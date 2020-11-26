Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Everyone loves buying their four-legged friends a Christmas gift or two – here are some ideas if you’re looking for gifts for dogs that will be sure to set tails wagging…

Stix dog coat

These breed-specific waterproof coats are made from recycled plastic bottles and have a neon zip to help you spot your dog on a dreary day.

From £36

Buy at stixandco.co.uk

Le Chameau portable dog bowl

This quick-drying and scrunchable bowl is the perfect accompaniment to any day out with the pooches.

£15

Buy at lechameau.com

Pippa & Company Sandringham collar

These collars are handmade from Italian leather and Yorkshire wool. Matching lead available.

£65

Buy at pippaandcompany.co.uk

Goodlie Dogs stocking

Handmade in Cumbria, these are ready to be filled with treats for all the good dogs out there! Made from a heavy linen-mix fabric and complete with festive pom pom trim!

£22

Buy at etsy.com/uk/shop/goodliedogs

Hattie & George dog collar

This high-quality Harris tweed collar with a soft leather lining is available in 32 tweed options and 17 leather colours.

From £26.99

Buy at hattieandgeorge.com

Eskadron Heritage glossy quilted dog coat

This smart coat has a robust silky outer fabric with a fleece lining and faux fur collar.

£33.95

More info and stockists at pikeur-eskadron.com

Buy at dressagedeluxe.co.uk

Green & Wild Monsieur Bauble eco toy

This festive toy has four layers of jute twin-stitched over a recycled cotton and jute rope, and then covered in a soft suede, giving dogs hours of fun.

£7.96

Buy at greenandwilds.co.uk

Country And Twee cave bed

Let your dog snuggle up in this stylish tweed cave bed lined with cosy sherpa fleece. Lid is removable.

From £120

Buy at countryandtwee.co.uk

We Are Knitters sweater kit

An all-in-one knitting kit that will guide you through knitting a snuggle snood for your furry friend. Available in a variety of colours.

£47

Buy at weareknitters.co.uk

GVG glitter dog collar

This Italian leather dog collar is handmade in the UK and will really make your dog look the part this Christmas.

£35

Buy at gvgaccessories.com

Buddy & Bone lead

These vegan leather leads are colourful and fashionable take on the classic leather lead. Matching collars available.

From 28

Buy at buddyandbone.com

EquiSafety Mercury dog rug

Combining fluorescent fabric with a waterproof, reflective Mercury fabric and quilted lining, this rug will help you keep a watchful eye on your dog.

£29.99

Buy at equisafety.com

Weatherbeeta polo leather dog collar

A premium tanned leather dog collar with brass fittings to help keep your dog on trend. Matching lead available.

£19.99

Buy at weatherbeeta.co.uk

Good Boy Pawsley doggy mince pies



These tasty rawhide treats are great gifts for dogs to enjoy while you tuck into your Christmas dinner.

£4.95

Buy at amazon.co.uk

