



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Everyone loves the countdown to Christmas and what better way to do this than with a horse advent calendar. Whether it’s filled with horse (or dog) treats or is a kid’s calendar with a horsey twist, the happiness they bring every morning is worth every penny.

Looking for more Christmas gifts for your pets? Check out our guides to gifts for horses and gifts for dogs

Here are some of our favourite dog and horse advent calendars available this year…

Stud Muffins Advent calendar

You can be sure your horse will look forward to his daily treat with this Advent calendar.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Fill-your-own rocking horse Advent calendar

This beautiful rocking horse can be filled with your own treats to bring joy year after year.

View now at etsy.com

Breyer Craftin’ ’Til Christmas Advent calendar

This advent calendar contains everything you need to create four Breyer models.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Refillable dog biscuit Advent calendar

Treat your dog to a daily treat on the Christmas countdown.

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Lincoln Thelwell Christmas Herb Stix advent calendar

Filled with tasty herby treats, this Advent calendar has two herb stix behind every door.

View now at equus.co.uk

Schleich Horse Club Advent calendar

Behind each door is a fun Schleich model or accessory.

View now at amazon.co.uk or smythstoys.com

Personalised doggy Advent calendar

Fill this personalised calendar with your dog’s favourite treats and you can’t go wrong.

View now at etsy.com

Lincoln Merry Christmas Herb Stix Advent calendar

This cute, 24-door calendar has two herb stix behind each door.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Large traditional German Advent calendar

This large advent calendar will be loved by all.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Effol Advent calendar

This calendar contains 24 travel-sized versions of Effol’s most popular products.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Lily’s Kitchen dog Advent calendar

Filled with a selection of three tasty biscuits and treats – suitable for dogs over four months.

View now at amazon.co.uk or petsathome.com

Little Rider Christmas Herb Stix Advent calendar

Another with two herb stix behind this door, this calendar has a fun design that is perfect for pony-mad kids.

View now at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Personalised rocking horse Advent calendar

Fill the pockets of this personalised Advent calendar every year.

View now at etsy.com or notonthehighstreet.com

Craze Galupy Unicorn Advent calendar

Perfect for a unicorn-lover, this Advent calendar is filled with unicorn figures and accessories.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Pets at Home Christmas meaty dog treats Advent calendar

Filled with meaty treats, this calendar will be popular with any pooch.

View now at petsathome.com

Good Boy Advent calendar

Let your dog get involved with the festive fun with this calendar.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Hotel Chocolat Up To Snow Good Advent calendar

OK, this one isn’t horsey, but it’s chocolatey – and that’s good enough for us.

View now at hotelchocolat.com

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.