22 gifts your horse might choose this Christmas

Georgia Guerin
    Gifts for horses under £20

    Rowen Barbary Christmas sprinkles 

    ROWEN BARBARY CHRISTMAS SPRINKLES gifts for horse

    The ideal Christmas treat – a delicious blend of fruit and vegetables that can be fed as a treat or sprinkled on top of feed.
    £3.50 for 300g
    Buy at rowenbarbary.co.uk

    Topline Naturals Organic Christmas gift box 

    TOPLINE NATURALS ORGANIC CHRISTMAS GIFT BOX horse gift

    A pamper set for your horse that includes a hoof dressing, shampoo, lip and muzzle balm, and a leather balm.
    £19.50
    Buy at toplinenaturals.com 

    Baileys Tasty Treats

    BAILEYS TASTY TREATS horse gifts

    Irresistible hunky high-fibre treats that are made from natural wholesome ingredients and contain extracts of flavours of essential oils.
    £2.75 for 1kg
    Buy at baileyshorsefeeds.co.uk
    Also available at viovet.co.uk

    Hawkins Organic Winter Warmer

    HAWKINS ORGANIC WINTER WARMER horse gifts

    Great for refreshing and soothing tired muscles after exercise, this antibacterial no-rinse wash is hand blended in Suffolk using essential oils.
    £9.95 for 500ml
    Buy at hawkinsorganic.com

    Dodson & Horrell Equi-Bites 

    DODSON & HORRELL EQUI-BITES horse gifts

    A low-calorie vitamin and mineral treat that provides all the micronutrients that your horse needs.
    £10.95 for 2.8kg
    More info and stockists at dodsonandhorrell.com
    Buy at viovet.co.uk

    Absorbine Showsheen hair polish and detangler 

    ABSORBINE SHOWSHEEN HAIR POLISH & DETANGLER horse gifts

    Help your horse look his best this Christmas with this formula that will strengthen his hair and give it a healthy shine.
    £18.82
    More info at absorbine.co.uk
    Buy at viovet.co.uk

    Hilton Herbs Christmas Herballs

    HILTON HERBS HERBALLS horse gift

    These Christmassy treats are 100% natural and free from added sugar.
    £9.40 for four 400g bags
    Buy at hiltonherbs.com
    Also available at viovet.co.uk

    Likit candy cane lick 

    LIKIT CANDY CANE LICK gifts for horse

    This limited-edition flavoured lick can be combined with a Likit activity toy for hours of fun, making them ideal gifts for horses.
    £2.85 for 650g
    More info and stockists at likit.co.uk
    Buy at viovet.co.uk

    Derby House Santa hat 

    DERBY HOUSE SANTA HAT horse gifts

    Bring some Christmas cheer to your stable with this cute Santa hat for your horse.
    £6.99
    Buy at derbyhousestore.com

    Crunchits Christmas cracker 

    CRUNCHITS CHRISTMAS CRACKER horse gifts

    Spread the Christmas cheer at your yard with these low-sugar treats. All net proceeds go to Redwings Horse Sanctuary.
    £3.95
    More info and stockists at equilibriumproducts.com
    Buy at viovet.co.uk

    Gifts for your horse over £20

    Anky Check Pearl dressage pad 

    ANKY CHECK PEARL DRESSAGE SADDLE PAD horse gifts

    Complete with elegant piping and embellished with shiny imitation diamonds, this non-slip, breathable pad is anatomically shaped and made with a velvety synthetic suede.
    £89.95
    More info anky-atc.com
    Buy at throstlenestsaddlery.co.uk

    Stübben Magic Tack bling magnetic browband

    STÜBBEN MAGIC TACK BLING MAGNETIC BROWBANDS horse gift

    Change the look of your bridle in seconds with these magnetic browbands. You will also need to purchase a Stübben browband loop.
    From £39
    Buy at stuebben.co.uk

    Zilco PN halter

    ZILCO PN HALTER horse gifts

    This synthetic headcollar is really easy to clean and available in a range of colours.
    £41.50
    Buy at zilco.net

    Hooves & Love Naturally Clean gift box

    HOOVES AND LOVE NATURALLY CLEAN GIFT BOX horse gift

    A beautiful array of natural, sustainable and certified organic gifts for horses to help keep your horse looking beautifully clean.
    £50
    Buy at hoovesandlove.co.uk

    Equestrian Stockholm eco fleece rug

    EQUESTRIAN STOCKHOLM ECO FLEECE RUG horse gift

    Your horse will really look the part on Christmas morning in this beautiful rug with lavish edging and silver details.
    £161
    Buy at equestrianstockholm.com

    KellyJ Leather dual padding bridle 

    KELLYJ LEATHER DUAL PADDING BRIDLE horse gift

    A made-to-measure bridle that features a padding system to distribute pressure evenly and ensure ultimate comfort.
    £450
    Buy at kellyjleather.co.uk

    PDS Integro monoflap saddle

    PDS INTEGRO MONOFLAP SADDLE horse gift

    Designed in association with Carl Hester, this saddle is a gift to share with your horse.
    From £3,200
    More info or book a PDS saddle fitting at pdssaddlesuk.com

    By Higgins Lick Safe 

    BY HIGGINS LICK SAFE horse gifts

    This covered lick holder accommodates most standard salt and mineral blocks up to 10kg and stops the rain washing them away, allowing your horse to get the most out of them.
    £45
    Buy at byhiggins.com

    Griffin Nuumed HiWither original wool numnah 

    NUUMED HIWITHER ORIGINAL WOOL NUMNAH gifts for horse

    Luxury full wool British-made numnah with a high-wither design featuring rolled edges and short D-tabs for easy fitting. Choice of styles and colours. Machine washable.
    £115.30
    Buy at nuumed.com 

    Snuggy Hoods turnout hood

    SNUGGY HOODS TURNOUT HOOD horse gifts

    The ultimate time-saver for the busy rider when bringing wet, muddy horses in from the field. It’s fully breathable, water-repellent and mud-proof.
    From £84
    Buy at snuggyhoods.com

    Bates Artiste dressage saddle 

    BATES ARTISTE DRESSAGE SADDLE horse gifts

    Ignite your dressage performance this holiday season with a beautiful new saddle.
    £3,499
    More info and stockists at batessaddles.com

    Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Ultra Cozi II Detach-A-Neck medium turnout 

    WEATHERBEETA COMFITEC ULTRA COZI II DETACH-A-NECK MEDIUM gifts for horse

    Keep your horse warm and cosy this winter in this rug, which features a new liner system to allow for versatility throughout the seasons.
    £249.99
    Buy at weatherbeeta.co.uk

