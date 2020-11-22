22 gifts your horse might choose this Christmas

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Check out these ideas to help you find some gifts for horses that are suitable for every budget this Christmas…

Gifts for horses under £20

Rowen Barbary Christmas sprinkles

The ideal Christmas treat – a delicious blend of fruit and vegetables that can be fed as a treat or sprinkled on top of feed.

£3.50 for 300g

Buy at rowenbarbary.co.uk

Topline Naturals Organic Christmas gift box

A pamper set for your horse that includes a hoof dressing, shampoo, lip and muzzle balm, and a leather balm.

£19.50

Buy at toplinenaturals.com

Baileys Tasty Treats

Irresistible hunky high-fibre treats that are made from natural wholesome ingredients and contain extracts of flavours of essential oils.

£2.75 for 1kg

Buy at baileyshorsefeeds.co.uk

Also available at viovet.co.uk

Hawkins Organic Winter Warmer

Great for refreshing and soothing tired muscles after exercise, this antibacterial no-rinse wash is hand blended in Suffolk using essential oils.

£9.95 for 500ml

Buy at hawkinsorganic.com

Dodson & Horrell Equi-Bites

A low-calorie vitamin and mineral treat that provides all the micronutrients that your horse needs.

£10.95 for 2.8kg

More info and stockists at dodsonandhorrell.com

Buy at viovet.co.uk

Absorbine Showsheen hair polish and detangler

Help your horse look his best this Christmas with this formula that will strengthen his hair and give it a healthy shine.

£18.82

More info at absorbine.co.uk

Buy at viovet.co.uk

Hilton Herbs Christmas Herballs

These Christmassy treats are 100% natural and free from added sugar.

£9.40 for four 400g bags

Buy at hiltonherbs.com

Also available at viovet.co.uk

Likit candy cane lick

This limited-edition flavoured lick can be combined with a Likit activity toy for hours of fun, making them ideal gifts for horses.

£2.85 for 650g

More info and stockists at likit.co.uk

Buy at viovet.co.uk

Derby House Santa hat

Bring some Christmas cheer to your stable with this cute Santa hat for your horse.

£6.99

Buy at derbyhousestore.com

Crunchits Christmas cracker

Spread the Christmas cheer at your yard with these low-sugar treats. All net proceeds go to Redwings Horse Sanctuary.

£3.95

More info and stockists at equilibriumproducts.com

Buy at viovet.co.uk

Gifts for your horse over £20

Anky Check Pearl dressage pad

Complete with elegant piping and embellished with shiny imitation diamonds, this non-slip, breathable pad is anatomically shaped and made with a velvety synthetic suede.

£89.95

More info anky-atc.com

Buy at throstlenestsaddlery.co.uk

Stübben Magic Tack bling magnetic browband

Change the look of your bridle in seconds with these magnetic browbands. You will also need to purchase a Stübben browband loop.

From £39

Buy at stuebben.co.uk

Zilco PN halter

This synthetic headcollar is really easy to clean and available in a range of colours.

£41.50

Buy at zilco.net

Hooves & Love Naturally Clean gift box

A beautiful array of natural, sustainable and certified organic gifts for horses to help keep your horse looking beautifully clean.

£50

Buy at hoovesandlove.co.uk

Equestrian Stockholm eco fleece rug

Your horse will really look the part on Christmas morning in this beautiful rug with lavish edging and silver details.

£161

Buy at equestrianstockholm.com

KellyJ Leather dual padding bridle

A made-to-measure bridle that features a padding system to distribute pressure evenly and ensure ultimate comfort.

£450

Buy at kellyjleather.co.uk

PDS Integro monoflap saddle

Designed in association with Carl Hester, this saddle is a gift to share with your horse.

From £3,200

More info or book a PDS saddle fitting at pdssaddlesuk.com

By Higgins Lick Safe

This covered lick holder accommodates most standard salt and mineral blocks up to 10kg and stops the rain washing them away, allowing your horse to get the most out of them.

£45

Buy at byhiggins.com

Griffin Nuumed HiWither original wool numnah

Luxury full wool British-made numnah with a high-wither design featuring rolled edges and short D-tabs for easy fitting. Choice of styles and colours. Machine washable.

£115.30

Buy at nuumed.com

Snuggy Hoods turnout hood

The ultimate time-saver for the busy rider when bringing wet, muddy horses in from the field. It’s fully breathable, water-repellent and mud-proof.

From £84

Buy at snuggyhoods.com

Bates Artiste dressage saddle

Ignite your dressage performance this holiday season with a beautiful new saddle.

£3,499

More info and stockists at batessaddles.com

Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Ultra Cozi II Detach-A-Neck medium turnout

Keep your horse warm and cosy this winter in this rug, which features a new liner system to allow for versatility throughout the seasons.

£249.99

Buy at weatherbeeta.co.uk

