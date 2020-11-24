{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
40 gift ideas for the horsey person who has everything

Georgia Guerin
    • For those tricky individuals who seem to have it all, we are here to help with some novel ideas for horsey Christmas gifts — ranging from fun and novelty, to personalised and super-handy…

    Great gifts for £20 or under 

    Horses, naps and wine mug 

    HORSES, NAPS AND WINE MUG Horse-lover gifts

    It’s a great gift for your yard friends because you all know it’s true. Microwave and dishwasher safe.
    From £14
    Buy at cafepress.co.uk

    Brooke first-aid kit 

    BROOKE FIRST AID KIT gifts

    If your friend truly does have everything, provide a community with a first-aid kit to help them treat their working animals on your friend’s behalf.
    £8
    Buy at brookeshop.org

    See Change Now The Original horse shampoo 

    SEE CHANGE NOW THE ORIGINAL HORSE SHAMPOO gifts

    Equivalent to three 500ml bottles of shampoo, this biodegradable shampoo bar is suitable for sensitive skin.
    £15.99
    Buy at seechangenow.co.uk

    Easy-Net haynet

    BEHSA EASY-NET gifts

    Make your friend’s life at the yard easier with this haynet that has a unique bungee rope, making it easy to carry (like a shoulder bag) and simple to hang as no knots are required. Available in three sizes.
    From £11.99
    Buy at thehaynetshop.com

    Bibeaz reusable bib numbers 

    BIBEAZ REUSABLE BIB NUMBERS gifts

    Each pack has all the numbers you need for eventing – six sets of numbers 0-9.
    £20
    Buy at bibeaz.com

    Heroic Animals: 100 Amazing Creatures Great and Small

    HEROIC ANIMALS: 100 AMAZING CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL gifts

    Clare Balding’s best seller dedicates a chapter to a range of heroic animals, including Valegro, Red Rum and an American war horse. A great option for any animal lover.
    £20
    Buy at amazon.co.uk 

    Heald Town Highland Pony Stud calendar 

    HEALD TOWN HIGHLAND PONY STUD CALENDAR horsey christmas gifts

    Supporting The Equine Grass Sickness Fund, this calendar feature’s The Queen’s Balmoral Highland ponies and the Heald Town herd.
    £12
    Buy at healdtownhighlandponies.co.uk

    Horse & Hound subscription

    HORSE & HOUND SUBSCRIPTION gift

    They don’t have everything essential if they aren’t subscribed to Horse & Hound. Save up to 50% on a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.
    From £19.49
    Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2

    Gisela Graham dancing horse tree decoration 

    GISELA GRAHAM DANCING HORSES TREE DECORATION gifts

    These proud prancing ponies are perfect for a pretty tree. Designed in a Venetian style, they sparkle as the metallic paints and crystals catch the light.
    £12
    Buy at enchantedivygifts.co.uk

    Luxe Equine bridle numbers 

    LUXE EQUINE BRIDLE NUMBERS gifts

    Riders will really look the part with these sparkling bridle numbers. All numbers included.
    £15 for a set of two
    Buy at luxeequine.com

    Go Your Own Way horse wine charms

    GO YOUR OWN WAY HORSE WINE CHARMS horsey christmas gifts

    Help everyone remember whose glass is whose on Christmas day with these cute charms.
    £18 for a set of four
    Buy at gyow.org.uk

    Eqco customised stirrup covers

    EQCO CUSTOMISED STIRRUP COVERS horsey christmas gifts

    Luxuriously lined, customisable stirrup bags that will protect their stirrups and saddle.
    £19.95 for a pair
    Buy at eqco.co.uk

    Bomb neck warmer 

    BLUE CROSS BOMB NECK WARMER gifts

    This cute neck warmer releases a lavender fragrance when heated in the microwave and will be appreciated by anyone who likes to get cosy.
    £19.99
    Buy at bluecross-shop.co.uk

    Muddy Mare really useful bag

    MUDDY MARE REALLY USEFUL BAGS horse lover gifts

    Something every equestrian needs – it can be used for anything from make-up to plaiting kits. Ethically made with 100% organic cotton.
    From £7.99
    Buy at muddymare.co.uk

    Horsey Christmas gifts from £20–49

    Feraagaia alcohol-free spirit 

    FERAGAIA ALCOHOL-FREE SPIRIT gifts

    Designed for those who want to enjoy Christmas without a hangover, this spirit has a winey, vermouth-type quality with refreshing citrus notes and a fiery finish. 
    £24.95 for 50cl
    Buy at feragaia.com

    Travel Edit personalised print 

    TRAVEL EDIT PERSONALISED PRINT gifts

    Upload a picture and choose your text to create a personalised print of your friend and their horse.
    £22
    Buy at thetraveledit.co

    LCB Sculpture loo roll holder 

    LCB SCULPTURE LOO ROLL HOLDER gifts

    A great addition to a horse lover’s bathroom, it’s made from recycled horseshoes and finished in gloss black.
    £25
    Buy at etsy.com/uk

    DVR recycled belt bag for life

    DVR RECYCLED BELT BAG FOR LIFE gifts

    Big enough to fit all their essentials, but not too big that it gets in the way, this 100% recycled bag is ideal for all sorts of activities.
    £25
    Buy at dvrequestrian.com 

    The Donkey Sanctuary monopoly game 

    THE DONKEY SANCTUARY MONOPOLY GAME gifts

    One of the most popular board games of all time is given a Donkey Sanctuary makeover.
    £29.95
    Buy at thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk

    Mulberry Tree At Home Cheltenham horseshoe tray 

    MULBERRY TREE AT HOME CHELTENHAM HORSESHOE TRAY gift

    This serving tray is handcrafted using reclaimed wood and re-used horseshoes – you can even send in your friend’s horse’s shoes to be used.
    £44.95
    Buy at mulberrytreeathome.com

    Equishine plaiting apron 

    EQUISHINE PLAITING APRON PRO gifts

    This apron is made of a sturdy leather-look material and has many thoughtful features, including a pin cushion and scissor attachment.
    £29.99
    Buy at equishine.co.uk

    Waring Brooke personalised monogram snood 

    WARING BROOKE PERSONALISED MONOGRAM SNOOD gifts

    Chances are your friend doesn’t have a snood personalised with their initials like this one.
    £30
    Buy at waringbrooke.com

    Tally Ho Gin Co blueberry gin 

    TALLY HO GIN CO BLUEBERRY GIN gifts

    Ideal for sharing at Christmas, each gin is 44% abv and handcrafted in the North East.
    £34.99
    Buy at equinetic.co.uk 

    Equine fine art photography book 

    EQUINE FINE ART PHOTOGRAPHY BOOK gifts

    A celebration of how much we owe to all types of horses.
    £40
    Buy at evielewis-photography.co.uk

    Horsey Christmas gifts from £50–100

    Atlas & I personalised map 

    ATLAS & I PERSONALISED MAP Horse-lover gifts

    This unique print can be personalised with any vintage map location showing areas of the hunt country.
    From £60
    Buy at atlas-and-i.com

    Wow Supercool saddlecloth and stirrup slippers 

    WOW SUPERCOOL SADDLECLOTH AND STIRRUP SLIPPERS gifts

    Suitable for any saddle, Supercools use a 3D spacer fabric, allowing sweat and moisture to evaporate. Available in seven colours, in dressage, jump or GP.
    £79.95
    Buy at wowsaddles.com

    Horseshoe Hearts family heart decoration 

    HORSESHOE HEARTS FAMILY HEARTS horse lover gifts

    Hand forged and riveted together with farrier’s nails, this heart is a lovely gift with a horsey twist. Can be personalised.
    From £69
    Buy at horseshoehearts.co.uk

    Victoria Burnett Designs personalised wooden polo wall plaques 

    VICTORIA BURNETT DESIGNS PERSONALISED WOODEN POLO WALL PLAQUES horsey christmas gifts

    Hand cut from wood and uniquely painted in watercolour from photos to look like the recipient and their horse.
    £80
    Buy at victoriaburnettdesigns.co.uk

    Winning Memories personalised photo cushion 

    WINNING MEMORIES PERSONALISED PHOTO CUSHION gifts

    Display a favourite photo on a beautiful linen cushion and add gold or silver piping for a stunning finish.
    From £57
    Buy at winningmemoriesbespokecushions.co.uk

    Horsey gifts £100–200

    Finer Equine bridle bag 

    FINER EQUINE BRIDLE BAG gifts

    This bag has handy pockets and a thick and breathable faux sheepskin lining to protect their tack and prevent mould up.
    £112
    Buy at finerequine.co.uk

    Back In Action human tool

    BACK IN ACTION HUMAN TOOLgifts

    This balance saddle that sits on any chair, so riders can work on their independent seat while working from home.
    £138
    Buy at backinaction.co.uk

    Aztec Diamond luxury advent calendar

    AZTEC DIAMOND LUXURY ADVENT CALENDAR Horse-lover gifts

    Filled with all sorts of equestrian goodies, this Christmas gift keeping on giving.
    £120
    Buy at aztecdiamondequestrian.com

    Gemosi Amor horse hair bracelet

    GEMOSI AMOR HORSE HAIR BRACELET a very special horsey christmas gift

    Expertly hand woven from their own horse’s tail hair, there are few gifts more special and personal. Features a sterling silver heart.
    £120
    Buy at gemosi.com

    Boot Liners UK car boot liner 

    BOOT LINERS UK CAR BOOT LINER gifts

    Each boot liner is handmade to order in the UK to the make and model of their car, allowing full accessibility to all the features of their car – a handy gift for any equestrian.
    From £124.99
    Buy at bootliners-uk.com

    Hunting Stock Market saddle boxes 

    HUNTING STOCK MARKET SADDLE BOXES gifts

    Made by hand in the UK, these come in a variety of sizes – from traditional sandwich to iPhone – and attach securely to the saddle. Can be personalised.
    From £125
    Buy at huntingstockmarket.com

    Laura Fiddaman Photography Tails To Treasure 

    LAURA FIDDAMAN PHOTOGRAPHY TAILS TO TREASURE unusual horsey christmas gifts

    Send Laura a cutting of their horse’s tail along with a photo and she will create a framed keepsake.
    From £145
    Buy at laurafiddamanphoto.com

    Blow the budget: gifts over £200

    Lister Limited Edition Alan Davies Star bundle 

    LISTER LIMITED EDITION ALAN DAVIES STAR BUNDLE gifts

    This one-stop clipping bundle includes the Lister Star Clipper, Alan Davies’ Mr Flicky brush, curry comb and a velvet bag.
    £299
    Buy at shoplister-global.com

    Nouvelle Habit Moorland riding skirt 

    NOUVELLE HABIT MOORLAND RIDING SKIRT gifts

    Designed to protect the rider and their saddle from the rain, this waterproof skirt will keep them warm, dry and looking smart. Handmade to order.
    £350
    Buy at nouvellehabit.co.uk

    Jump4Joy Rudolph fence 

    JUMP4JOY RUDOLPH FENCE Horse-lover gifts

    Add a Christmas twist to their fence collection to keep them busy throughout the holidays.
    £913
    Buy at showjumps.com

    Leaping Hunter sculpture by Andrew Kay 

    LEAPING HUNTER SCULPTURE BY ANDREW KAY horsey christmas gifts

    If they’ve got the space and you’ve got a healthy budget, this hand-forged leaping horse by award-winning sculptor Andrew Kay will look brilliant in the garden.
    £7,850
    More info at andrewkaysculpture.co.uk

