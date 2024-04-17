Horse & Hound; 18 April 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 18 April, enjoy our 12-page report covering all the action from the winter dressage championships, plus seven pages on the Grand National meeting, with I Am Maximus featuring as this week’s cover star (credit: Grossick Racing Photography). Also inside we have an exclusive interview with Gareth, Rebecca and Ruby Hughes in the latest of our “family ties” series, while this week’s Vet Clinic focusses on wounds resulting in synovial fluid infections. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips, Rebecca Penny and Davy Russell for eventing, showing and racing fans, as well as eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and riding club reports, while hunting fans can enjoy a report from the Wynnstay hunt ride, opinion from Matt Ramsden and a feature on a hunter of a lifetime, the ex-racehorse Cognac.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 18 April 2024

News

Growing guts and mapping weather to beat equine grass sickness

European studbook moves against some breeding techniques

Hunting’s pre-election work to secure its future

Welsh section B joins rare breeds status

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Racing: Davy Russell

People and horses

H&H interview: Richard Maxwell

All in a day’s work: the stud director

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Synovial fluid infection

Grand National

I Am Maximus hailed Aintree hero The big race and best of the rest

Winter dressage champs

Dantina at the double: small tour stars

‘He’s the best I’ve ever ridden’: gold and silver classes, plus Area Festivals

Kit, property and features

Beyond the yard: a dog bed and a couple of coats

Beauty spots: horsey homes in special places

‘We’ve got each other’s backs’: family ties with Gareth, Rebecca and Ruby Hughes

Reports

Eventing: Burnham Market and more

Showing: South of England Spring and more

Showjumping: Area 14 (Cumbria) and more

Point-to-point: Bedale

Riding Club: Novice Winter Championships

Hunting

Hunting Life: Wynnstay hunt ride, other news and Matt Ramsden opinion

Hunter of a lifetime: ex-racehorse Cognac

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

