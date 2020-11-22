22 gifts your horse might choose this Christmas

Check out these ideas to help you find some gifts for horses that are suitable for every budget this Christmas…
Gifts for horses under £20
Rowen Barbary Christmas sprinkles
The ideal Christmas treat – a delicious blend of fruit and vegetables that can be fed as a treat or sprinkled on top of feed.
£3.50 for 300g
Buy at rowenbarbary.co.uk
Topline Naturals Organic Christmas gift box
A pamper set for your horse that includes a hoof dressing, shampoo, lip and muzzle balm, and a leather balm.
£19.50
Buy at toplinenaturals.com
Baileys Tasty Treats
Irresistible hunky high-fibre treats that are made from natural wholesome ingredients and contain extracts of flavours of essential oils.
£2.75 for 1kg
Buy at baileyshorsefeeds.co.uk
Also available at viovet.co.uk
Hawkins Organic Winter Warmer
Great for refreshing and soothing tired muscles after exercise, this antibacterial no-rinse wash is hand blended in Suffolk using essential oils.
£9.95 for 500ml
Buy at hawkinsorganic.com
Dodson & Horrell Equi-Bites
A low-calorie vitamin and mineral treat that provides all the micronutrients that your horse needs.
£10.95 for 2.8kg
More info and stockists at dodsonandhorrell.com
Buy at viovet.co.uk
Absorbine Showsheen hair polish and detangler
Help your horse look his best this Christmas with this formula that will strengthen his hair and give it a healthy shine.
£18.82
More info at absorbine.co.uk
Buy at viovet.co.uk
Hilton Herbs Christmas Herballs
These Christmassy treats are 100% natural and free from added sugar.
£9.40 for four 400g bags
Buy at hiltonherbs.com
Also available at viovet.co.uk
Likit candy cane lick
This limited-edition flavoured lick can be combined with a Likit activity toy for hours of fun, making them ideal gifts for horses.
£2.85 for 650g
More info and stockists at likit.co.uk
Buy at viovet.co.uk
Derby House Santa hat
Bring some Christmas cheer to your stable with this cute Santa hat for your horse.
£6.99
Buy at derbyhousestore.com
Crunchits Christmas cracker
Spread the Christmas cheer at your yard with these low-sugar treats. All net proceeds go to Redwings Horse Sanctuary.
£3.95
More info and stockists at equilibriumproducts.com
Buy at viovet.co.uk
Gifts for your horse over £20
Anky Check Pearl dressage pad
Complete with elegant piping and embellished with shiny imitation diamonds, this non-slip, breathable pad is anatomically shaped and made with a velvety synthetic suede.
£89.95
More info anky-atc.com
Buy at throstlenestsaddlery.co.uk
Stübben Magic Tack bling magnetic browband
Change the look of your bridle in seconds with these magnetic browbands. You will also need to purchase a Stübben browband loop.
From £39
Buy at stuebben.co.uk
Zilco PN halter
This synthetic headcollar is really easy to clean and available in a range of colours.
£41.50
Buy at zilco.net
Hooves & Love Naturally Clean gift box
A beautiful array of natural, sustainable and certified organic gifts for horses to help keep your horse looking beautifully clean.
£50
Buy at hoovesandlove.co.uk
Equestrian Stockholm eco fleece rug
Your horse will really look the part on Christmas morning in this beautiful rug with lavish edging and silver details.
£161
Buy at equestrianstockholm.com
KellyJ Leather dual padding bridle
A made-to-measure bridle that features a padding system to distribute pressure evenly and ensure ultimate comfort.
£450
Buy at kellyjleather.co.uk
PDS Integro monoflap saddle
Designed in association with Carl Hester, this saddle is a gift to share with your horse.
From £3,200
More info or book a PDS saddle fitting at pdssaddlesuk.com
By Higgins Lick Safe
This covered lick holder accommodates most standard salt and mineral blocks up to 10kg and stops the rain washing them away, allowing your horse to get the most out of them.
£45
Buy at byhiggins.com
Griffin Nuumed HiWither original wool numnah
Luxury full wool British-made numnah with a high-wither design featuring rolled edges and short D-tabs for easy fitting. Choice of styles and colours. Machine washable.
£115.30
Buy at nuumed.com
Snuggy Hoods turnout hood
The ultimate time-saver for the busy rider when bringing wet, muddy horses in from the field. It’s fully breathable, water-repellent and mud-proof.
From £84
Buy at snuggyhoods.com
Bates Artiste dressage saddle
Ignite your dressage performance this holiday season with a beautiful new saddle.
£3,499
More info and stockists at batessaddles.com
Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Ultra Cozi II Detach-A-Neck medium turnout
Keep your horse warm and cosy this winter in this rug, which features a new liner system to allow for versatility throughout the seasons.
£249.99
Buy at weatherbeeta.co.uk
You might also be interested in:
35 gift ideas for the horsey person who has everything
Are you searching for the perfect Christmas gift for a horse lover who seems to have everything? Check out this
14 great Christmas gift ideas for your dog
Everyone loves buying their four-legged friends a Christmas gift or two – here are some ideas if you’re looking for
Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.