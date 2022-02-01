



DefenceX System 200 turnout with detachable neck cover Score 7/10 Style: 7/10

Fit: 7/10

Ease of use: 8/10 Pros Well-fitting detachable neck cover

1200D

Reflective strips Cons Chest straps do not adjust

The rug could be slightly longer in depth Manufacturer: DefenceX, Hy Price as reviewed: £104.99

DefenceX System 200 turnout with detachable neck

I was really excited to try the DefenceX System 200 turnout as visually I thought it was really eye-catching and it wasn’t a brand I was familiar with. This 1200D medium turnout rug costs £104.99, and this includes the detachable neck cover.

Compared with other medium turnouts on the market, this rug is in the mid-range price category and with that comes some great features such as the reflective strips, adjustable leg straps, and deep shoulder gusset. Overall the general look of the rug, which is red and navy, is very pleasing. Initially my thoughts are this rug is a great price, it feels well made and provides that little bit extra than some of the budget rugs such as the JHL Essential medium turnout, but isn’t as expensive as the Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II.

The DefenceX System 200 features my preferred front clip fastenings with two D-ring options to clip onto, but I was really disappointed to find that the actual straps are not adjustable which meant they were quite loose, especially on my mare with the narrower chest. Because of this, I’d be quite worried about them catching on something like fencing if a horse was to lean over. I have electric fencing, which my horses keep away from, but for anyone with a horse who is tempted to lean over, this is worth bearing in mind.

Otherwise the 6ft3in fit both of my Connemara x Irish Sport Horse mares well, though could have been slightly longer in depth for my 16hh mare (pictured).

One real bonus is the detachable neck cover. As it is removable, this rug great for milder days, and I really like how well the neck cover fits. I often find neck covers, such as the one on the Derby House Evolution Detach A Neck, tend to leave quite a large gap but this Defence X System rug provides great coverage but still plenty of movement for grazing in.

I love rugs that come with reusable bags as I can never have enough storage, but one small negative is the fabric reusable bag has already torn so it would have been nice if this was a bit more sturdy.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – This rug definitely has my vote on first look and I have high hopes it will be durable and keep my horses very dry. I would prefer the rug to be slightly longer in depth, and the non-adjustable straps at the chest are the only real, but quite big, downside.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested this rug?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

