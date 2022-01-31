



Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II Detach-A-Neck Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Ease of use: 9/10 Pros Three-year warranty

Lots of features including reflective strips, removable leg straps and memory foam wither pad

Strong 1200D material that has been hydrostatic pressure tested Cons The neck cover is slightly on the large size so may be too big for finer breeds

Extra-large tail flap looks like it will flap a lot Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £149.99

Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II Detach-A-Neck

I expected good quality from the Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II Detach-a-Neck medium turnout rug, and I was delighted that this rug delivered on my expectations. It costs £149.99, which feels fair for what you are getting – plus it comes with a three-year warranty on “hardware, waterproofness and breathability”, which makes me feel assured this product is going to last.

While I don’t expect the rug to stay clean for long knowing my mares, I loved the maroon/grey/white colour it came in and thought it was a really attractive rug to look at. It also comes in black and aqua. It’s worth noting the rug comes in a sturdy bag, which will be great for storing other rugs in.

The Weatherbeeta ComFiTec Plus Dynamic II boasts lots of features; front clip fastenings, removable leg straps, shoulder gussets and cross surcingles with sturdy buckles. The 220g polyfill feels very generous and the 1200D “triple weave outer shell with repel shell coating” feels strong, and looks to be good quality. The rug also includes a memory foam “wither relief pad” that claims to “contour to the horse’s shape” and lifts the rug off the withers to reduce rubbing and provide added comfort.

An added unique selling point is this rug has been hydrostatic pressure tested [a method used to test for leaks] to 2000mm, and has been moisture vapour tested [a process to test for breathability of material] to 3000g/m2 plus. I like that it is compatible with the Weatherbeeta ComFiTec liner system, meaning you can add layers to turn it into a heavier rug, which is a great option for changeable weather. One concern I have, is the “extra large tail flap”, while it claims to provide “maximum protection” I think this could flap a lot when its very windy which I have found in the past to be a fit unsettling, particularly for one of my horses.

Finally, one of my favourite features has to be the reflective strips on the front and at the tail flap – these are a real bonus in winter, and trust me – make catching a horse in the dark a lot easier when you can shine a torch and easily spot your horse.

In terms of fit, I would say this rug is true to size. I have two Connemara x Irish Sport Horses, one of which is wider in the chest than the other, but they both wear 6ft3in rugs. I was delighted this medium turnout rug comfortably fitted both of them, although the neck cover was slightly on the large side for the finer of the two and touched her ears.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – I am very impressed with this rug and looking forward to seeing how it stands up over time. It is in the upper price range and is perhaps more than I would normally spend on a medium turnout, but it really feels like you are getting your money’s worth with the number of features and the warranty.

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested these rugs?

Becky Murray started freelance writing for Horse & Hound in 2016 alongside other equestrian titles, before joining the H&H news team in July 2018. During her time at H&H she has reported on a broad range of topics across the equestrian industry including welfare issues, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings, rider safety, and road safety campaigns. In 2019 she attended the national Strangles Symposium and the Scottish welfare conference.

Becky was part of the home remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympic Games and the European Showjumping Championships and has reported from Morris Equestrian, the Royal Highland Show and Blair Castle International Horse Trials. She also regularly contributes to the weekly H&H podcast.

Based in north Scotland, Becky learnt to ride at the age of five. She got the showjumping bug with her 13.2hh older pony Phoenix, who used to particularly enjoy a chase-me-Charlie. She went on to compete in British Showjumping and riding club activities as a teenager with her pony Sparkle. After losing two horses in 2015 to illness and injury, Becky is now producing two Irish mares, Ruby and Chloe, and hopes to get back in the showjumping ring in the future. She also has two miniature Shetland sisters, Mootie and Poppet, who keep her on her toes.

