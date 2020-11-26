Everyone loves buying their four-legged friends a Christmas gift or two – here are some ideas if you’re looking for gifts for dogs that will be sure to set tails wagging…
Stix dog coat
These breed-specific waterproof coats are made from recycled plastic bottles and have a neon zip to help you spot your dog on a dreary day.
From £36
Buy at stixandco.co.uk
Le Chameau portable dog bowl
This quick-drying and scrunchable bowl is the perfect accompaniment to any day out with the pooches.
£15
Buy at lechameau.com
Pippa & Company Sandringham collar
These collars are handmade from Italian leather and Yorkshire wool. Matching lead available.
£65
Buy at pippaandcompany.co.uk
Goodlie Dogs stocking
Handmade in Cumbria, these are ready to be filled with treats for all the good dogs out there! Made from a heavy linen-mix fabric and complete with festive pom pom trim!
£22
Buy at etsy.com/uk/shop/goodliedogs
Hattie & George dog collar
This high-quality Harris tweed collar with a soft leather lining is available in 32 tweed options and 17 leather colours.
From £26.99
Buy at hattieandgeorge.com
Eskadron Heritage glossy quilted dog coat
This smart coat has a robust silky outer fabric with a fleece lining and faux fur collar.
£33.95
More info and stockists at pikeur-eskadron.com
Buy at dressagedeluxe.co.uk
Green & Wild Monsieur Bauble eco toy
This festive toy has four layers of jute twin-stitched over a recycled cotton and jute rope, and then covered in a soft suede, giving dogs hours of fun.
£7.96
Buy at greenandwilds.co.uk
Country And Twee cave bed
Let your dog snuggle up in this stylish tweed cave bed lined with cosy sherpa fleece. Lid is removable.
From £120
Buy at countryandtwee.co.uk
We Are Knitters sweater kit
An all-in-one knitting kit that will guide you through knitting a snuggle snood for your furry friend. Available in a variety of colours.
£47
Buy at weareknitters.co.uk
GVG glitter dog collar
This Italian leather dog collar is handmade in the UK and will really make your dog look the part this Christmas.
£35
Buy at gvgaccessories.com
Buddy & Bone lead
These vegan leather leads are colourful and fashionable take on the classic leather lead. Matching collars available.
From 28
Buy at buddyandbone.com
EquiSafety Mercury dog rug
Combining fluorescent fabric with a waterproof, reflective Mercury fabric and quilted lining, this rug will help you keep a watchful eye on your dog.
£29.99
Buy at equisafety.com
Weatherbeeta polo leather dog collar
A premium tanned leather dog collar with brass fittings to help keep your dog on trend. Matching lead available.
£19.99
Buy at weatherbeeta.co.uk
Good Boy Pawsley doggy mince pies
These tasty rawhide treats are great gifts for dogs to enjoy while you tuck into your Christmas dinner.
£4.95
Buy at amazon.co.uk
