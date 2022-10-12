



Most horse owners like to treat their horse once in a while, and whether the treats are used as a rewarding training tool, added to a boredom busting stable toy or just given as a loving gesture, we want to make sure we’ve got the best horse treats that are safe and nutritious. Luckily for us, the market has plenty of low-sugar options to choose from, which makes them safer for horses prone to problems that are affected by sugar, such as laminitis. Some treats also offer nutritional benefits and contain valuable minerals, such as biotin.

Some treats come in tubs, which is great for storage, while others come in recyclable refill pouches, which means less waste. There are so many fruity and herby flavours to choose from – most horses aren’t fussy when it comes to treats, but you can tell others choose a favourite. And at Christmas, there are always plenty of limited edition festive-themed treats available, too, which are perfect if you’re looking to get a Christmas gift for your horse.

Best horse treats

Spillers Treats

RRP: From £5.35 |

These tasty bite-sized pellets from Spillers can be kept safely in pockets without crumbling. There are three different flavours and some have added health benefits, too.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Dodson & Horrell Encouragemints

RRP: £7.50 for 4kg |

This low calorie, low starch and low sugar minty treat can be fed from the hand, in a bowl or from a treat ball.

View now at viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

NAF Blueberry & Banana Treats

RRP: £4.20 for 1kg |

The combination of blueberry and banana is sure to be popular.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Stud Muffins Christmas Pudding Flavour

RRP: £4.59 for 400g |

These Stud Muffins have been flavoured with festive Christmas pudding.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Lincoln Thelwell Ponio Treats

RRP: £15.99 for 1.7kg |

These Thelwell-themed “carrot-chip cookies” are low in sugar and suitable for all Thelwell lovers.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Global Herbs Mince Pie Flavour Herbal Treats

RRP: £14.95 for 4kg |

These tasty Christmas treats are free from molasses, making them suitable for all horses and ponies and a perfect gift for your stablemates. Available in resealable bags with handles for easy storage.

View now at globalherbs.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Silvermoor Brilliant Beetroot Treatsies

RRP: From £4.20 |

Charged with the superfood beetroot these treats are packed full of antioxidants which are known for having a positive effect on blood flow encouraging muscle efficiency.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Leoveties Winter Treats

RRP: £17.95 for 2.25kg |

These limited edition elderberry, spelt and malt flavour treats are mixed at low temperatures to ensure optimum health benefits and taste for your horse. They come in a fully recyclable and reusable tub with a hanging gift. Other flavours also available.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Dodson & Horrell Equi-Bites

RRP: From £12.05 for 2.8kg |

This low-calorie vitamin and mineral treat from Dodson & Horrell can be fed from the hand or sprinkled on top of an existing feed.

View now at viovet.co.uk or amazon.co.uk

Lincoln Christmas Stocking

RRP: £4.50 |

This fun Christmas stocking contains three 150g packs of Lincoln Christmas Horse Bix treats.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Baileys Tasty Treats

RRP: From £2.50 for 1kg |

Tasty Treats are high in fibre, low in starch and sugar and contain irresistible flavours of essential oils. They are now available in “stocking-filler-sized” 1kg paper bags or 5kg recyclable refill bags as well as 5kg tubs.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Hilton Herbs Herballs

RRP: From £2.24 for 250g |

This all natural horse treat comes in a limited edition Christmas tub. They are free from molasses, added sugars and artificial flavourings.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Likit Selection Box

RRP: £7.49 |

This contains three tasty Likit treat bars and two packs of heart-shaped Likit Snaks and two fun games.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Saracen Christmas Munchies

RRP: £9.75 for 1.8kg |

These limited edition cinnamon flavour herbal treats are made from wholesome ingredients and are produced to a low sugar formulation. Come in a fully recyclable pouch.

Silvermoor Magical Minty Unicorn Grassabix

RRP: From £3.96 |

This compressed dried grass block is great to tempt fussy eaters. It’s mint flavoured and can be used to prevent boredom. Also available in Linseed to TurmerAid flavours.

View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Equilibrium Crunchits

RRP: £4.99 for 750g |

These low-sugar, molasses-free treats are full of natural flavours.

View now at equilibriumproducts.com or amazon.co.uk

Stud Muffins Advent Calendar

RRP: £8.99 |

Count down to Christmas with your horse and the Stud Muffins Advent calendar that contains 24 miniature Christmas pudding flavoured Stud Muffins.

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Likit Carousel

RRP: £12.99 |

This Likit treat tin is filled with 500g of yummy Rainbow Likit Snaks as well as a limited edition Rainbow Likit (650g).

View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

