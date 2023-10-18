



NAF Off Deet Power Performance Score 9/10 Durability: 9/10

Ease of use: 10/10

Long lasting: 10/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Long-lasting

Strong and durable bottle

Effective during test out hacking

Recyclable bottle Cons Did not condition the coat or promote shine Manufacturer: NAF Price as reviewed: £19.99 for 750ml bottle

NAF Off Deet Power Performance fly spray

I tested the NAF Off Deet Power Performance fly spray for a one month period, from the end of August until the end of September on a Welsh cob mare in Cumbria.

At the time, her mainstay of exercise was hacking. The UK had been treated to an Indian summer, so even during September pesky flies and insects were still present throughout the day, so a decent fly stray was still an essential part of my grooming kit. I also needed a product that could be applied to her coat while she was out at grass, as while she usually wore a fly rug while she was grazing, I needed something which would go someway in protecting her legs, belly and face area which wasn’t covered by the mesh rug. Alongside this, I wanted a product that I could throw into the lorry ahead of a competition.

Manufacturers NAF claim that NAF Off Deet Power Performance fly spray offers “all day protection against flies and insect menace” which sounded like the perfect product for me as I needed a solution that would protect in many situations.

The main ingredient marketed is DEET (19%). DEET is an extensively researched active ingredient that is used in many fly sprays for horses, however horse owners should be cautious not to choose anything which has a super-high DEET content before doing a patch test. 19% is a safe level of DEET content and I knew that my horse did not have any allergies to the ingredient as I have previously used sprays containing DEET.

The product comes in three sizes, with three different price points; 750ml for £19.99, 2.5L for £38.99 and 5L for £73.50. I was provided with a 750ml bottle for testing. The bottle was also suitable to be recycled, which was hugely positive.

The bottle was very easy to hold and it was extremely user friendly, being both easy to hold and spray, but also being durable and robust, ideal for busy, working yards where a bottle could easily be knocked over. It would survive being thrown into the lorry without worry that it would leak or spill.

The bottle was also ideal for refilling, with a handy screw cap and a large bottle meaning funnelling new solution into the bottle would be easy. Therefore, it would make sense to try the 750ml bottle initially, before purchasing extra liquid if needed. After a one month period, I still had half the bottle left, meaning the NAF Off Deet Power Performance fly spray provided good value for money.

Out hacking, this spray was effective for a couple of hours while out and about on the roads. The flies stayed away for the majority of the ride and my horse was comfortable while hacking out when we moved onto a bridlepath.

The smell of DEET was prominent. My mare, who is sensitive to scents, wasn’t overly keen on it when it was being sprayed onto her, so I opted to use a sponge to apply the liquid to her neck and face area.

The only issue I would have with this fly spray is that it wasn’t as conditioning on the coat as some of the best fly sprays that I’ve tested, which is something I do like in a spray, especially if used everyday. I wonder if this fly spray could dry the coat out and make it tacky, however this is just personal preference as I show my horses so coat health and condition is priority for me.

Verdict

*H&H Approved* – A good all-round fly spray that is effective in many situations, from protecting from pests out hacking, to using just before a competition on a summer day, to applying on exposed areas prior to turnout.

In the UK? View at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, gsequestrian.co.uk or naylors.com

In the US? View at amazon.com

Who tested this fly spray?

Alex Robinson joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor and features assistant. She graduated from University of Leeds in 2016 and has freelanced for specialist equestrian magazines, including The Native Pony Magazine and has contributed to the National Pony Society annual journal for the past few years.

Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the show scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia and has extensive knowledge of current issues in the showing world and the horses, ponies and riders who compete. She has a rare insight into the sector that comes with riding amongst the best at top level. She has produced a variety of rides to the highest level and has a passion for bringing on youngsters through the ranks. She has several ponies, mainly natives of all types, on the yard and rides most days each week before work.

At H&H Alex is responsible for the all aspects of showing coverage and is continuing to cement its place as the leading publication for both reports and current showing news. When not writing, she will be found competing her own ponies on the county show circuit.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

