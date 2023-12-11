



All puppies are adorable, but the smallest dog breeds ramp up the cuteness factor, as they can almost fit in your hand – and certainly your pocket. When it comes to feeding these tiny pups, it’s ideal if you can find one of the best puppy foods for small breeds that are designed specifically for their needs. Typically the size and shape of kibble, if it’s dry food, will be designed for tiny mouths and teeth, so it is easier for them to chew and swallow.

Small and toy breeds tend to have higher energy requirements than larger dogs per body weight. They have higher rates of metabolism and so a specific diet is ideal to give them the right balance of nutrients. Some toy breeds are prone to hypoglycaemia (blood sugar lows), so they might need feeding more frequently. However, as they are so little, they do only need small amounts of food to help them develop normally into a lean and healthy adult dog.

Puppies of all breeds should eat puppy food until their skeleton is fully matured, which happens earlier in small breeds than large ones. Typically, the smaller breeds tend to be mature by around eight to 12 months.

Best puppy food for small breeds



Eukanuba Complete For Puppy Small Breeds

Breed size: Small | Flavour: Fresh chicken | Form: Pellet | Size: 3kg| RRP: £14.24 |

A tailored puppy food with fresh chicken for small breed dogs. It is formulated to support healthy digestion and optimal body condition. The distinct hexagon shape of the kibble is designed to improve palatability.

“DentaDefense” reduces tartar build-up and maintains strong, clean teeth.

An added bonus is that at least 25% of Eukanuba’s factory energy is generated by wind turbine.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, pet-supermarket.co.uk or jollyes.co.uk

Purina Pro Plan Small & Mini Puppy Healthy Start

Breed size: Small & Mini | Flavour: Chicken | Form: Pellet | Size: 3kg or 7kg | RRP: £18.99 (3kg) |

This high-protein food is designed to support puppies’ developing immune systems, with specific ingredients to boost natural defences and long-term health. This kibble is specially formulated for dental care, and contains a combination of key nutrients to support healthy joints. Made with high-quality chicken.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, zooplus.co.uk, petdrugsonline.co.uk or petsathome.com

Wellness Core Puppy Original

Breed size: Small and medium | Flavour: Turkey with chicken | Form: Pellet | Size: 1.5kg or 10kg| RRP: £9.49 (1.5kg) |

This naturally hypoallergenic puppy food is grain-free and contains fresh meat (32–37% proteins). Salmon oil stimulates brain and eye development and the food also contains prebiotic fibre and probiotics for healthy digestion, and vitamins, minerals and antioxidants for a strong immune system.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, petsandfriends.co.uk or petsathome.com

IAMS for Vitality Puppy

Breed size: Small and medium | Flavour: Fresh chicken | Form: Pellet | Size: 800g, 3kg or 12kg| RRP: From £3.49–27.54 |

A complete and balanced food to nourish your puppy’s health and vitality. Contains DHA to help promote healthy brain development, with high-quality animal protein and essential minerals for healthy growth. An antioxidant blend boosts the immune system, while essential minerals and vitamin D support strong bones. The tailored fibre blend includes prebiotics and beet pulp to support their digestion. A crunchy kibble for healthy teeth, with small pellets of around 1cm across.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, zooplus.co.uk, pet-supermarket.co.uk or petsathome.com

John Burns Puppy Mini

Breed size: Toy and small breeds | Flavour: Chicken/rice | Form: Pellet | Size: 2kg, 6kg or 12kg| RRP: £14.99 (2kg) |

Developed by veterinary surgeon John Burns, this is specially formulated for toy and small breeds with a smaller kibble. It supports healthy growth and development, and a healthy skin and coat. The levels of fat and protein are controlled to give your pup a slow and steady growth pattern and avoid skeletal problems in later life. Highly digestible carbohydrates ensure your pup has plenty of energy for playtimes.

Burns has been reawarded the Ethical Accreditation by the Ethical Company Organisation for outstanding work in the areas of animal welfare, environmental initiatives and charitable support. A quarter of annual profits are given to charitable organisations.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, zooplus.co.uk or petsathome.com

Royal Canin Mini Puppy in Gravy

Breed size: Mini (adult weight below 10kg) | Flavour: Meat | Form: Wet | Size: 24 pack of 85g sachets| RRP: £23.49 |

Formulated with the nutritional needs of the mini puppy. Because their natural defences are developing, this recipe contains an exclusive complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, to support the juvenile immune system as it matures. Because your puppy is a small-breed dog, it will take it less time than larger breeds to reach full size, so it’s vital his energy levels are properly catered for in this short, intense growth stage.

Also available as a kibble.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, jollyes.co.uk, zooplus.co.uk or petsathome.com

