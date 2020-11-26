{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
14 great Christmas gift ideas for your dog

Georgia Guerin
    • Everyone loves buying their four-legged friends a Christmas gift or two – here are some ideas if you’re looking for gifts for dogs that will be sure to set tails wagging

    Stix dog coat 

    STIX DOG COAT dog gifts

    These breed-specific waterproof coats are made from recycled plastic bottles and have a neon zip to help you spot your dog on a dreary day.
    From £36
    Buy at stixandco.co.uk

    Le Chameau portable dog bowl

    LE CHAMEAU PORTABLE DOG BOWL dog gifts

    This quick-drying and scrunchable bowl is the perfect accompaniment to any day out with the pooches.
    £15
    Buy at lechameau.com

    Pippa & Company Sandringham collar 

    PIPPA & COMPANY SANDRINGHAM COLLAR dog gifts

    These collars are handmade from Italian leather and Yorkshire wool. Matching lead available.
    £65
    Buy at pippaandcompany.co.uk

    Goodlie Dogs stocking

    GOODLIE DOGS DOG CHRISTMAS STOCKING dog gifts

    Handmade in Cumbria, these are ready to be filled with treats for all the good dogs out there!  Made from a heavy linen-mix fabric and complete with festive pom pom trim!
    £22
    Buy at etsy.com/uk/shop/goodliedogs

    Hattie & George dog collar

    HATTIE & GEORGE DOG COLLAR dog gifts

    This high-quality Harris tweed collar with a soft leather lining is available in 32 tweed options and 17 leather colours.
    From £26.99
    Buy at hattieandgeorge.com

    Eskadron Heritage glossy quilted dog coat 

    ESKADRON HERITAGE GLOSSY QUILTED DOG COAT dog gifts

    This smart coat has a robust silky outer fabric with a fleece lining and faux fur collar.
    £33.95
    More info and stockists at pikeur-eskadron.com
    Buy at dressagedeluxe.co.uk

    Green & Wild Monsieur Bauble eco toy

    GREEN & WILD MONSIEUR BAUBLE ECO TOY dog gifts

    This festive toy has four layers of jute twin-stitched over a recycled cotton and jute rope, and then covered in a soft suede, giving dogs hours of fun.
    £7.96
    Buy at greenandwilds.co.uk

    Country And Twee cave bed 

    COUNTRY AND TWEE CAVE BED dog gifts

    Let your dog snuggle up in this stylish tweed cave bed lined with cosy sherpa fleece. Lid is removable.
    From £120
    Buy at countryandtwee.co.uk

    We Are Knitters sweater kit 

    WE ARE KNITTERS SCOOBY SWEATER dog gift

    An all-in-one knitting kit that will guide you through knitting a snuggle snood for your furry friend. Available in a variety of colours.
    £47
    Buy at weareknitters.co.uk

    GVG glitter dog collar

    GVG GLITTER DOG COLLAR dog gifts

    This Italian leather dog collar is handmade in the UK and will really make your dog look the part this Christmas.
    £35
    Buy at gvgaccessories.com

    Buddy & Bone lead 

    BUDDY & BONE LEAD dog gift

    These vegan leather leads are colourful and fashionable take on the classic leather lead. Matching collars available.
    From 28
    Buy at buddyandbone.com

    EquiSafety Mercury dog rug 

    EQUISAFETY MERCURY DOG RUG dog gifts

    Combining fluorescent fabric with a waterproof, reflective Mercury fabric and quilted lining, this rug will help you keep a watchful eye on your dog.
    £29.99
    Buy at equisafety.com

    Weatherbeeta polo leather dog collar 

    WEATHERBEETA POLO LEATHER DOG COLLAR dog gfts

    A premium tanned leather dog collar with brass fittings to help keep your dog on trend. Matching lead available.
    £19.99
    Buy at weatherbeeta.co.uk

    Good Boy Pawsley doggy mince pies 

    Good Boy Pawsley doggy mince pies gift
    These tasty rawhide treats are great gifts for dogs to enjoy while you tuck into your Christmas dinner.
    £4.95
    Buy at amazon.co.uk

