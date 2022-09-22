With Christmas just around the corner, looking at a selection of the best Advent calendars for dogs will get you in the spirit and allow you to tick the first gift off your list. As animal lovers, we know how essential Christmas gifts for dogs are – they’re part of the family after all. And if the family are queuing up for their Advent calendar treat, then it’s only right there’s one for the dog, too.
We’ve rounded up a selection of tasty Advent calendars for dogs, as well as some fill-your-own, reusable and personalised options to choose from, too.
Best Advent calendars for dogs
Pooch & Mutt Advent Calendar
This calendar has two grain-free and hypoallergenic turkey and cranberry treats behind each door and it supports Woodgreen Pets Charity.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or poochandmutt.co.uk
All For You Smudge Personalised Advent Calendar
This personalised advent calendar comes with 24 wrapped treats (to keep them fresh) plus a toy in the centre.
In the UK? View now at etsy.com
Buddy’s Bakery Cheesy Advent Calendar
Behind each window is a crunchy, cheesy dog biscuit that’s been handmade in Somerset. Some are dunked and drizzled in natural doggy icing along with dog chocolate, too!
In the UK? View now at etsy.com
Crafty Crawford Store Reusable Advent Calendar
This embroidered and reusable felt advent calendar can be refilled with goodies for your pet year after year.
In the UK? View now at etsy.com
Lily’s Kitchen Dog Advent Calendar
Filled with a selection of three tasty biscuits and treats – suitable for dogs over four months.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com
Refillable Dog Biscuit Advent Calendar
Treat your dog to a daily treat on the Christmas countdown.
In the UK? View now at notonthehighstreet.com
Personalised Doggy Advent Calendar
Fill this personalised calendar with your dog’s favourite treats and you can’t go wrong.
In the UK? View now at etsy.com
Pets at Home Christmas Meaty Dog Treats Advent calendar
Filled with meaty treats, this calendar will be popular with any pooch.
In the UK? View now at petsathome.com
Good Boy Advent Calendar
Let your dog get involved with the festive fun with this calendar.
In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk
