As much as we might love to settle our dog down to sleep in one of the softest and fluffiest best dog beds, some of our canine friends see this as an invitation to rip the stuffing out of it. Not all dogs are aggressive chewers, but for those who’d rather eat their bedding than sleep on it, you’ll need to look out for the best dog bed for chewers – or else you’ll be buying a new one each week. Not to mention hoovering up the expensive fluffy remnants…

A bed made out of a metal frame with a heavy-duty fabric mattress is one way to ensure your dog cannot shred his bed. However, if you want something that looks a little cosier there are other options. Heavy-duty fabrics such as canvas or PVC are especially durable, and can resist some fairly persistent chewing.

Most chew-proof dog beds tend to look less appealing to human eyes, with durability the key concern. However, do bear in mind that no fabric is completely indestructible. But if it’s almost impossible to chew, then the dog will find little reward (unlike shredding a soft bed with all that gratifying ripping and de-stuffing!), and hopefully move on to a chew toy instead.

Best dog bed for chewers: what’s the choice?

Henry Wag Elevated Dog Bed

Sizes: S–XL | Colours: Grey | RRP: From £54.99 |

While not specifically designed to be chew-proof, this design is ideal for dogs who like to eat through their bedding. The tubular steel frame is strong, durable – and 100% chew-proof. It has a firm wooden base to ensure the bed will not sag. The sewn cover is easily removed and replaced for washing, while the elevated position – 14cm off the floor – and side wall panels keeps the draughts, cold floors and condensation away, so your dog stays cool in summer and warm in winter.

The tightly woven fabric cover does not absorb moisture from your dog and has a quick drying surface, while helps eliminate a build-up of bacteria, reducing odour and keeping your dog’s bed fresh.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Maximum Pet Products Tough Chew Dog Crate Bed

Sizes: S–XXL | Colours: Black, blue, brown, green, orange, purple, red | RRP: From £24.95 |

These mattresses might look more like a gym mat but they are fabulously durable. The manufacturer describes the bed “as tough and rugged as they come”. It’s marketed “for the diggers, the working, the dirty and the wild dog”. The waterproof, easy-wipe-clean cover is odour and dirt-repellent, as well as being super tough and durable. The filling is soft/medium density so gives a comfortable night’s sleep.

It is designed to fit inside a dog crate, but can equally go straight on the floor. And there is a large range of sizes and colours to suit all tastes.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Bunty Stratus Heavy Duty Dog Bed

Sizes: S–L | Colour: Grey/blue | RRP: From £29.99 |

This super hard-wearing and scratch-proof dog bed is made from a fully waterproof polyester fabric. While it looks plush, it is heavy-duty and should withstand most dogs’ chewing attempts.

Easy to clean, either with a wet cloth or in the washing machine.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, buntypetproducts.co.uk or robertdyas.co.uk

Veehoo Chew Proof Elevated Dog Bed

Sizes: M–XXL| Colours: Dusty pink, beige, black, silver, blue, brown, grey or gold | RRP: From £59.99 |

This chew-proof bed is composed of rustless aluminium frame and textilene mesh fabric (PVC-coated woven polyester non-stretch yarn). The edges of the anti-scratch mat are wrapped into the frame, leaving nowhere for the dog to get his teeth into. It is marketed as “indestructible and nowhere to chew”, and is designed to “last a lifetime”.

The elevated design is believed to keep dogs cool, hygienic, and free of odours. It is easy to clean – you can hose it with water and allow to dry, or wipe with a wet cloth.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

The Dog’s Bed Utility Bed

Sizes: M–XXL| Colours: Blue denim or grey| RRP: From £59.99 |

This durable dog bed is made from tightly woven polyester Oxford fabric with a waterproof coating on the underside. It has tough, quality YKK zips, which are hidden to prevent dogs thinking this would be a good place to start chewing.

The filling is designed to provide premium orthopaedic comfort, ideal for dogs who suffer from joint issues.

It is an excellent choice for active dogs, who tend to get wet and muddy as it can easily be wiped or vacuumed clean. Replacement covers are available.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

Jenny Wren Chew Resistant Mattress

Sizes: 10 sizes | Colours: Black, blue, grey or red | RRP: From £25.49 |

This is made out of chew-resistant, reinforced PVC tarpaulin material for the cover, which ensures great strength and durability. It is also hypoallergenic.

The heavy duty cover is waterproof, and easy to remove, or you can wash it with a cloth and hot water. The material is 100% stain-proof.

There are no zips or extra accessories that your dog will want to grab, because they are sealed with a hook and loop tale to ensure maximum safety and minimum opportunity to chew.

Many customers add a fleece on top for extra comfort. Designed to be used in a crate, but can equally be placed on the floor.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

