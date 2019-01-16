Absorbine Ultrashield Fly Control review

Welcome to our group test of fly repellent sprays. All of the sprays in this group test have been put through their paces by dressage rider Jamie Broom and his wife Georgi, who run a busy livery and training yard near Windsor. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Absorbine UltraShield Fly Control is the ultimate insecticide for use around horses to protect against irritating and biting insects. It contains active ingredients Permethrin and Pyrethrin, providing instant “knock-down” when insects come into contact with it, as well as a long-lasting protective “shield”.

First impressions

I was quite alarmed by the description on the bottle as it looked very aggressive, so I did check with my vet that it wasn’t going to be harmful. The bottle look very sturdy and the spray looked robust.

Overview of performance

This fly repellent was absolutely amazing and really worked. I used it on two horses that usually stress and worry in the field because of the flies, with this spray they were remarkably relaxed and happy to stay out for as long as they needed to be. The bottle was very solid and the spray was easy to use. Also it came out in a nice thick mist that stuck to the horse well and didn’t get into your mouth. I only needed to use it once a day and it repelled the flies even after sweating from work.

Likes and dislikes

I really like the solid bottle and how well lasts throughout the day on the horses. I also like that it doesn’t smell too strongly and how easy it is to apply. I really cannot fault it.