



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best waterproof fly rugs are the perfect hybrid between a lightweight turnout or rain sheet and a fly rug. As well as providing protection from summer showers, these lightweight and breathable rugs protect your horse from flies and the sun, making it ideal if you can’t get to the yard to keep taking your horse’s fly rug off when the rain sets in.

Here’s a selection of the best waterproof fly rugs available right now…

Bucas Buzz-Off Rain

Colours: | Sizes: 5–7ft | UV protection: Yes | RRP: £119 |

This rug combines the features of the Buzz-off fly sheets and Sun Shower lightweight turnout – the upper part is waterproof and breathable, while the lower part is made of fly sheet fabric. It features an elasticated and detachable belly pad that gives protection and helps to keep the rug in position.

More info at bucas.com

View at viovet.co.uk

Derby House Elite Stormsafe fly rug

Colours: Magenta/grey | Sizes: 5–7ft | RRP: £54.99 |

The 300D inter-locking nylon mesh provides the perfect barrier for flies and is coupled with a 1200D waterproof turnout strip down the neck and back. It features a nylon lining on the crest and shoulder to prevent rubbing, as well as fleece lining on the tail and neck seams. It has a double buckle and clip chest fastening, clip-on, adjustable leg straps and a large, lined tail flap. This Derby House rug scored 9/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

More info at derbyhousestore.com

View at amazon.co.uk

Elico Ingleton Combo rain/fly rug

Colours: Navy/white | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft| UV protection: Yes | RRP: £54.95 |

The waterproof section along the back and neck is 600D, which is combined with a strong mesh fabric on the bottom section. It has an anti-rub nylon lining, two breast straps, low cross surcingles, leg straps, a large tail flap, and double Velcro closures on the neck.

More info at elico.co.uk

View at amazon.co.uk

Fieldmasta fly rug

Colours: Silver | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft6in | RRP: £129 |

This rug has a domed neck that helps to take pressure off the mane and prevent hair loss. The top section is made of 1200D waterproof and breathable fabric, while the bottom is a durable mesh. The memory foam sections at the wither relieve pressure, while surcingles at the belly prevent the rug from being pulled tight behind the elbow and in front of the stifle. The chest is adjustable and fastens with easy clips, while the tri-vent shoulder gusset offers enhanced fit, freedom of movement and prevents shoulder rub.

View at harryhall.com

Horseware Amigo Three-In-One Evolution

Colours: Aqua/orange | Sizes: 5–7ft | UV protection: Yes | RRP: £139.95 |

This colourful rug has a seamless design with integrated neck cover and waterproof top section. The deep net sides are designed to provide maximum breathability, while the waterproof sections, shoulder, mane and tail flap are lined with shine-enhancing polyester. The colours were chosen as they’ve been found to be unattractive to insects. The rugs fastens with a disc-front closure and has three straight surcingles for maximum belly coverage. It also features an oversized tail flap and wipe-clean tail cord.

More info at horseware.com

View at amazon.co.uk

QHP fly sheet combo with neck

Colours: Kraftwork, brusstroke or grey | Sizes: 5ft5in – 7ft1in | RRP: £69.99 |

This rug has a removable neck and a waterproof topside made of 600D fabric. It fastens with buckles at the chest and has a belly flap with Velcro and three surcingles, as well as elastic leg straps, tail cord and tail flap.

More info at qhp.nl

View at eqclusive.com

Rhinegold Zambia full-neck fly rug with waterproof topline

Colours: Silver or zebra | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft3in | RRP: £54.50 |

With a 600D waterproof, ripstop, breathable upper and a fly mesh lower, this rug has belly coverage fastened with three adjustable surcingles. Side skirts and elastic inserts at the front and back allow for freedom of movement. Designed with an added stretch waterproof material to the withers, this rug to allows comfortable movement without a seam. To save weight, rather than hind leg straps this rug has an elasticated, plastic-covered fillet string with trigger hooks each side.

More info at rhinegoldequestrian.co.uk

View at amazon.co.uk

Ruggles Combo fly rug with waterproof panel

Colours: Red/grey or blue/grey | Sizes: 2ft9in – 7ft6in | RRP: From £59.99 |

Made from soft but strong polyester mesh and a waterproof and breathable fabric on the topline, which is lined with soft nylon to help prevent rubbing. There is also soft lining at the chest. The rug has generous shoulder gussets and tail flap, as well as adjustable and detachable leg straps. The chest is fastened with double adjustable chest straps with D rings and snap clips, so once you’ve fitted the rug it’s quick and easy to fasten. The detachable belly band has Velcro straps and over straps for double-locking protection, while the combo neck extends to the brow with fleece-lined ear holes.

More info at ruggles-horse-rugs.co.uk

Swish Waterproof fly combination turnout

Colours: Orange, grey, pink, peppermint, green, navy or purple | Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft6in| RRP: £81.99 |

This rug has a strong 1200D waterproof top layer and a longer-cut detachable neck cover that is secured with double-locking Velcro. The lower section is made of lightweight and breathable nylon. It features a fleece-lined wither pad, soft lining, reflective strips, cross surcingles and detachable leg straps.

View at swish-equestrian.co.uk

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec 600D/mesh combo neck

Colours: Silver | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: £109.99 |

With a 600D ripstop waterproof upper panel with a mesh lower panel to allow for airflow, this rug has an Ezi-Clip front closure. The elasticated and adjustable belly wrap and full tail wrap provide protection and the rug also has elasticated, adjustable and removable leg straps.

More info at weatherbeeta.co.uk

View at viovet.co.uk

You might also like:

What makes a good fly rug?

The best fly rugs for horses are lightweight and reflect heat and UV rays to help keep your horse cool. They provide much more coverage than other rugs in order to protect your horse from landing flies. They should also have quality and adjustable fastenings, and some fly rugs also have linings to prevent rubbing.

Are fly rugs waterproof?

Not all fly rugs are waterproof, but some are! This selection of the best waterproof fly rugs are designed to be a hybrid of a rain sheet, with a waterproof topline, and a classic fly rug with a mesh bottom section.

Do zebra fly rugs work?

Over the last 10 years there has been a bit of research into this question. The findings suggest that the stripes confuse the flies, which prevents them from landing. Recently rug companies have been researching the effect of other colour combinations, too.

Can I leave a fly rug on overnight?

Providing your horse’s fly rug is well fitting, leaving it on overnight shouldn’t be a problem.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free