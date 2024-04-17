Horse & Hound; 18 April 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 18 April, enjoy our 12-page report covering all the action from the winter dressage championships, plus seven pages on the Grand National meeting, with I Am Maximus featuring as this week’s cover star (credit: Grossick Racing Photography). Also inside we have an exclusive interview with Gareth, Rebecca and Ruby Hughes in the latest of our “family ties” series, while this week’s Vet Clinic focusses on wounds resulting in synovial fluid infections. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips, Rebecca Penny and Davy Russell for eventing, showing and racing fans, as well as eventing, showjumping, showing, point-to-point and riding club reports, while hunting fans can enjoy a report from the Wynnstay hunt ride, opinion from Matt Ramsden and a feature on a hunter of a lifetime, the ex-racehorse Cognac.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 18 April 2024
News
- Growing guts and mapping weather to beat equine grass sickness
- European studbook moves against some breeding techniques
- Hunting’s pre-election work to secure its future
- Welsh section B joins rare breeds status
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
- Racing: Davy Russell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Richard Maxwell
- All in a day’s work: the stud director
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Synovial fluid infection
Grand National
- I Am Maximus hailed Aintree hero The big race and best of the rest
Winter dressage champs
- Dantina at the double: small tour stars
- ‘He’s the best I’ve ever ridden’: gold and silver classes, plus Area Festivals
Kit, property and features
- Beyond the yard: a dog bed and a couple of coats
- Beauty spots: horsey homes in special places
- ‘We’ve got each other’s backs’: family ties with Gareth, Rebecca and Ruby Hughes
Reports
- Eventing: Burnham Market and more
- Showing: South of England Spring and more
- Showjumping: Area 14 (Cumbria) and more
- Point-to-point: Bedale
- Riding Club: Novice Winter Championships
Hunting
- Hunting Life: Wynnstay hunt ride, other news and Matt Ramsden opinion
- Hunter of a lifetime: ex-racehorse Cognac
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more