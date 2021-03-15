



The best fly gels for horses allow you to reach all the places that are tricky to target with a fly spray, such as around his head. They are particularly handy if your horse doesn’t take kindly to a spray and can be applied by hand, with a cloth or sponge.

Here’s a selection of the best fly gels for horses…

Audevard Flymax Derm

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £31.36

This formula combines five concentrated essential oils as well as aloe vera extracts. The balm format and precision nozzle allow for clean and precise application.

Barrier Super Plus fly repellent

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £14.40

Trusted by many horse owners, this fly repellent gel deters all flying insects and calms the effects of midge bites. The pleasant-smelling formula contains a blend of concentrated herbal oils, volatile essential oils and pure avocado oil, which is a skin and coat conditioner.

Equine America Fly-Repel gel

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £17.99

Described as highly effective against a wide range of insects, this natural gel contains eucalyptus oils and citrepel.

Hawkins Organic Buck Off anti-fly gel

Sizes: 250ml | RRP: £12.95

Containing natural ingredients, herbs and organic essential lemongrass oil, this gel is kind to the skin and suitable for horses who are unable to tolerate chemical based repellents or those containing DEET.

Leovet TamTam Vet Intensive

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £17.30

This gel contains natural active ingredients from geranium oil and eucalyptus-citriodora oil. It adheres to the coat for up to four hours, but can also be used be riders. The gel comes with a sponge for easy application.

NAF Off DEET Power Performance gel

Sizes: 750ml | RRP: £16.99

This concentrated gel repels flies, horseflies and other insects. Contains DEET.

Nettex Summer fly cream

Sizes: 600ml | RRP: £12.77

This DEET-based cream is readily absorbed, non-greasy and does not dry the skin. It seals the hair and forms a barrier, while also moisturising and conditioning the area.

Veredus Bio Repel gel

Sizes: 500ml | RRP: £25

This non-toxic and hypo-allergenic natural gel is made of citronella, geranium and cinnamon.

