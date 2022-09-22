{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • With Christmas just around the corner, looking at a selection of the best Advent calendars for dogs will get you in the spirit and allow you to tick the first gift off your list. As animal lovers, we know how essential Christmas gifts for dogs are – they’re part of the family after all. And if the family are queuing up for their Advent calendar treat, then it’s only right there’s one for the dog, too.

    We’ve rounded up a selection of tasty Advent calendars for dogs, as well as some fill-your-own, reusable and personalised options to choose from, too.

    Best Advent calendars for dogs

    Pooch & Mutt Advent calendar

    Pooch & Mutt Advent Calendar

    This calendar has two grain-free and hypoallergenic turkey and cranberry treats behind each door and it supports Woodgreen Pets Charity.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or poochandmutt.co.uk

    All For You Smudge Personalised Advent Calendar

    All For You Smudge Personalised Advent Calendar

    This personalised advent calendar comes with 24 wrapped treats (to keep them fresh) plus a toy in the centre.

    In the UK? View now at etsy.com

    Buddy’s Bakery Cheesy Advent Calendar

    Buddy’s Bakery Cheesy Advent Calendar

    Behind each window is a crunchy, cheesy dog biscuit that’s been handmade in Somerset. Some are dunked and drizzled in natural doggy icing along with dog chocolate, too!

    In the UK? View now at etsy.com

    Crafty Crawford Store Reusable Advent Calendar

    Crafty Crawford Store Reusable Advent Calendar

    This embroidered and reusable felt advent calendar can be refilled with goodies for your pet year after year.

    In the UK? View now at etsy.com

    Lily’s Kitchen Advent calendar for dogs

    Lily’s Kitchen Dog Advent Calendar

    Filled with a selection of three tasty biscuits and treats – suitable for dogs over four months.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com

    Refillable biscuit Advent calendar for dogs

    Refillable Dog Biscuit Advent Calendar

    Treat your dog to a daily treat on the Christmas countdown.

    In the UK? View now at notonthehighstreet.com

    Personalised doggy Advent calendar

    Personalised Doggy Advent Calendar

    Fill this personalised calendar with your dog’s favourite treats and you can’t go wrong.

    In the UK? View now at etsy.com

    Pets At Home advent calendar for dogs

    Pets at Home Christmas Meaty Dog Treats Advent calendar

    Filled with meaty treats, this calendar will be popular with any pooch.

    In the UK? View now at petsathome.com

    Good Boy Advent calendar for dogs

    Good Boy Advent Calendar

    Let your dog get involved with the festive fun with this calendar.

    In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

