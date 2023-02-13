



All dogs love to chew. And if you don’t give them one of the toughest dog chew toys of their own to gnaw on, you may find them fulfilling their urge to chew on your finest furniture or new pair of trainers. Some dogs can be distracted with a long-lasting dog chew that is designed to be nibbled, munched and eventually consumed, while for others you’ll need to get your hands on something more indestructible, the toughest dog chew toy on the market.

Some dog chew toys are designed for durability and with “aggressive chewers” in mind. These should last a long time, because they are designed to satiate a dog’s regular need to chew, and therefore should not be easily destroyed or swallowed. Some dog are very persistent, however, and can bite their way through almost anything, so never leave your dog unattended with a chew toy.

Toughest dog chew toys: the choice

Kong Extreme Black Dog Toy

Sizes: S–XXL | RRP: From £6.76 |

An ultra strong and durable black rubber compound recommended for the most powerful chewers. This product is used worldwide by police, drug enforcement and military K-9 teams as well as competition trainers.

The Kong can be stuffed with treats for extra value, and helps reduce boredom and separation anxiety.

Its irregular shape also makes it great fun for unpredictable games of bounce and fetch.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsathome.com or zooplus.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Benebone Durable Maplestick Toy

Sizes: Small, medium, large or giant | Flavours: Maple or bacon | RRP: From £11.99 |

Natural sticks foraged from the wild are very appealing to dogs, but can easily become a dirty, splintering hazard in their mouths. Made from real maple wood and nylon, the Benebone Maplestick chew toy is tougher than real sticks and doesn’t splinter. Its unique shape makes it easy to grab hold of and get chewing.

Benebone do a range of durable chew toys, with wishbone, fishbone and zaggler among other shapes. They are all designed to be durable for powerful chewers.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com In the US? View at chewy.com, amazon.com

Nylabone Extreme Tough Dog Chew Bone

Size: S–XL | Flavour: Beef/cheese | RRP: From £10.49 |

Made of durable nylon, these long-lasting dog chew toys challenge even the strongest chewers and discourage destructive chewing.

Great for oral hygiene, too. Tiny bristles raise on the bone during chewing like a mini toothbrush to help clean teeth and prevent tartar build-up.

And, from the dog’s point of view, they taste great, with a delicious flavour lasting as long as the chew does.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Fida Dog Rope Toy

Sizes: For medium to large breeds | RRP: £13.49 |

This is marketed as a “tough and indestructible” rope toy, and is designed particularly for large and extra large dogs at 3ft long and weighing 750g. With five knots to keep your dog busy, it’s great for chewing (thereby cleaning teeth) and ideal for bonding with your pet over a game of tug of war.

It’s made from 100% natural, washable cotton.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Bamboodles T-Bone Dog Chew

Sizes: S (up to 15kg), M (up to 30kg) or L (up to 40kg) | Flavours: Chicken, peanut butter or beef | RRP: From £4.99 for small |

Bamboodles T-Bone is tough and “designed to make dogs’ tails wag”. It is made of combined bamboo and nylon fibres to create a long-lasting durable chew toy suitable for all dogs, and is ideal for the more destructive chewers.

The T-Bone shape is ideal for dogs’ front paws and keeps them busy for hours, as well as controlling plaque and tartar with the chewing action. The textured surface mimics wood for an authentic and satisfying experience.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, jollyes.co.uk, doggiesolutions.co.uk or petsathome.com

In the US? View now at amazon.com or chewy.com

Apasiri Chew Toy

Sizes: Small or medium/large | Flavours: Bacon, mint, peanut butter or beef | RRP: From £10.85 for small |

Apasiri’s chew toy is specifically designed for extreme chewers. This toy, which is shaped like a bone with pimples on the straight part, is made of food-grade nylon and natural rubber. This means it should not splinter or break. The pimples are designed to help clean the teeth, reducing plaque and tartar.

This chew bone has passed more than 1,000 bite-resistance tests of professional equipment and is feted as “almost indestructible”.

It’s not only fun for your pet to gnaw on, but is also an ideal interactive toy for games of fetch or retrieve. And – in four tempting flavours – dogs will agree, it tastes great!

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

In the US? View now at amazon.com

