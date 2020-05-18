LeMieux Anatomic headcollar review

LeMieux Anatomic headcollar Score 9/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £60

Welcome to our group test of leather headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The LeMieux Anatomic headcollar is a beautifully crafted padded leather headcollar with an anatomically shaped headpiece and noseband to provide complete comfort to the horse. The solid metal fittings, padded leather throatlash and cheekpieces add a luxury style to this classic headcollar. It is available in black or brown in sizes cob or full.

First impressions

It looked well made and I particularly liked the shape and padding of the headpiece.

Overview of performance

This headcollar fitted well and was easily adjustable — the noseband was adjustable, too. I think this headcollar was the most comfortable and the leather wore really well, becoming increasingly soft with use. It stayed looking new, too.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the padded headpiece and the anatomical fit around the ears.