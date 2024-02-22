



What should I feed my puppy?

When considering what to feed a puppy, you should feed the best quality diet that you can – and for me, the top choice when considering nutrition, it would be a raw diet. You want to avoid feeding your dog unnatural foods that contain fillers and chemicals that a dog would not normally eat. I think this is a huge factor for a reduced lifespan and contribute to a lot behavioural issues, too.

Dogs are predominantly carnivorous and, while they need some vegetables, fruit and fibre (which is why dogs eat poo), this only makes up a tiny percentage of their diet. Potato, rice, pasta and grains are nothing more than a bulking agent with no nutritional value. Sweet potato is a good carb, however, and dogs can digest this with no trouble.

When you pick up a puppy, most breeders will give you the same food they have been feeding their dogs. Some big brand names may even supply these to a breeder for free, in the hope that the puppy will then stay on it for the rest of their life.

When deciding what to feed a puppy, you should consider the benefits of each type of diet (below), the health benefits for your dog and how it suits your lifestyle.

What to feed a puppy: raw food vs kibble

Pros of feeding raw

It’s more natural, appealing and tastier

Poos are smaller and less frequent, firmer, easier to pick up and smell less

More digestible and the nutrients are easier to absorb

Skin, teeth, and coat are much healthier

Less smell – the farting is minimal and the skin produces less odour-filled oils

Allergies and itchy skin are rare – unless your dog has a grass or dust allergy

Better energy

Better weight management

Better hydration as raw food has a higher and more natural moisture content

Nutriment Raw Puppy Food

Each tray is a complete meal with all the regular dietary requirements – simply defrost and serve to your puppy.

Paleo Ridge Classic

Paleo's Classic formula follows the prey model with each meal containing 80% human-grade, outdoor-reared meat, 10% offal and 10% bone.

Downside of feeding raw

Harder to store – and transport if you take your dog away a lot. Steamed meat, such as Nature Diet or Forthglade, is a good alternative

Hysteria surrounding a higher risk of bacteria, such as E-coli, and salmonella – raw dog food production is so stringently managed by DEFRA and this risk is rare

Fear of a bone splinter, swallowing bones whole and puncturing the gut. Feed it frozen to slow your dog down. Bones only splinter if they are cooked

Too much red meat and offal can cause vitamin A toxicity

It can make your dog unwell if it is not balanced

Pros of feeding dry kibble

Quick and easy

Long shelf life

Comes in a variety or flavours and colours

Can be beneficial for dogs with serious kidney or liver problems

Freeze-dried dog food is better than processed kibble

Downside of feeding dry kibble

Generally of low nutritional value – it is high in carbs and sugars, and usually full of fillers, such as wheat, yeast, maize, corn and gluten

Certain kibbles can exacerbate behavioural problems, such as hyperactivity, aggressive behaviour, nervous and fearful behaviour

Dry, dehydrating and unappealing

Added synthetic vitamins and minerals are lost due to the high cooking temperatures

Large, smelly poos

Skin and ear problems more prevalent

Takes eight hours to digest

A middle ground?

Feeding your dog is a very personal thing and while raw food is a better option when considering nutrition, not everyone has the space to store it and, in some instances, dogs do not actually like the texture. However, there is a middle ground, which is steamed and nutritionally complete food.

There are some fantastic brands out there now, such as Forthglade, Nature Diet and Butternut Box, so if you wish to give your dog the absolute best you can, but cannot face raw, this is a good middle ground.

Forthglade Variety Pack

Gently steamed meat and vegetables so as to retain as much natural flavour and goodness as possible.

Naturediet Boxes

Complete and nutritionally balanced natural dog food that contains all the essential nutrients your dog needs for a healthy diet.

Butternut Box

Create a personalised plan of steamed and frozen food that gets delivered to your door.

If you wish to feed dry food, then I suggest you seriously consider a freeze-dried type as this holds more taste and nutrition.