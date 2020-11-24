40 gift ideas for the horsey person who has everything

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

For those tricky individuals who seem to have it all, we are here to help with some novel ideas for horsey Christmas gifts — ranging from fun and novelty, to personalised and super-handy…

Great gifts for £20 or under

Horses, naps and wine mug

It’s a great gift for your yard friends because you all know it’s true. Microwave and dishwasher safe.

From £14

Buy at cafepress.co.uk

Brooke first-aid kit

If your friend truly does have everything, provide a community with a first-aid kit to help them treat their working animals on your friend’s behalf.

£8

Buy at brookeshop.org

See Change Now The Original horse shampoo

Equivalent to three 500ml bottles of shampoo, this biodegradable shampoo bar is suitable for sensitive skin.

£15.99

Buy at seechangenow.co.uk

Easy-Net haynet

Make your friend’s life at the yard easier with this haynet that has a unique bungee rope, making it easy to carry (like a shoulder bag) and simple to hang as no knots are required. Available in three sizes.

From £11.99

Buy at thehaynetshop.com

Bibeaz reusable bib numbers

Each pack has all the numbers you need for eventing – six sets of numbers 0-9.

£20

Buy at bibeaz.com

Heroic Animals: 100 Amazing Creatures Great and Small

Clare Balding’s best seller dedicates a chapter to a range of heroic animals, including Valegro, Red Rum and an American war horse. A great option for any animal lover.

£20

Buy at amazon.co.uk

Heald Town Highland Pony Stud calendar

Supporting The Equine Grass Sickness Fund, this calendar feature’s The Queen’s Balmoral Highland ponies and the Heald Town herd.

£12

Buy at healdtownhighlandponies.co.uk

Horse & Hound subscription

They don’t have everything essential if they aren’t subscribed to Horse & Hound. Save up to 50% on a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.

From £19.49

Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2

Gisela Graham dancing horse tree decoration

These proud prancing ponies are perfect for a pretty tree. Designed in a Venetian style, they sparkle as the metallic paints and crystals catch the light.

£12

Buy at enchantedivygifts.co.uk

Luxe Equine bridle numbers

Riders will really look the part with these sparkling bridle numbers. All numbers included.

£15 for a set of two

Buy at luxeequine.com

Go Your Own Way horse wine charms

Help everyone remember whose glass is whose on Christmas day with these cute charms.

£18 for a set of four

Buy at gyow.org.uk

Eqco customised stirrup covers

Luxuriously lined, customisable stirrup bags that will protect their stirrups and saddle.

£19.95 for a pair

Buy at eqco.co.uk

Bomb neck warmer

This cute neck warmer releases a lavender fragrance when heated in the microwave and will be appreciated by anyone who likes to get cosy.

£19.99

Buy at bluecross-shop.co.uk

Muddy Mare really useful bag

Something every equestrian needs – it can be used for anything from make-up to plaiting kits. Ethically made with 100% organic cotton.

From £7.99

Buy at muddymare.co.uk

Horsey Christmas gifts from £20–49



Feraagaia alcohol-free spirit

Designed for those who want to enjoy Christmas without a hangover, this spirit has a winey, vermouth-type quality with refreshing citrus notes and a fiery finish.

£24.95 for 50cl

Buy at feragaia.com

Travel Edit personalised print

Upload a picture and choose your text to create a personalised print of your friend and their horse.

£22

Buy at thetraveledit.co

LCB Sculpture loo roll holder

A great addition to a horse lover’s bathroom, it’s made from recycled horseshoes and finished in gloss black.

£25

Buy at etsy.com/uk

DVR recycled belt bag for life

Big enough to fit all their essentials, but not too big that it gets in the way, this 100% recycled bag is ideal for all sorts of activities.

£25

Buy at dvrequestrian.com

The Donkey Sanctuary monopoly game

One of the most popular board games of all time is given a Donkey Sanctuary makeover.

£29.95

Buy at thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk

Mulberry Tree At Home Cheltenham horseshoe tray

This serving tray is handcrafted using reclaimed wood and re-used horseshoes – you can even send in your friend’s horse’s shoes to be used.

£44.95

Buy at mulberrytreeathome.com

Equishine plaiting apron

This apron is made of a sturdy leather-look material and has many thoughtful features, including a pin cushion and scissor attachment.

£29.99

Buy at equishine.co.uk

Waring Brooke personalised monogram snood

Chances are your friend doesn’t have a snood personalised with their initials like this one.

£30

Buy at waringbrooke.com

Tally Ho Gin Co blueberry gin

Ideal for sharing at Christmas, each gin is 44% abv and handcrafted in the North East.

£34.99

Buy at equinetic.co.uk

Equine fine art photography book

A celebration of how much we owe to all types of horses.

£40

Buy at evielewis-photography.co.uk

Horsey Christmas gifts from £50–100



Atlas & I personalised map

This unique print can be personalised with any vintage map location showing areas of the hunt country.

From £60

Buy at atlas-and-i.com

Wow Supercool saddlecloth and stirrup slippers

Suitable for any saddle, Supercools use a 3D spacer fabric, allowing sweat and moisture to evaporate. Available in seven colours, in dressage, jump or GP.

£79.95

Buy at wowsaddles.com

Horseshoe Hearts family heart decoration

Hand forged and riveted together with farrier’s nails, this heart is a lovely gift with a horsey twist. Can be personalised.

From £69

Buy at horseshoehearts.co.uk

Victoria Burnett Designs personalised wooden polo wall plaques

Hand cut from wood and uniquely painted in watercolour from photos to look like the recipient and their horse.

£80

Buy at victoriaburnettdesigns.co.uk

Winning Memories personalised photo cushion

Display a favourite photo on a beautiful linen cushion and add gold or silver piping for a stunning finish.

From £57

Buy at winningmemoriesbespokecushions.co.uk

Horsey gifts £100–200



Finer Equine bridle bag

This bag has handy pockets and a thick and breathable faux sheepskin lining to protect their tack and prevent mould up.

£112

Buy at finerequine.co.uk

Back In Action human tool

This balance saddle that sits on any chair, so riders can work on their independent seat while working from home.

£138

Buy at backinaction.co.uk

Aztec Diamond luxury advent calendar

Filled with all sorts of equestrian goodies, this Christmas gift keeping on giving.

£120

Buy at aztecdiamondequestrian.com

Gemosi Amor horse hair bracelet

Expertly hand woven from their own horse’s tail hair, there are few gifts more special and personal. Features a sterling silver heart.

£120

Buy at gemosi.com

Boot Liners UK car boot liner

Each boot liner is handmade to order in the UK to the make and model of their car, allowing full accessibility to all the features of their car – a handy gift for any equestrian.

From £124.99

Buy at bootliners-uk.com

Hunting Stock Market saddle boxes

Made by hand in the UK, these come in a variety of sizes – from traditional sandwich to iPhone – and attach securely to the saddle. Can be personalised.

From £125

Buy at huntingstockmarket.com

Laura Fiddaman Photography Tails To Treasure

Send Laura a cutting of their horse’s tail along with a photo and she will create a framed keepsake.

From £145

Buy at laurafiddamanphoto.com

Blow the budget: gifts over £200



Lister Limited Edition Alan Davies Star bundle

This one-stop clipping bundle includes the Lister Star Clipper, Alan Davies’ Mr Flicky brush, curry comb and a velvet bag.

£299

Buy at shoplister-global.com

Nouvelle Habit Moorland riding skirt

Designed to protect the rider and their saddle from the rain, this waterproof skirt will keep them warm, dry and looking smart. Handmade to order.

£350

Buy at nouvellehabit.co.uk

Jump4Joy Rudolph fence

Add a Christmas twist to their fence collection to keep them busy throughout the holidays.

£913

Buy at showjumps.com

Leaping Hunter sculpture by Andrew Kay

If they’ve got the space and you’ve got a healthy budget, this hand-forged leaping horse by award-winning sculptor Andrew Kay will look brilliant in the garden.

£7,850

More info at andrewkaysculpture.co.uk

