waterproof but lightweight and breathable, with mesh lining.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Morezi Dog Jacket With Harness

Sizes: XS–XL, with different length options | Colours: Black, red, blue or orange | RRP: From £15.99 |

This jumpsuit style jacket features an integral harness, with a traction belt conjoined design. It is done up with a zipper on the back for easy dressing.

It has an elastic waterproof outer layer, with polar fleece lining for comfort and warmth. There is an adjustable extended neck to keep out cold draughts.

Includes high-vis reflective strips.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Gooby Padded Cold Weather Vest

Sizes: XS–XL | Colours: Green, blue, pink, red, purple, solid blue or black | RRP: From £13.90 |

Features a double D-ring design allowing you to attach a lead securely to the top of the jacket, without the need for a harness underneath.

These jackets are designed to keep your dog warm, dry and comfy, being padded with a fleecy lining, and water-resistant. It’s lightweight, so doesn’t get soggy in the rain and snow.

The zip does up on the dog’s back making it easy to put on, with a “safe fur guard” to prevent fur being trapped. Or you can use the snap buttons if the dog is particularly excited about his walkies.

And it is cut away to ensure the dog doesn’t spray the vest when Mother Nature calls.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

