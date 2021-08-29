



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Heavyweight turnout rugs are an essential item in any clipped horse’s winter wardrobe. Heavyweights typically have 300g+ of insulation, so are most often kept back until the temperature really drops. Layering rugs throughout the year has become much more popular as it allows you to be flexible in a cost-effective way, so some heavyweights are actually a combination of a lighter weight rug with rug liners to add the warmth. The best heavyweight turnout rugs will not only keep your horse warm, but will protect him from the elements, whether it be heavy rain, wind or snow.

Rugs that are both waterproof and breathable are what everyone is looking for, although different types of horses will suit particular cuts, designs and neck configurations. Many heavyweights come with fixed necks as it’s less likely you’ll opt for a detachable if the weather is really cold – but some do still offer this. It’s important that turnout rugs can withstand a heavy and prolonged rain shower, don’t slip or rub, and can survive the wear and tear that comes with turning your horse out. There’s a lot to consider when choosing a rug – jump to this section for more info on how to work out which rug is best for your horse.

Here’s a selection of the best heavyweight turnout rugs for every budget (in alphabetical order)…

Bucas Atlantic turnout

Fill: 400g | Style: Standard neck | Sizes: 5–7ft | Colours: Navy or green | RRP: £231

The Atlantic has a ballistic nylon outer and a new silky Dermo-care lining, which has wicking and Stay-dry properties that help to keep your horse dry and coat smooth. It has a Click’n Go front closure with magnetic snap-lock to help keep the rug securely fastened. It doesn’t have shoulder gussets, but the shoulder darts offer a good fit instead.

More info at bucas.com

View now at viovet.co.uk

Derby House Pro heavy combo turnout

Fill: 350g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft | Colours: Argean blue | RRP: £62.99

This rug has a ripstop outer and taped seams. The shaped neck fastens with double buckles and the storm flap offers extra protection. The double buckle and clip chest fastenings offer quick, easy and adjustable fittings, while the rug also features shoulder gussets and elasticated, adjustable leg straps.

View at derbyhousestore.com

Equine Products Arkle heavyweight turnout

Fill: 350g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy/orange | RRP: £66

This rug has a ripstop polyester outer, which is described as breathable and waterproof, and a nylon lining. The front is fastened with double buckles, while the neck has two Velcro tabs.

View at equineproducts-ukltd.com

Eskadron Alpha turnout

Fill: 350g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 1680D | Sizes: 5ft9in – 7ft | Colours: Navy | RRP: £158.99

With a durable 1680D dirt-repelling outer, this rug is described as waterproof, breathable, moisture-wicking and thermoregulating. Rather than a shoulder gusset, this rug has an elastic neoprene section at the leg to provide a comfortable fit. The front has adjustable fastenings and front extension, while there is also neoprene padding at the wither and reflective print on the tail flap.

View at pikeur.de

Horseware Rambo Duo Force

Fill: 500g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1000D | Sizes: 5ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Navy/white | RRP: £479.95

This brand new turnout offers a 500g fill with the help of two liners (100g + 300g) in addition to the 100g ripstop, ballistic nylon outer, making it a really versatile and strong option. The outer is also treated with Aquatrans technology, which guarantees waterproofing and breathability for a minimum of three years. The lining is antibacterial, antistatic and shine-enhancing with the smart addition of an embossed Horseware logo design. The rug fastens with a V-front closure, while the Surefit neck design eliminates pressure on the shoulder and the leg arches offer freedom of movement and maximum belly coverage. The three surcingle safety clip system can withstand 100kg of pressure and breaks in the event of an emergency giving extra protection for your horse. It also has a wipe-clean tail cord.

View at horseware.com

Hy DefenceX System 300 Combi turnout rug

Fill: 300g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 1000D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | Colours: Grey | RRP: £99.99

This durable, waterproof and breathable turnout features an integral neck with touch-tape fastenings. It has adjustable clip chest straps, cross surcingles and leg straps, as well as a deep shoulder gusset that allows freedom of movement and a tail flap that provides extra protection against the elements. It also has reflective strips to increase visibility.

More info at hy-equestrian.com

View now at viovet.co.uk

JHL Essential heavyweight combo turnout

Fill: 300g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Burgundy/navy | RRP: £129.99

This combo turnout has a ripstop outer and nylon lining. It also features adjustable cross surcingles, adjustable and removable leg straps, plus fleece wither and poll protection.

More info at marktoddcollection.co.uk

View now at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk



Mackey Lugnaquilla Plus

Fill: 360g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 1680D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Black/gold | RRP: £135.95

With a strong ballistic outer and polyester anti-rub lining, this rug is described as waterproof and breathable. It features a double buckle and clip front fastening, shoulder gussets, detachable leg straps and reflective strips on the front, back and tail flap.

View now at viovet.co.uk

Mark Todd heavyweight combo turnout

Fill: 350g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy/beige or navy/beige/royal plaid | RRP: £129.99

Made from a sturdy 1200D polyester ripstop outer, this rug features taped seams, nylon lining, adjustable double front buckles with quick release clips, cross surcingles and removable leg straps. The rug also has fleece wither and poll protection, reinforced nylon anti-rub shoulders and deep shoulder gussets ensure your horse has free movement, while the large tail flap also has a reflective strip.

More info at marktoddcollection.co.uk

View now at viovet.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Ponyo Horsewear Detach-A-Neck turnout

Fill: 400g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 3ft – 7ft3in | Colours: 7 fun patterns | RRP: From £92

These rugs feature a generously shaped neck cover to protect your horse in the worst of weather conditions. They also have a high-cut neckline to avoid slipping and pulling on the shoulders and a Velcro chest flap that holds everything in place. Available in a great range of fun patterns and a wide range of sizes, they will brighten up any horse’s wardrobe. The rug also features a fleece wither relief pad and detachable leg straps. The lightweight version of this Ponyo rug scored 8/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

View at ponyo-horsewear.com

Premier Equine Buster 420g turnout with classic neck cover

Fill: 420g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 840D | Sizes: 5ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £185

With a robust and waterproof ballistic nylon outer, this rug has 420g fill and 200g in the neck, but it is compatible with Premier Equine rug liners if you need to add more. As part of the evolution of the ‘Buster’, an extra-high shoulder gusset has been added to allow for a greater range of movement in the field. It features a classic neck cover (without elastic), fleece-lined wither pad, quick-release chest clips, an antibacterial and anti-static lining, and PVC-coated tail strap.

View at premierequine.co.uk

Rhinegold Glacier turnout

Fill: 320g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 1000D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy/red check | RRP: £84.90

This turnout has a ripstop, waterproof and breathable outer, with a breathable nylon lining. It is fastened with double chest straps and features front shoulder gusset, cross surcingles with strengthened guides, legstraps and tail guard. The fixed neck cover is fastened with twin easy “click-in” buckles.

More info at rhinegoldequestrian.co.uk

View now at amazon.co.uk

Ruggles 400g heavyweight combo turnout

Fill: 400g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 5–7ft | Colours: Blackberry or forest green | RRP: £109

This heavyweight turnout has a waterproof and breathable Teflon-coated outer, which offers greater repelling properties and helps resist staining. It has a soft nylon lining and generous shoulder gusset allows freer movement and helps to prevent friction. The chest is secured with double buckle and trigger clip fastenings, and the combo neck has double fastenings and an elasticated poll to stop wind and rain getting in. The rug also features reflective strips, taped seasons and detachable leg straps.

View at ruggles-horse-rugs.co.uk

Shires Tempest Original 300 turnout

Fill: 300g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 48–87in (4ft – 7ft3in) | Colours: Teal | RRP: £71.99

This turnout features adjustable buckle chest straps, adjustable cross surcingles and fillet strap. It is fully lined with taped seams and is compatible with Shires liners. The rug is also PFC-free, which means the water-repellent finish outer offers sustainable protection without the use of environmentally harmful PFCs.

More info at shiresequestrian.com

View now at equus.co.uk

Swish 450g Ultimate Heavyweight turnout

Fill: 450g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft 6in | Colours: Navy | RRP: £169.99

This rug is designed to sit higher on the neck and shoulders to prevent it from slipping back and rubbing. With a new clip front fastening system, the rug has a ripstop outer and reflective strips on the front, rear and tail flap. It also features large shoulder gussets, cross surcingles, a tail flap and removable, elasticated leg straps.

View at swish-equestrian.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Green-Tec 900D Detach-A-Neck Heavy

Fill: 360g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 900D | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Black/green | RRP: £179.99

Created using recycled plastics for the waterproof, breathable outer and diamond weave lining, each rug saves more than 340 plastic bottles from going into the ocean or landfill. It has a detachable neck for versatility and a traditional side gusset for natural movement. The quick-clip and buckle front closure offers maximum adjustability, with twin low cross surcingles, large tail flap for protection and removable, adjustable leg straps.

More info at weatherbeeta.co.uk

View now at equus.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

Whitaker Ottawa Premium turnout

Fill: 300g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft9in – 7ft | Colours: Blue | RRP: £95

This rug is designed with a puffy neck that offers extra protection to the mane and ensures a snug fit, while the waterproof belly flap ensures total coverage and draught resistance.

More info at johnwhitaker.com

View now at naylors.com or viovet.co.uk

You might also like:

How to choose the best heavyweight turnout rug

Buying a new heavyweight is very similar to choosing a new lightweight or medium weight turnout. There are a few things to consider when buying a new turnout rug, including…

Weight – how much filling do you need? Do you need any at all? Outer shell – how tough does the rug need to be? Is your horse a known rug wrecker? Cut – do you need a neck? Are you after a particular shape? Extras – do you have a preferred type of fastening? Or would you benefit from reflective strips?

Manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing new features to their turnout rugs, such as shaped padding to protect the withers and new designs of shoulder gusset to allow additional freedom of movement. Choosing between neck styles – standard with no neck, detachable or integrated – is mostly down to what suits your horse best, but detachable is certainly the most versatile, allowing you to remove the neck when the weather’s a little warmer or if your horse is prone to rubbing. Many of the best turnout rugs, however, feature special anti-rub linings that should go some way to help prevent this.

Fastenings are important because there’s nothing more annoying that having to find a spare buckle or replace your leg straps with a fillet string made of baler twine. Good quality, easy to fasten and comfortable for your horse are what you’re looking for here. Some rugs will have elasticated and/or detachable leg straps, while others will have clips rather than buckles at the front – have a good think about what you prefer and what will work for your horse because you’ll be using them every day.

For an in-depth guide to choosing the best heavyweight option for your horse, check out our expert guide to buying a new turnout rug.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.