Rhinegold Konig 200g outdoor rug Score 8/10 Value: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Ease of use: 8/10 Pros Front clip fastenings

Strengthened surcingle guides

Secure tail flap Cons Only 600D

Have to buy the neck cover separately

Tight on broader shoulders and recommend going up a size Manufacturer: Rhinegold Price as reviewed: £52.50

Rhinegold Konig 200g outdoor rug

I was really interested to try the Rhinegold Konig 200g outdoor rug as while I have tried Rhinegold products in the past, I hadn’t previously used the brand’s rugs. At £52.50 for the medium turnout with standard neck, I would say this medium weight turnout sits in the budget-friendly category.

Rhinegold describes the Konig as one of its “best selling rug lines for 20 years”; it has a 600D ripstop, waterproof, breathable outer, with 200g polyfill. Although I personally prefer a higher denier, it was nice to see this rug didn’t scrimp on added features. It has front clip fastenings, and I especially like they have three optional D-rings, giving a broader size range on the chest.

There is a shoulder gusset for movement, and the surcingles have strengthened guides that also look like they’ll stop them coming undone easily and is usually a feature I only expect see on more expensive brands. I was also really pleased to note that while the rug comes with a large tail flap, this is secure at the sides and doesn’t look like it will flap in the wind.

On taking the rug out of the bag I thought it looked quite small, and the 6ft3in did not fit my broader chested Connemara x Irish Sport Horse mare and she would need to go up a size, if not two. It fits my smaller built Connemara x ISH mare much better and I like that it comes up deep on the chest offering good coverage. For chunkier breeds or generally broader horses I would definitely consider going up a size, however.

The rug has a D-ring for attaching an optional neck cover, available at an additional £20.95. Although I think the added cost of the neck cover does make this rug a bit expensive for a 600D, this rug does have more features than the JHL Essential medium weight turnout which is £59.99 plus £25 neck cover, so for me the Rhinegold Konig is more justifiable on price.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – This is a smart, economical medium turnout rug. I’ll be keeping an eye on how durable the material is and how waterproof it remains over winter.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested these rugs?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

