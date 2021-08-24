



Medium weight turnout rugs are an essential item in any clipped horse’s rug wardrobe. The best medium weight turnouts typically have around 200–250g insulation and will provide a clipped horse with some warmth and protection from the elements.

Rugs that are both waterproof and breathable are what everyone is looking for, although different types of horses will suit particular cuts, designs and neck configurations. It’s important that these rugs can withstand a heavy and prolonged rain shower, don’t slip or rub, and can survive the wear and tear that comes with turning your horse out. There’s a lot to consider when choosing a rug – jump to this section for more info on how to work out which rug is best for your horse.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best medium weight turnout rugs for every budget (in alphabetical order)…

Bucas Power turnout

Fill: 200g | Style: Standard neck | Sizes: 5ft – 7ft2in | Colours: Silver | RRP: £252 |

This turnout is described as great for horses that tend to be wider at the shoulder. It has a ballistic nylon outer, and is breathable with a heat-reflective inner aluminium coating. The shoulder darts and snap-lock front fastening system combine to offer a good fit, and the rug has a Stay-dry antibacterial lining, meaning it can be put and left on a wet horse to avoid extra rug changes. It is also available in a high neck style or a compatible neck can be purchased separately.

Eskadron Omega turnout with detachable neck

Fill: 250g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1680D | Sizes: 5ft9in – 7ft | Colours: Dark navy | RRP: £189 |

This rug has a dirt-repelling outer, neoprene mane padding and tail flap with reflective print. It features adjustable front closures and an elasticated neoprene section at the front leg.

Horseware Amigo Super Bravo Plus

Fill: 250g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 2520D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | Colours: Black or black/white | RRP: £237.95 |

Made from 2520D polyester, it is the strongest polyester within the Amigo range. This makes it an extremely hard-wearing and robust fabric. It has a smooth polyester lining to prevent rubbing and is compatible with Horseware liners. The V-front closure and Surefit neck design eliminate pressure on the shoulder to prevent rubbing. It has three cross surcingles and dual leg arches to provide freedom of movement and maximum belly coverage. The tail strap keeps the rug in place without the need for leg straps.

Hy StormX Original 200 Combi turnout

Fill: 200g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Red | RRP: £78.99 |

This 600D rug has an integrated neck cover, front twin buckle fastenings, adjustable surcingles and leg straps.

JHL Essential medium weight combo

Fill: 200g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Burgundy/navy or navy/burgundy | RRP: £76.99 |

With a 600D ripstop outer and nylon lining, this rug has adjustable cross surcingles, as well as adjustable and removable leg straps and fleece wither and poll protection.

Mackey Wicklow turnout 200g

Fill: 200g | Style: Fixed neck | Outer: 1680D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy/gold | RRP: £139.95 |

The detachable neck on this rug has a rouched hood for a good fit around the head. It features adjustable double clip chest closures, generous shoulder gussets, cross surgingles, detachable leg straps and reflective strips front, back and tail flap. Also available with 360g fill.

Ponyo Horsewear Detach-A-Neck turnout

Fill: 250g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 3ft – 7ft3in | Colours: 7 fun patterns | RRP: From £82 |

These rugs feature a generously shaped neck cover to protect your horse in the worst of weather conditions. They also have a high-cut neckline to avoid slipping and pulling on the shoulders and a Velcro chest flap that holds everything in place. Available in a great range of fun patterns and a wide range of sizes, they will brighten up any horse’s wardrobe. The rug also features a fleece wither relief pad and detachable leg straps. The lightweight version of this Ponyo rug scored 8/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

Premier Equine Buster 250g with classic neck cover

Fill: 250g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 840D | Sizes: 5ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £176 |

Made with a breathable 840D ballistic nylon, this rug is compatible with Premier Equine liners. As part of the evolution of the ‘Buster’, an extra-high shoulder gusset has been added to allow for a greater range of movement in the field. It features a classic neck cover (without elastic), fleece-lined with pad, quick-release chest clips, an antibacterial and anti-static lining, and PVC-coated tail strap.

Rhinegold Konig turnout

Fill: 200g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft3in | Colours: Black or red | RRP: £52.50 |

The Konig has a 600D ripstop outer with a breathable nylon lining. It features multi-adjustable chest fastenings with twin buckles and trigger clips for ease. It also has a front shoulder gusset, cross surcingles, leg straps, no back seam, a tail flap and strengthened surcingle guides. A compatible neck cover available separately.

Shires Tempest Plus 200

Fill: 200g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Teal | RRP: £74.99 |

This PFC-free rug has adjustable buckle chest straps, adjustable cross surcingles and fillet strap. It has a strong ripstop outer and is fully lined with taped seams. It is compatible with Shires rug liners and also available with an integrated neck.

Swish 200g turnout with detachable neck

Fill: 200g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft6in | Colours: Navy, mint, green, orange or pink | RRP: £93.99 |

This 1200D turnout is compatible with Swish rug liners and comes with a detachable neck cover that fastens with two double-locking Velcro straps. It is designed to sit higher on the neck and shoulders to prevent the rug from slipping back and rubbing. It has reflective strips on the front, rear and tail flap, as well as large shoulder gussets, cross surcingles, a tail flap and removable, elasticated leg straps.

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II Detach-A-Neck Medium

Fill: 220g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 1200D | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Maroon/grey/white or black/aqua | RRP: £149.99 |

This versatile rug has a strong and durable triple-weave outer shell with repel shell coating. It has a memory foam wither relief pad that lifts the rug off the wither to reduce rubbing and provide added comfort. The quick-clip front closure offers maximum adjustability and an extra-large tail flap for maximum protection, and reflective strips on each side. It is compatible with the WeatherBeeta liner system and also available in standard neck or combo neck.

Whitaker Rastrick Combo turnout

Fill: 250g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 4ft9in – 7ft | Colours: Navy | RRP: £80 |

This smart rug has contrasting binding with reflective ribbon woven through. It features a double adjustable trigger clip chest fastening and cross surcingles. The neck, which is shaped around the head, is attached via D-rings and elasticated Velcro. This Whitaker rug scored 7/10 as part of our independent testing scheme – read the full review.

How to choose the best turnout rug

There are a few things to consider when buying a new turnout rug, including…

Weight – how much filling do you need? Outer shell – how tough does the rug need to be? Is your horse a known rug wrecker? Cut – do you need a neck? Are you after a particular shape? Extras – do you have a preferred type of fastening? Or would you benefit from reflective strips?

Manufacturers are constantly innovating and introducing new features to their lightweight turnout rugs, such as shaped padding to protect the withers and new designs of shoulder gusset to allow additional freedom of movement. Choosing between neck styles – standard with no neck, detachable or integrated – is mostly down to what suits your horse best, but detachable is certainly the most versatile, allowing you to remove the neck when the weather’s a little warmer or if your horse is prone to rubbing. Many of the best turnout rugs, however, feature special anti-rub linings that should go some way to help prevent this.

Fastenings are important because there’s nothing more annoying that having to find a spare buckle or replace your leg straps with a fillet string made of baler twine. Good quality, easy to fasten and comfortable for your horse are what you’re looking for here. Some rugs will have elasticated leg straps, while others will have clips rather than buckles at the front – have a good think about what you prefer and what will work for your horse because you’ll be using them every day.

For an in-depth guide to choosing the best lightweight option for your horse, check out our expert guide to buying a new turnout rug.

