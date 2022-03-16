



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Every horse needs one of the best rain sheets in his wardrobe. With 0g fill, rain sheets are ideal for keeping your horse dry in warmer weather. Of course, it’s OK for horses to get a bit wet, but if you want to keep him clean and dry for later on then a rain sheet is a great option to tide you over when light rain is forecast.

Most commonly used in summer, rain sheets are also often worn by unclipped horses in the spring and autumn. They’re not usually designed to hold off really heavy rain in the same way that a lightweight turnout rug would do, but are perfect for showers and providing extra protection from the wind without adding any warmth. If you’re looking to protect your horse from flies, it might be worth considering a waterproof fly rug, too.

Many of the best rain sheets for horses often come with more simple fastenings, which make them quick and easy to put on and take off but in turn offers less adjustability, so this is something to consider. Some also only have a fillet string rather than leg straps.

Best rain sheets for horses (0g)

Derby House Elite Lightweight Detach-A-Neck turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1680D | Sizes: 5–7ft | 2022 colours: Magenta purple | RRP: £62.99 | Review: 9/10 |

This turnout from Derby House is described as designed to last. It is a strong 1680D liner-compatible shell, which means rather than having to have lots of different rugs for every time the weather changes you can instead add or remove a liner as required. It has double buckle and clip chest fastenings, elasticated leg straps, a shaped, detachable neck with fleece poll pad and storm flap.

This Derby House rug scored 9/10 as part of our independent testing scheme and it was awarded H&H Approved status – read the full review.

View now at rideawaystore.com

Bucas Sun Shower

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Sizes: 5–7ft | 2022 colours: Silver | RRP: £91 | Review: 9/10 |

This Bucas rug has no lining, but instead has a mesh to help circulate the air underneath the rug – this is the same mesh that is used in the Buzz-Off Rain rugs. The rug has attachment points for a neck, but this is sold separately.

This Bucas rug scored 9/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

View now at viovet.co.uk or elandlodge.com

DefenceX System 0 turnout with detachable neck cover

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | 2022 colours: Navy/purple | RRP: £84.99

This durable no-fill rug made by Hy has adjustable cross surcingles, double clip chest fastenings and leg straps to keep this rug securely in place. It features a specially shaped tail flap to give ultimate coverage, detachable neck cover for versatility and reflective areas for optimum visibility.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Horseware Amigo AmEco 12 Plus Turnout Lite

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | 2022 colours: Teal/grey | RRP: £167.95

This is Horseware’s first turnout made from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, which is fully comparable to standard polyester fabrics. Every fabric element of this rug is created from the recycled polyester yarn – a standard sized turnout uses an average of 218 plastic bottles. It has a smooth lining and Surefit neck design to prevent rubbing, and a lightweight patented disc front closure. It features three surcingles for a secure fit and reflective strips. This rug is compatible with the Horseware liner system and is also available in 100g or 250g.

View now at rideawaystore.com, sportsdirect.com, amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Swish 0g detachable neck turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft 6in | 2022 colours: Turquoise, orange, sky blue or purple | RRP: £87.99

This 1200D Swish turnout is compatible with Swish rug liners and comes with a detachable neck cover that fastens with two double-locking Velcro straps. It is designed to sit higher on the neck and shoulders to prevent the rug from slipping back and rubbing. It has reflective strips on the front, rear and tail flap, as well as large shoulder gussets, cross surcingles, a tail flap and removable, elasticated leg straps.

View now at amazon.co.uk

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II Lite

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | 2022 colours: Maroon/grey/white, blue marble swirl or orange marble swirl | RRP: From £124.99

This rug has all the extra features that make your life easier and your horse more comfortable. It has a memory foam wither relief pad, Ezi-Clip front closure and a temperature gauge badge that allows your to easily identify the weight. It has attachments for a neck, which you can purchase separately. This updated version of the ComFiTec Plus Dynamic Lite features an extra-large tail flap and are liner compatible.

View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

JHL Essential lightweight turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Burgundy/navy | RRP: £49.99

This JHL turnout has a 600D waterproof ripstop outer and nylon lining. It features adjustable low cross surcingles, as well as adjustable and removable leg straps. There are also D-ring attachments for an optional neck cover, which is available separately.

View now at equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or gooutdoors.co.uk

LeMieux Arika Featherweight rug

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 900D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy | RRP: £72.95

This rain sheet from LeMieux has been developed using the same technology as their Storm-Tek range. It has a detachable neck and optional additional liner attachments, while the angled front closure system helps to evenly balance and distribute pressure, which prevents rubbing on the shoulders and across the chest.

View now at equus.co.uk

Mackey Equi-Sential light

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5–7ft | Colours: Navy/red | RRP: £54.95

This rug is simple with no frills – it features a double T-bar front closure, two cross surcingles and has an adjustable cord at the tail.

View now at at viovet.co.uk

Mark Todd Lightweight Combo Turnout Rug

Fill: 0g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy/beige/plaid | RRP: £89.99

This no-fill turnout has a nylon lining and fully taped seams. Features include reinforced nylon anti-rub shoulders with shoulder gussets for comfort and a gussetted tail flap for maximum protection. It also has adjustable double front buckles with quick-release clips, adjustable low cross surcingles, adjustable and removable leg straps and fleece poll protection on the neck cover.

View now at viovet.co.uk, amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Masta Vento lightweight

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard or fixed neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft6in | 2022 colours: Navy or red | RRP: From £75

This Masta rug has an anti-rub polyester lining twin front surcingle fastenings, adjustable belly straps and fillet string allows a quick and secure fit. There are spare D rings if you would like to add your own leg straps.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Shires Tempest Original Air Motion Combo

Fill: 0g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft – 7ft3in | 2022 colours: Green | RRP: £84.99 | Review: 7/10 |

This rug has a ventilated 3D lining that draws away moisture and heat from the skin. It has adjustable buckle chest straps, adjustable cross surcingles and fillet strap. The rug is PFC free and compatible with Shires rug liners.

This Shires rug was reviewed as part of our independent testing scheme and scored 7/10 – read the full review.

View now at viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

GS Equestrian 600D 0g waterproof turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Black/red, navy/orange, navy/grey or black/purple | RRP: £30.95

This GS Equestrian rug is described as having a strong and breathable outer and comfortable cotton lining. It is cut in a classic style and has a double T-bar chest closure, as well as adjustable cross surcingles, tail flap and fillet string.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Rhinegold Torrent No Fill Turnout Rug

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 4–7ft | Colours: Navy, red, black, dottie or star print | RRP: £41.50

Made with a 600D ripstop, breathable outer, this Rhinegold rain sheet has a breathable cotton lining and taped seams. It features twin clip and buckle chest fastening for adjustability and ease of use, front shoulder gusset, cross surcingles, leg straps, tail guard and strengthened surcingle guides.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Ruggles V2 standard turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 5–7ft | Colours: Red plum | RRP: £69

This rug from Ruggles is made from 1200D fabric with a Teflon coating that offers extra protection and more resistance to moisture and staining. The underside has soft nylon lining to prevent rubbing and keep the coat smooth. It also features removable leg straps, a wither protector and has double buckle and clip chest fastenings. It is available in a range of weights and has attachments for a neck that is available separately.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Premier Equine Buster Zero with classic neck cover

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 840D | Sizes: 5ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Burgundy, green or navy | RRP: £158

This is the no-fill version of Premier Equine’s best-selling turnout. Made with a breathable 840D ballistic nylon, this rug is compatible with Premier Equine liners. As part of the evolution of the ‘Buster’, an extra-high shoulder gusset has been added to allow for a greater range of movement in the field. It features a classic neck cover (without elastic), fleece-lined with pad, quick-release chest clips, an antibacterial and anti-static lining, and PVC-coated tail strap.

View now at ebay.co.uk

Ponyo Horsewear 0g detach-a-neck turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 3ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Unicorns, dinosaurs, mermaids, watermelons or hearts| RRP: From £5

These Ponyo rugs feature a generously shaped neck cover to protect your horse in the worst of weather conditions. They also have a high-cut neckline to avoid slipping and pulling on the shoulders, a Velcro chest flap that holds everything in place, detachable leg straps and a fillet string. Available in a great range of fun patterns and a wide range of sizes, they will brighten up any horse’s wardrobe.

Hug Blankets turnout

Fill: 0g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 2520D | Sizes: 3ft6in – 7ft3in | Colours: Blue | RRP: £149.99

This rug is new to the UK market. It is designed with an overlapping chest panel that moves with your horse in order to minimise shoulder rubs and wither pressure. It is described as ideal for muscled horses, performance horses and hard-to-fit horses. Detachable necks are available separately.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.