The best fly sprays for horses are an absolute lifesaver in the summer months – they are highly effective and long-lasting, which negates the need for constant reapplication. Flies are a general nuisance, but for some horses their bites can lead to reactions and persistent itching and discomfort. With a wide range of flying insects across the country, protecting your horse can present a challenge.

Preventing flies from landing in the first instance is the best solution for protecting your horse – in addition to fly sprays, you can use fly gels, lotions or washes as well as fly masks and fly rugs to arm your horse with a full defence. Fly gels are particularly handy if your horse is averse to the spray. It can be a case of trial and error to find out what works for your horse, but once you’ve found a solution you can buy in bulk and save money in the long run. Some owners swear by their own home recipes.

Some fly deterrents contain synthetic active ingredients such as DEET or permethrin, some of which are insecticides, while other sprays contain natural ingredients known to deter a range of flying insects. Some formulas will need to be reapplied more often than others, so while some appear to be more expensive they may last you a lot longer. It’s also wise to consider the bottle and spray type – finding a gentle and quiet spray with good coverage can be difference between a calm and stressful turnout routine.

In the UK there are a lot of restrictions about what can be called a fly repellent, what can be applied to your horse and how companies can talk about different products. This guide includes a full range of fly deterrents – those you can apply to your horse, as well as those that should be applied to his living area or your feed room. Some products in this guide have been approved for use on animals in the US, while in the UK they are only approved for premise use around horses. Anyone choosing to use the spray in a manner that is not in line with the guidance on the bottle’s label, does so at their own risk.

Here is a selection of some of the best fly sprays for horses and their premises…

Absorbine Ultrashield insecticide and repellent

Active ingredients: Permethrin and pyrethrin | Sizes: 956ml | RRP: £29.33

This spray provides what is described as an ‘instant knock-down’ to nuisance insects, as well as a long-lasting protective ‘shield’. This new bottle provides an ergonomic grip, plus a vertical and horizontal fan spray option, for upside-down usage and hard-to-reach areas, which also makes sure you can use every last drop. This Absorbine spray was reviewed as part of our independent testing scheme and scored 10/10 – read the full review.

More info at absorbine.co.uk

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

In the US? View at chewy.com

Audevard Flymax Nano Extract

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £24.95

With a texture designed to provide optimal adherence, this formula is made from blended plant extracts. It repels and eliminates flies, flat flies, biting midges, mosquitoes, horseflies, fleas and ticks. The adjustable nozzle allows you to alter the size of the spray.

More info at evetdrug.co.uk

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Barrier Super Plus fly repellent

Active ingredients: Eucalyptus citriodora oil | Sizes: 500ml, 1l, 5l, 20l | RRP: From £9.50 for 500ml

Trusted by many horse owners, this fly repellent deters all flying insects and calms the effects of midge bites. The pleasant-smelling formula contains a blend of concentrated herbal oils, volatile essential oils and pure avocado oil, which is a skin and coat conditioner. The trigger spray has a quiet, fine action, and the formula is also available in a refill bottle.

More info at barrier-biotech.com

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Botanica fly spray

Sizes: 750ml | RRP: £16.50

This all-natural plant-based spray can be used directly on your horse. It’s described as sweat resistant and a deterrent to all insects.

More info and view at botanica.ie

Carr & Day & Martin Flygard Extra Strength insect repellent spray

Active ingredients: DEET | Sizes: 500ml, 1l | RRP: £16.75

This is described as an effective alternative to a natural-based repellent. This formula offers protection from midges and biting insects and contains the proven, researched active ingredient DEET at an optimum level of 20% for long-lasting protection. This Carr & Day & Martin spray was reviewed as part of our independent testing scheme and scored 9/10 – read the full review.

More info at carrdaymartin.co.uk

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Cavalor FlyLess

Active ingredients: Icaridine | Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £24.99

This gentle and non-sticky formula protects against horseflies, flies, mosquitoes, ticks and other insects. It contains icaridine, which forms a scented blanket on the skin, disrupting the mechanism that attracts insects to human and animal skin. This Cavalor spray was reviewed as part of our independent testing scheme and scored 6/10 – read the full review.

More info at cavalordirect.co.uk

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Equine America Stinger fly and insect repellent

Sizes: 1l | RRP: £16.99

Each application of this flying insect and midge repellent is effective for up to seven hours, depending on the weather conditions, which negates the need for constant reapplication. This Carr & Day & Martin spray was reviewed as part of our independent testing scheme and scored 6/10 – read the full review.

More info and view at equine-america.co.uk

Farnam Tri-Tec 14

Active ingredients: Cypermethrin and pyrethrins | Sizes: 300ml, 600ml, 946ml, 3.8l | RRP: £29.95 for 600ml

This is the leading fly product in the US. It kills horse flies, mosquitoes, Scottish midges, mites, stable flies, crab flies, deer flies and ticks. The water-based formula has a nice scent and can stay in place for up to 14 days.

More info at lesliesutcliffe.com

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

In the US? View at chewy.com

Feedmark Blue Bottle

Active ingredients: DEET and PMD | Sizes: 500ml, 1l | RRP: £20.99 for 500ml

This highly fragrant spray deters flying and biting insects, providing up to 12 hours of relief. It is described as gentle on the skin.

More info and view at feedmark.com

Fine Fettle fly spray

Sizes: 1l | RRP: £34

Made from a complex of herbs, this natural formula forms a healthy barrier that helps counter fly bites and irritation. It’s water-based so leaves no oily residue.

More info and view at finefettlefeed.com

Global Herbs citronella spray

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £6.92

This soothing citrus spray contains lavender, tea tree and lemongrass essential oils. This gentle spray has a pleasant fragrance and will also soothe your horse’s skin.

More info at globalherbs.co.uk

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Happy Equine Fly Off Super Strength

Sizes: 750ml | RRP: £16.95

This insect spray combines lemon citronella, geranium oil, eucalyptus, tea tree oil, basil and neem oils for a long-lasting repellent effect that is organic and not diluted by your horse’s sweat.

More info and view at happyequine.uk

Hawkins Organic Buck Off spray

Sizes: 1l, 2.5l, 5l | RRP: From £13.95 for 1l

This natural fly spray is described as highly effective and suitable for horses who are unable to tolerate DEET- or chemical-based repellents. It contains organic lemongrass essential oils.

More info and view at hawkinsorganic.com

Incognito insect repellent spray

Active ingredient: PMD | Sizes: 50ml, 100ml | RRP: £11.99 for 100ml

This natural, DEET-free formula contains citronella, tea tree oil and neem. It has a light citrus aroma and a non-greasy feel.

More info at incognitospray.com

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk

Leovet Power Phaser

Sizes: 550ml, 2.5l | RRP: £21 for 550ml

This optimised blend of effective ingredients provides a long-lasting stay-off effect from all insects, even when your horse sweats. Correctly applied, this product can last upto seven hours.

More info at leovet.de/en

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

In the US? View at us.sportsdirect.com

Mastacare Extra Strength fly spray repellent

Active ingredients: Citriodiol, lemon eucalyptus and chrysanthemum oils | Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £14.29

The water-based formula means this fly repellent isn’t greasy. It contains a scientific blend of natural insect repellents making it suitable for sensitive horses.

More info and view at harryhall.com

NAF Off DEET Power Performance spray

Active ingredients: DEET | Sizes: 750ml, 2.5l, 5l | RRP: £14.99 for 750ml

This concentrated anti-fly and anti-insect repellent spray is designed for year-round protection from a wide range of pests. Contains 19.6% DEET.

More info at naf-equine.eu

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

In the US? View at amazon.com

Nettex Standard fly repellent

Active ingredients: DEET | Sizes: 250ml, 500ml, 2l | RRP: £14.90 for 500ml

This DEEt-based formula has added moisturisers and conditioners and is ideal for everyday use. It repels flies, stable flies, and all biting insects. This Nettex spray was reviewed as part of our independent testing scheme and scored 8/10 – read the full review.

More info at nettexequine.com

In the UK? View at viovet.co.uk

Shires Ezi-Groom citronella spray

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £8.99

This spray contains a natural blend of citronella, lavender oil, chrysanthemum oil and tea tree oil.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

In the UK? View at equus.co.uk

Stübben fly spray

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £18.99

This formula contains natural oils with a long-lasting fragrance to keep annoying insects away from your horse.

More info at view at stuebben.co.uk

WildWash equine summer spray

Sizes: 300ml, 5l | RRP: £14.95 for 300ml

Made in England, this natural and pH balanced formula is made of pure essential oils. Horsetail, eucalyptus and nettle are combined to create an effective and aroma, which will last up to 24 hours, for summer use.

More info and view at wildwash.co.uk

