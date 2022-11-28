



A dog camera can give you peace of mind when leaving your pup alone in the house, as you can keep an eye on how he’s getting on. And there’s a lot more to the best dog cameras than you might imagine. Some have two-way audio and can alert you via an app to your dog barking, so that you can talk to the dog to appease him. Many of them launch treats, or have interactive properties.

When shopping for dog cameras, you’ll know whether you are more concerned about his safety in the home, or any anxiety problems. For safety, you’ll want a wider field of vision and a two-way audio. If anxiety is the main concern, then a camera with treats and games might help them relax – as well as two-way audio so that you can hear if he’s whining, and soothe him.

Of course there is no substitute for being with your dog in person. If the camera reveals that your dog is in fact unhappy alone at home, and you really cannot be there, you may want to invest in a pet sitter or take him to doggy daycare.

Best dog cameras

Furbo 360º Dog Camera

RRP: £199 |

This high-definition camera has a 360º rotating view to give you high-class 1080p video quality, with full room coverage, day and night. It allows you to check on your home, speak to your dog (and any family in the house!) and toss treats to pets.

It has an auto dog tracking sensor to follow your pup as he moves around the room. Colour night vision provides enhanced vision at night with infrared technology, and vivid colour vision in dim light.

You can toss a treat via the Furbo app, to use as a reward, or a distraction. And there is two-way audio so you can communicate.

There is also a barking sensor, which sends notifications to your phone. You can buy the Furbo Dog Nanny separately (subscription required) for additional alerts.

More than 1m have been sold worldwide.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View at amazon.com

Petcube Bites 2 Lite

RRP: £149 |

An all-in-one pet monitor, allowing you to check on your dog at any time from anywhere. Features highdefinition 1080p live-streaming video, 160º wide-angle view and 10 metres of night vision.

There is two-way audio for you to talk to your pets, and to hear them barking.

You can toss out treats remotely at a short, medium or long distance, or schedule automatic treat dispensing via the Petcube app.

There is also a built-in 24/7 online vet chat, allowing you to consult a professional vet via the chat in the app for speedy answers on health, behaviour and nutrition.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.co.uk

In the US? View at amazon.com

Skymee Owl Robot

RRP: £135.99 |

A remote control robot that can cruise round the home and track pets for a fun hide and seek game. Automatically triggers multiple action modes by infrared sensing to interact with your pet and make it more active. This is more of an interactive toy rather than for security.

It has full HD 1080p camera and night vision, so you can see your dog clearly day or night.

There is two-way audio and treat tossing capability. You can make the owl robot move and leave a snack route to lure your curious pet. If there is any anxiety, you can comfort your pet instantly with your voice and dispense treats.

It has motion detection, so will alert you when your pet is on the move.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Galayou Home Security Camera

RRP: £21.59 |

An option for those looking for something cheaper but still with all the basic necessities, the Galayou provides 2K super high-definition live-stream to monitor your dog in the home.

It has a motion sensor, so will automatically rotate (up to 355º horizontally and 52º vertically) to follow the movement.

If has night vision, using infrared, and also has a built-in microphone and speaker so you can communicate both ways.

There is no treat dispenser.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Catit PIXI Smart Mouse Camera

RRP: £75.79 |

OK, it’s clearly designed for cats not dogs, but it’s cute and does the job – and don’t dogs like mice too?

The Catit PIXI Smart Mouse Camera is a mouse-shaped device, equipped with a 1080p HD camera and features including an automatic infrared night vision option. Selective motion detection, mountable magnetic feet, and agility to be posed in all directions. It has two-way audio, so,you can not only keep an eye on your dog whenever but chat to him too.

You can also use the free Catit PIXI app, where you can watch and record live footage and save adorable photos and videos to your smartphone’s camera roll or to a micro-SD card (not included).

No treat dispenser.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or petsandfriends.co.uk

Enabot Ebo Air Security Robot

RRP: £160.30 |

A moving indoor camera which can monitor all the rooms it can access so that you can check out the situation at home remotely. It has night vision, 1080p high-definition pictures and videos, and a motion sensor. Plus there is two-way audio.

It has AI recognition of people and pets. It is designed as a pet companion robot as well as a camera, so you can schedule play sessions via the Ebo app throughout the week to entertain your pet. It has multiple modes to keep your pet amused. Or in manual mode, you can remotely play with your pet via the app.

It has one-click video recording, and the app comes with editing and social features to enable you to share your moments with the world.

It charges automatically.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View at amazon.com

