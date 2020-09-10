Collegiate ComFiTec headcollar review

Collegiate ComFiTec headcollar Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £54.99

Welcome to our group test of comfort headcollars. All of the headcollars in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The Collegiate ComFiTec headcollar offers a stylish leather headcollar with leather padding under the nose, crown and cheek straps for a luxurious and comfortable fit. Anatomically shaped headpiece evenly distributed pressure across the poll for comfort.

First impressions

I liked the style of this headcollar — it was subtle with no branding and it looked really smart. Parts of the headcollar look like leather but aren’t, which isn’t a bad thing as I think it helps keep the price down and maintain good value.

Overview of performance

It had a lovely headpiece with padding almost like a poll guard. It’s not a traditional shape, but I thought it looked kind and the horses seemed happy in it. I have used this headcollar a lot for travelling and will definitely continue to do so.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I’m not surprised that this was the most expensive headcollar I tested as there is great detail in the headpiece, but I would say this definitely makes it worth the money.