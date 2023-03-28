



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Harness or collar? That’s the question for dog owners as they decide how they want to attach a lead and head out for walkies. The best dog harnesses should be more comfortable for your dog, as they can help avoid throat or neck injury, especially for dogs that have not learned to walk nicely on a lead. Some harnesses can actually discourage pulling, too, although training is always more productive on this front.

For the Houdinis out there, a well-fitting harness is typically harder for a dog to wriggle out of than a collar. But the downside of this is that more the secure harnesses tend to be rather harder to put on and remove. It’s really important, as with a collar, to get the right fit for your dog. You’ll find some brands of harness fit your dog’s shape better than others. You should be able to fit one or two fingers in between the dog’s coat and the harness straps all round. Good harness brands should have a wide range of sizes to ensure the perfect fit.

The best dog harnesses for you and your dog will also depend on your own needs. If you want to run with your dog, then you’ll be after a harness that actually encourages him to pull, whereas if you’re prioritising manners there are harnesses that are designed to help stop dogs pulling. Or you might be after a car harness to keep your dog strapped in on the move.

Best dog harnesses: what’s the choice?

Julius K-9 IDC Powerharness

Size: Baby 1, Baby2, Mini-Mini, Mini, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 | Colours: 30+ | Lead attachment: Back | RRP: From £20.99 |

This is Julius K-9’s flagship harness and is extremely popular thanks to its quality, water-repellent durable material, and ease of fitting. The straps fit around the front and under the tummy. It features adjustable straps and a robust control handle, and is available in a huge range of colours and sizes. It features interchangeable patches which you can swap according to your dog’s mood! Particularly suitable for urban walking, in parks and on streets.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Auroth Tactical Anti-Pull Harness

Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Colours: Army green, black, blue camo, desert camo, grape camo, grey, pink camo or woodland camo | Lead attachment: Chest and back | RRP: From £28.99 |

This robust harness is designed to stop dogs pulling. It has two D-shaped rings on the chest and back. When your dog rushes forward, you can pull the front ring to control it, while the ring on the back can be used to provide less stress on its neck.

It is easy to put on and remove with four buckles. You can adjust the elasticity with the four-way adjustment straps on the neck and chest.

The sandwich mesh lining is breathable and comfortable, while the outer layer is made of durable Oxford material which is easy to clean.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or aurothpets.com

Lasaline X-Back Harness for Canicross

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colours: Neon pink, green, orange, yellow or light blue | Lead attachment: Back | RRP: £53.95 |

This is designed as a pulling dog harness for sports such as canicross, skijoring and biking. It ensures even pressure distribution, stabilises, supports and protects the back. The free-lying shoulders guarantee freedom of movement, while the side-free chest area promotes unobstructed breathing.

It suits most breeds (not just Huskies), and is light, durable, robust and tear-resistant. It has breathable padding to ensure heat dissipation, and and extra padded chest area with smooth and water-repellent surface to protect fur and skin. No buckles mean no pressure points.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Halti No Pull Harness

Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: Black | Lead attachment: Back and chest | RRP: From £15.99 |

This is designed as a no-pull solution for most dogs, with both a lifting action and front control steering. It’s a great design for flat-nosed dogs who cannot wear a headcollar.

The lightweight design allows for full range of movement, and the padded chest and leg straps keep your dog comfortable.

Recommended for use with the Halti training lead.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Kurgo Tru-Fit Car Harness

Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Colours: Black, purple, ink, red or charcoal | Lead attachment: Back and chest | RRP: From £14.63 |

This is an enhanced strength car harness which has been crash tested at a facility using a test procedure for pet safety harness restraint systems, which always maintains safety standards for child restraint systems.

It has five adjustment points for customisable fit and a broad, padded chest plate for extra protection and comfort. Dog seat belt loop tether with carabiner is included. It is compatible with any car seat belt system.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Mountain Paws Anti-Choke Harness

Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: Red | Lead attachment: Back | RRP: From £25.99 |

A great harness for escapologist dogs as it features three adjusting straps around the body to create a perfect fit, with no worries about slipping or choking.

Designed for very active dogs who love the outdoors, it has a breathable and flexible foam chest panel. Features a padded back handle to aid dog over obstacles or for increased control.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

Reliable recall: the best whistles to train your dog No stress: the best dog calming treats Best GPS trackers to keep tabs on your pooch Best cameras to watch over and interact with your dog from afar Hydrate and be healthy: best water fountains for dogs Enjoy 3 issues of Horse & Hound magazine for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.