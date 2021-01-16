



Whether you’re searching for horsey Valentine’s Day gifts for your significant other, your single friend at the yard or even your horse, we’ve got some great ideas for you to check out…

Horsey Valentine’s gifts for her

Pandora Lucky Horseshoe earring

This earring is sold individually so it can be worn solo or as part of a matched or mismatched pair.

RRP £15

View at uk.pandora.net

Anvil Cottage Crafts heart holder

Upgrade your go-to wine and flowers gift to this handmade holder that can be used to hold a vase by using a jar or glass to display flowers, a wine bottle or reed diffuser.

RRP £37.50

View at anvilcottagecrafts.co.uk

Couples horse print

Create a totally personalised print that is just like you, your partner and your horses. Could also be a great ‘galentine’ gift for your best horsey friend.

RRP from £9.50

View at etsy.com

Peachy Belts two-tone heart buckle

This buckle is a great, versatile gift as it can be coordinated with both gold and silver jewellery, and can be worn with any Peachy Belt of the same width. Pictured on the Help NHS Heroes belt (sold separately).

RRP £40

View at peachybelts.co.uk

DonaDeo Valentine boots

The Valentine boots can be tweaked and customised to create the perfect pair for your Valentine. This particular pair features a vitello black boot, red patent trim and a black lucido top with a red heart centre pane. They also feature crystal poppers, a punched hole foot and red stitching.

RRP from £895

View at joshuajonesuk.com

Land Girls Biscuit

A lovely gift for your friend on Valentine’s Day, this handmade biscuit says ‘Some people want expensive gifts – I just want my dog’ and is posted out in letterbox-friendly packaging.

RRP £10.50

View at land-girls.co.uk

Mochara Equestrian base layer

A wardrobe essential for any time of year, this base layer will have your Valentine looking pretty in pink. You can also add a personalised sleeve print. Also available in jet black, charcoal, navy, silver grey, or snow white.

Sizes: XXS–XL

RRP £40

View at mochara.co.uk

Forelock & Fringe Surprise gift box

This luxurious gift box includes a range of treats for horse and rider. If there’s something specific you’re after you can even build your own.

RRP from £25

View at forelockandfringe.co.uk

The Spanish Boot Company Limited Edition bespoke feather tassels

Designed by My Fancy Feathers, these beautifully handcrafted tassels give boots a stunning individual look to your boots.They can also be used to accessorise a bag, keyring or brooch. Made with ethically sourced pheasant feathers. Boots not included.

RRP £45

View at thespanishbootcompany.co.uk

Honest Riders Bespoke Two Hearts Brumby sweatshirt

This organic cotton sweatshirt is a thoughtful gift for anyone stuck at home this Valentine’s Day.

Colours: Navy or grey, with gold, rose gold, white or silver print

Sizes: S–XL

RRP £54

View at honestriders.co.uk

HiHo Silver sterling silver detailed snaffle ring

This version of the eggbut snaffle ring is decorated with stitch holes as if it were leather reins coming from each side of the bit. An ideal gift for horse lovers this Valentine’s Day.

Sizes: G–U

RRP £25

View at hihosilver.co.uk

Gabriella Shaw Dove and Heart dish

This bone china dish is the perfect size for serving or can be used as a larger trinket dish. You can also add a short hand-painted inscription.

RRP from £19.50

View at gabriellashawceramics.com

Merci Maman personalised locket necklace

What better present to give than a hand-engraved locket. It can be engraved on the inside as well as the outside, and is available in 18k gold plating or sterling silver.

RRP from £99

View at mercimamanboutique.com

Schoffel Norfolk shirt

This popular design is feminine and pretty, making it the perfect gift for her. Made from 97% cotton, with 3% elastane giving a slight stretch, this contemporary fit shirt is a versatile number for the new season. Various prints available.

Sizes: 8–20

RRP £69.95

View at schoffelcountry.com

Plucking Fabulous peacock feather heart

This handmade wreath can be used indoors or outside and is the perfect gift for someone that loves the country look in their home.

RRP £85

View at pluckingfabulous.co.uk

Grubs Frostline 5.0 boots

These pink boots will keep you Valentine’s feet warm and dry while she’s at the yard – and that is a great gift for any horse owner! Also available in violet, scarlet, ocean, black and moss green. These boots were reviewed by our independent testers and received a score of 8/10.

Sizes: 3–13

RRP £84.95

View at grubswarehouse.com

Showjumping wash bag by Emily Cole Illustrations

As you can’t take your Valentine away this year, why not get them this cotton wash bag ready for when you can? Also available in other horsey designs.

RRP £16

View at emily-cole.com

‘This is how my heart beats’ mug

A thoughtful gift for any horse lover or ‘Galentine’ this Valentine’s Day.

RRP £7.99

View at amazon.co.uk

Hooves & Love Relax and Pamper gift box

Filled with luxurious all-natural skincare products from small British brand the Dartmoor Soap Company, this box is the horsey Valentine’s Day gift that says “Relax!”.

RRP £35

View at hoovesandlove.co.uk

SoxtrotUK Love Pink Zebra socks

These thin, silk-feel socks are warm and breathable – a perfect fit under all kinds of boots.

RRP £9.90

View at soxtrotuk.com

‘My horse is my Valentine’ magnet

The cute and fun gift for your single friend.

RRP £2.95

View at etsy.com

Go Your Own Way framed heart map

Choose a location that’s special to your Valentine and receive a framed print in a heart.

RRP from £25

View at gyow.org.uk

The Silver Stable T-bar clasp charm bracelet

Make a statement with this gorgeous handmade equestrian bracelet. Choose from a mini horseshoe or stirrup charm in either sterling silver or 9ct gold.

RRP from £215

View at thesilverstable.co.uk

My Horse Box mystery box

Either let My Horse Box pick a selection of luxury equestrian products and gifts, or tailor the products to suit your Valentine.

RRP from £26

View at myhorsebox.com

Horsey Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Derriere Equestrian men’s performance padded shorty

Gift some practical pants this Valentine’s Day. Designed to eradicate VPL and prevent rubbing and chaffing caused by stitched seams, the padded shorty provides male riders with supportive, soft, and comfortable undergarments that protect them from friction and discomfort.

Colours: Black, purple or white

Sizes: S–XL

RRP £49.99

View at derriereequestrian.com

Red Ocean wooden heart

The perfect small horsey Valentine’s Day gift from an equestrian to a non-horsey partner.

RRP £3.99

View at amazon.co.uk

‘I love my hubby’ mug

This mug speaks the truth – “I love it when my hubby lets me go horse riding”.

RRP £12.99

View at etsy.com

Fruitbat Textiles hand-woven cufflinks

The perfect finishing touch to his occasion wear, each pair comes presented in a gift box. Available in a range of colours on silver or antique gold-plated bases.

RRP £20

View at fruitbattextiles.co.uk

Equine HeArt T-shirt

Another truth your husband may appreciate – “Like money? Don’t let your wife by a horse.”

RRP £25.70

View at zazzle.co.uk

Inkerman hunting tumblers

These classic tumblers are etched with a horse and hound hunting scene. Add initials, names or dates to make it a truly personal gift for your hunting enthusiast Valentine.

RRP £54

View at inkerman.co.uk

Valentine’s Day gifts for your horse

Likit Snaks

These crunchy, heart-shaped nibbles are a fun treat for your horse.

RRP from £1.07 for 100g

View at viovet.co.uk

Equestrian Stockholm Merlot Crystal collection

The deep red colour and sparkling crystal decoration are the perfect combination for Valentine’s. This saddle pad was reviewed by one of our independent testers, awarded a score of 10/10 and certified H&H Approved – read the review here.

RRP £72

View at equestrianstockholm.com

See Change Now The Original horse shampoo bar

This solid lemongrass and tea tree shampoo for horses is designed for use on the most sensitive skin. It’s kind on the planet and kind on your horse.

RRP £15.99 for 230g

View at seechangenow.co.uk

Equishine grooming brush set

Pamper your horse this Valentine’s with this set of high-quality brushes – the Pro Flick, Pro Clean, Pro Dust and the Pro Finish.

RRP £79.99

View at equishine.co.uk

HyShine heart brushes

The perfect gift for a young rider to share with her pony this Valentine’s Day.

RRP £5.55

More information and stockists at hy-equestrian.com

View at viovet.co.uk

Wahl Adore trimmer with Love stencil

Perfect for trimming and stenciling, the Adore trimmer comes with the new Lister Love stencil as well as a set of blades, charging stand, cleaning brush and trimmer oil.

RRP £143.50

View at shoplister-global.com

Equisafety Mercury exercise rug

Use Valentine’s Day as an excuse to extend your horse’s wardrobe. This waterproof and breathable pink exercise rug has an adjustable and removable neck band, tail guard, leg straps and girth vent.

Sizes: Extra-small – extra-full

RRP £74.99

View at equisafety.com

NAF Love The Skin He’s In wash

This blend of herbal ingredients, including teatree oil, is formulated to help support challenged skin. It can be used as a hot towel wash following clipping or for a deep clean, as a cold wash for a refreshing cleanse to lift sweat, grease and dust from the coat, or applied directly in a concentrated form to address specific areas.£21.99 for 1l

More information and stockists at naf-equine.eu

View at viovet.co.uk

