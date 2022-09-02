



Leovet Power Phaser Fly Spray Score 10/10 Performance: 10/10

Durability: 10/10

Long lasting: 10/10

Value: 10/10 Pros Super effective in deterring flies in hot weather

Still works even when the horse sweats

Good value

Lasts a long time Cons Smells strong, and might be over powering for some people Manufacturer: Leovet Price as reviewed: £18.29 for a 550ml bottle

Leovet Power Phaser Fly Spray

The Leovet Power Phaser fly spray has definitely garnered a positive reputation within the equestrian community for being one of the most effective fly sprays on the market, so I was looking forward to putting it to the test during the height of the summer. I was able to give this spray a full, rigorous test as we were treated to very hot weather during July and August in Cumbria, and consequently there were many flies and flying insects in the air, especially while out hacking on the roads. A quality fly spray is an essential part of my kit during this time; as well as being effective, I need something that’s not going to cost the earth as I’m likely to need lots of reapplications when my horses get sweaty in the field, when being worked and when being shown in an open field during competition season.

Leovet claims that Power Phaser gives “seven hours of protection, even if your horse sweats” and that it “works against horseflies, ticks and all biting and non-biting flies.”

The cost of a 550ml bottle was £18.29, which is at the higher end of the market, but it did last a long time and you didn’t need loads for it to have a lasting effect. I would predict that these bottles would each last around one month so you would probably need to purchase three/four during summer time, which is pretty cost effective.

The bottle was substantial, durable and held nicely in the hand, and the sprayer was very effective, coating the horse with an even spray of liquid. The liquid was fine enough to spray onto the forelock/ear area, too, though I put some on my hand and applied to the face area so I didn’t get the product in the horse’s eyes.

The smell of the spray was very strong and notable. I didn’t mind the smell — to me it just smelled like it was working, though some people might find it a bit intense. I will add that the horses did not seem to mind the smell of the spray and they didn’t bat an eyelid when it was applied to their coats.

In terms of effectiveness, the Leovet Power Phaser Fly Spray was probably one of the best I’ve used. It was really reliable, both when out hacking on a warm evening, or when schooling on a cooler morning. Due to the weather, the horses would start sweating within 10 minutes of tacking up but the spray did the job and prevented flies and insects from gathering.

I cannot comment on if the spray lasts up to seven hours, as I applied more, albeit sparingly, if I was turning out or riding later than the initial application, as the spray did come off the coat a little when the horses sweated a lot.

Verdict

H&H Approved – One of the most effective fly sprays on the market which lives up to its good reputation. Ideal for the hotter summer weather when flies are at their worst.

Who tested this flyspray?

Alex Robinson joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor and features assistant. She graduated from University of Leeds in 2016 and has freelanced for specialist equestrian magazines, including The Native Pony Magazine and has contributed to the National Pony Society annual journal for the past few years.

Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the show scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia and has extensive knowledge of current issues in the showing world and the horses, ponies and riders who compete. She has a rare insight into the sector that comes with riding amongst the best at top level. She has produced a variety of rides to the highest level and has a passion for bringing on youngsters through the ranks. She has several ponies, mainly natives of all types, on the yard and rides most days each week before work.

At H&H Alex is responsible for the all aspects of showing coverage and is continuing to cement its place as the leading publication for both reports and current showing news. When not writing, she will be found competing her own ponies on the county show circuit.

