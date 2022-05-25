



WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Deluxe Fine Mesh fly mask with ears and nose Score 9/10 Fit: 8/10

Performance: 9/10

Ease of use: 10/10 Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £22.99

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec fly mask

This fly mask from WeatherBeeta is available with a variety of ear and nose combinations, which allows you to find the perfect option for your horse.

The mesh is very fine and much smaller-holed than the WeatherBeeta Lycra fly mask. While the ears are made of a soft material to prevent rubbing, the remainder of the mask (aside from the ears and eye mesh) is made of a tougher material that I think will be more resistant to damage if it’s caught on a branch, for example.

The poll is elasticated – more so than the Hy Half Mesh Mask, which is of similar design – and this aids the fit. There is soft padding around the brow, too, which prevents rubbing. It also has a forelock hole, which I think is a real bonus. It doesn’t quite sit closed on top of the forelock, however, if you don’t use it.

The Velcro fastenings are strong without being difficult to detach, and they have small tabs on the end to make removal easier. These are a small detail, but I really like them – especially if the mask fits so that the whole of the Velcro is attached.

As soon as I put the mask on, Utah unsuccessfully attempted to remove it. This is the only mask in this style that he hasn’t yet removed at least once.

My friend’s mare will now continue to test this mask to see how it lasts over the summer. You can see here that the nose is a great length – it covers just enough without dragging on the ground. The ears are too large for both horses but this is preferable to them being too small.

The mask is priced in the mid-high end of the market, but it’s well designed and if it lasts – and it looks like it will – I think it’s good value.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – This WeatherBeeta ComFiTec fly mask fits well and has a few handy details that put it a step ahead of many of the other fly masks we’ve tested. And it hasn’t come off once. I’d recommend this to anyone who wants their horse’s forelock to be out.

Who tested this fly mask?

Georgia Guerin looks after Horse & Hound’s shopping, fashion and product content. She owns a Norwegian Fjord horse who usually lives out 24/7. He is well known for putting a lot of effort into removing fly masks as well as putting his head in places he shouldn’t, which makes him a perfect candidate for testing.

