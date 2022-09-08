



Barrier Super Plus Fly Repellent Score 9/10 Value: 9/10

Performance: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Long lasting: 9/10 Pros Effective on shorter rides

Suitable for sensitive skin

Conditions the coat

Good value for money

Packed full of nutrients for the skin Cons Relative effectiveness out hacking

Bottle was less durable than other brands Manufacturer: Barrier Animal Health Price as reviewed: £14.16 for 500ml

Barrier Super Plus Fly Repellent

I used the Super Plus Fly Repellent from Barrier during July and August on my yard in Cumbria. Handily, we were hit with some intensely warm weather so I was able to give it a really rigorous test. Horseflies and midges were the most common insect, but I also needed the spray to protect from other flying insects which come out when hacking in more vegetated areas.

The manufacturers give the repellent a top billing, claiming it is the “number one selling product of its kind.”

The description also claims: “to deter all those nasty flying insects, and most importantly, where Super Plus has been sprayed, it protects against and calms the effects of midge bites. It is designed to keep the largest of flying insects at bay, including midge, bots, horseflies and most importantly calms and soothes the effects of midge bites.”

What I was intrigued about most was the claim that this particular spray was also suitable for horses with sensitive skin; my pony, Yogi, can sometimes come in from the field with the odd scratch or scrape, so something which can be sprayed on without having to worry about it irritating bare skin was ideal.

The ingredients that compliment sensitive skin and condition the coat include avocado oil, vitamins A, D and E.

In addition, the product soothes the skin, so the horses don’t have an urge to rub if bitten by pests.

The smell of this spray did pack a punch — while I did not dislike the smell, it was powerful and I did get the impression from the outset that it would deter insects.

I tested the 500ml spray bottle, which is priced at £14.16 for 500ml at the time of testing. Handily, you can purchase a 1l refill bottle, too.

When used on a hack, the spray was effective, though when we returned on particularly warm days, some smaller flies had gathered around the horses’ heads. However, when used prior to schooling, there were no flies at all.

This fly spray did condition the coat a lot more than other fly sprays I’ve tested. While some repellents can be effective, they can dry the coat out and make it tacky on the touch. I would suggest this spray as ideal for using when going out and about to competitions, as it boasted shine on the hair and conditioned the coat, all while repelling flies.

This spray was ideal for Yogi who needed something a little more sensitive. He is also not overly bothered by flies, so when insects would gather around him towards the end of the hack he was not impacted.

I agreed with the claim that this product prevents rubbing to some degree. When used a couple of times a day, it seemed to prevent Yogi from itching himself in the stable, which he can do when he is un-rugged and the weather is particularly hot.

The bottle wasn’t as robust as other brands, and the sprayer didn’t provide a super-fine spray, so you had to apply quite a lot to cover the coat. Nonetheless, the bottle lasted a month or so, so it provides decent value for money.

Verdict

An effective repellent that does two jobs in one, not only keeping the majority of insects at bay but simultaneously keeping the skin and coat healthy and conditioned.

Who tested this fly spray?

