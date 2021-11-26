



Weatherbeeta Green-Tec 900D Detach-A-Neck Lite Score 9/10 Fit: 9/10

Value: 8/10

Ease of use: 9/10 Pros Made from recyclable materials

Great sizing and fit for natives

Plenty of room for movement

Durable and waterproof

Detachable neck Cons Slightly too big for the pony

Quite heavy for a lightweight turnout Manufacturer: WeatherBeeta Price as reviewed: £154.99

Weatherbeeta Green-Tec 900D Detach-A-Neck Lite first look

If you can keep your horse clean, dry and protected from the elements in a lightweight turnout, while also doing your bit for the planet then you’re already onto a winner in my eyes.

The Weatherbeeta Green-Tec 900D Detach-A-Neck Lite “saves over 340 plastic bottles from going into the ocean or landfill” as well as being made in a way which “uses far less — over 50% — less energy”. The recycled plastic bottles have been made into the outer and lining of the rug, and on first inspection it still feels like a robust, waterproof rug suitable for harsh weather conditions and heavy rainfall. In addition, the rug is was packaged in recyclable packaging that is also made from PCR (post consumer recyclable plastic).

At £154.99, the Weatherbeeta Green-Tec was on the more expensive end of the market, but on it looked to be a very high quality, durable rug that would stand the test of time. Plus, it comes with a three year warranty. The black/bottle green colour combination was also lovely; dirt wouldn’t show up as clearly and the green detail gave it an appealing look which would distinguish it from other rugs on the yard.

I used a 6ft rug on a 14.2hh Dales pony mare. She is a stockier stamp of native with hair but is fit and in working condition. One of the main issues with rugging a native is finding a neck that is not too tight and does not restrict the movement or rub/mat the mane. This rug fit her neck perfectly, with plenty of room, which negated any concerns over hair rubbing. I would recommend this rug to owners of natives and stallions as it is very true to size; there isn’t a need to size up as you might do normally to accommodate the extra neck size and crest; if anything, this rug was probably slightly too big for this mare.

It was very user friendly; the front fastenings on the neck were easy to secure and the quick clip front closures are a welcome addition. I wasn’t sure if the choice of metal looked a little cheap so it will be interesting to see how durable they actually are as the rug is used more over a tough, muddy winter in Cumbria. It was arguably on the heavier side (to hold, rather than in terms of fill) for a turnout, so it will be useful to have the removable neck in warmer weather.

The rug was also deep on the horse which is handy to keep them dry and clean when clipped. The pleated front looked ideal for promoting movement of the horse when it gallops in the field and this would also take pressure off the front of the rug.

The only part that possibly worried me was the lack of padding in between the rug and the detachable neck; there is a small piece of fur lining but if this rug didn’t fit property then there might be a risk of rubbing as the front section across the neck was quite hard and rigid.

Verdict

First look – while this is definitely an expensive rug, the durability, quality and three year warranty ensures it will be in your horse’s wardrobe for years so it’s great value for money

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested this rug?

Alex Robinson joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor and features assistant. She has freelanced for specialist equestrian magazines, including The Native Pony Magazine and has contributed to the National Pony Society annual journal for the past few years.

Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the show scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia and has extensive knowledge of current issues in the showing world and the horses, ponies and riders who compete. She has a rare insight into the sector that comes with riding amongst the best at top level. She has produced a variety of rides to the highest level and has a passion for bringing on youngsters through the ranks. She has several ponies, mainly natives of all types, on the yard and rides most days each week before work.

At H&H Alex is responsible for the all aspects of showing coverage and is continuing to cement its place as the leading publication for both reports and current showing news. When not writing, she will be found competing her own ponies on the county show circuit.

