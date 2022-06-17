



Woof Wear UV Fly Mask With Ears review Score 8/10 Fit: 9/10

Performance: 8/10

Ease of use: 8/10 Manufacturer: Woof Wear Price as reviewed: £25.99 the mask, £8.49 for the nose

The first thing I noticed when I unboxed the Woof Wear UV fly mask was that it felt more cushioned and spongy than the other fly masks I was testing of a similar style. On looking at the product description, I found this was “soft andstretchy 3D Spacer Fabric” that eliminates rubbing. I can really see how it will work – and it appears to be very breathable, too.

The nose is available to purchase separately from the mask, which means you don’t have to opt for one, but if you do it’s detachable so you can always change your mind. The nose attaches with Velcro quite simply and there’s a cushioned flap that folds over the join to prevent rubbing. I would say you need to be careful that this is folded down as I only realised mine wasn’t when I came to look at my first batch of pictures for the review.

There is an accommodating forelock hole that will sit closed if you decide not to use it.

The nose, like the rest of the mask, offers 60% UV protection. This is a nice addition, especially if your horse has a pink-skinned nose. I found this to be the perfect length for Utah – it covered as much as possible without be too long that it dragged on the ground.

When I came to get him in, the nose had bent up because Utah had been eating from his hay box. It occurred to me that because of the way the fabric holds its shape, it wouldn’t be able to right itself. This wouldn’t cause a problem, but you would lose the protection until you returned to fix it. I did think, however, that if you were to feed your horse in the field, to avoid removing the mask you could bend the nose up to prevent it getting dirty and then fold it back down once he’s finished.

The mesh that covers the eyes is really fine and offers UV protection. Being so fine, it appears to be easy to see through and it will keep out even the smallest of midges. Although fine, it feels robust and your horse would have quite a job to cause damage to it.

The two Velcro fastenings are strong and easy to use.

I had a size medium – I usually select cob-sized items – and it fits well. Utah did manage to remove it, but his fellow livery (a Highland) has kept this one a few weeks without getting it off so far.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – This fly mask is really well designed – the materials are high quality and feel like they’ll be really comfortable. I’d definitely recommend this mask.

Who tested this fly mask?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She owns a Norwegian Fjord horse who usually lives out 24/7. He is well known for putting a lot of effort into removing fly masks as well as putting his head in places he shouldn’t, which makes him a perfect candidate for testing.

