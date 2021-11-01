{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Advent calendars for horses, humans and dogs to start the Christmas countdown

Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • Everyone loves the countdown to Christmas and what better way to do this than with a horse advent calendar. Whether it’s filled with horse (or dog) treats or is a kid’s calendar with a horsey twist, the happiness they bring every morning is worth every penny.

    Here are some of our favourite dog and horse advent calendars available this year…

    Stud Muffins Advent calendar

    You can be sure your horse will look forward to his daily treat with this Advent calendar.

    View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

    Fill-your-own rocking horse Advent calendar

    This beautiful rocking horse can be filled with your own treats to bring joy year after year.

    View now at etsy.com

    Breyer Craftin’ ’Til Christmas Advent calendar

    This advent calendar contains everything you need to create four Breyer models.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Refillable dog biscuit Advent calendar

    Treat your dog to a daily treat on the Christmas countdown.

    View now at notonthehighstreet.com

    Lincoln Thelwell Christmas Herb Stix

    Filled with tasty herby treats, this Advent calendar has two herb stix behind every door.

    View now at equus.co.uk

    Schleich Horse Club Advent calendar

    Behind each door is a fun Schleich model or accessory.

    View now at amazon.co.uk or smythstoys.com

    Personalised doggy Advent calendar

    Fill this personalised calendar with your dog’s favourite treats and you can’t go wrong.

    View now at etsy.com

    Lincoln Merry Christmas Herb Stix horse advent calendars

    This cute, 24-door calendar has two herb stix behind each door.

    View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

    Large traditional German horse advent calendars

    This large advent calendar will be loved by all.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Effol horse advent calendars

    This calendar contains 24 travel-sized versions of Effol’s most popular products.

    View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

    Lily’s Kitchen Advent calendar

    Filled with a selection of three tasty biscuits and treats – suitable for dogs over four months.

    View now at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com

    Little Rider Christmas Herb Stix horse advent calendars

    Another with two herb stix behind this door, this calendar has a fun design that is perfect for pony-mad kids.

    View now at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

    Personalised rocking horse Advent calendar

    Fill the pockets of this personalised Advent calendar every year.

    View now at etsy.com or notonthehighstreet.com

    Craze Galupy Unicorn horse advent calendars

    Perfect for a unicorn-lover, this Advent calendar is filled with unicorn figures and accessories.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Pets At Home advent calendar

    Filled with meaty treats, this calendar will be popular with any pooch.

    View now at petsathome.com

    Good Boy Advent calendar

    Let your dog get involved with the festive fun with this calendar.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Hotel Chocolat Up To Snow Good Advent calendar

    OK, this one isn’t horsey, but it’s chocolatey – and that’s good enough for us.

    View now at hotelchocolat.com

