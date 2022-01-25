



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

JHL Essential medium turnout first look Score 7/10 Fit: 8/10

Ease of use: 8/10

Value: 6/10 Pros Simple design

The filling feels very warm Cons Outer fabric only 600D

If you choose not to buy the neck cover, the D ring fastenings attached to the rug cannot be removed Manufacturer: JHL Price as reviewed: £59.99

JHL Essential medium turnout first look

The first thing that came to mind with the JHL Essential medium weight turnout rug was that it was simple and practical, which is what I expected being in the brand’s “Essential” range. It felt well made but at £59.99 (which does not include the detachable neck cover) for a 600D rug, it feels a little pricey in comparison to other budget-friendly rugs that offer a higher denier and include a neck cover in the price, such as the Derby House Evolution Detach-A-Neck medium turnout.

When putting the JHL Essential rug on I immediately thought the 200g polyfill would keep my clipped mare lovely and warm on a cold evening. You can really feel the weight of the rug, so I am interested to see if it becomes heavy when wet.

The rug comes in navy with burgundy seams, or burgundy with navy seams, and features front buckle fastenings with Velcro, adjustable surcingles and leg straps. It also has reinforced nylon “anti-rub” shoulders, with gussets for comfort.

After putting on the rug, my mare decided to take it for a spin and promptly cantered round the field with her friends so I saw first hand she had lots of freedom of movement. The tail flap is also gusseted for “maximum protection” but this was slightly on the large side and appeared like it had the potential to flap on a windy day.

A detachable neck cover available separately for £25 can be attached by D rings on the rug. While this type of fastening would be my favoured when it comes to neck covers, if you choose not to buy the neck cover then you have a rug with D rings on that are not required.

I would describe the JHL Essential medium turnout rug as functional and user-friendly. The 6ft3 size was quite roomy on my 15.2hh Connemara X ISH mare, but overall it fitted very well and I would stick to this size. My personal preference is usually a higher denier as she has been known to rip rugs in the past so I like to know they are going to be tough and durable, so I look forward to seeing how the 600D stands up to my mare’s antics – and the wet Scottish weather.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – This feels very much like a rug that does what it says on the tin in terms of its simplicity. It feels like good quality, but I feel £59.99 for only 600D and no neck cover is slightly expensive when compared to other rugs in this budget category.

View now at viovet.co.uk

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested these rugs?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

You might also like:

Best medium weight turnout rugs for chillier days Check out our selection of the best medium weight turnout rugs that are ideal for keeping your clipped horse warm Derby House Evolution medium Detach-A-Neck turnout first look £64.99 Score Which rug should I put on my horse? H&H’s helpful guide to help you decide If you are wondering “Which rug should I put on my horse?”, here is our step-by-step horse rugging guide, depending It’s January sale time! Three Horse & Hound magazines for just £3/$3/€3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.