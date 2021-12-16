



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Derby House Pro Medium Lite PFC Free Standard turnout Score 7/10 Fit: 5/10

Style: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Pros High quality material

PFC free

Durable and easy to use fastenings

Secure fit on the right type of horse Cons No option to add a neck

Not a suitable fit for natives or heavier breeds Manufacturer: Derby House Price as reviewed: £49.99

Derby House Pro Medium Lite PFC Free Standard Turnout Rug first look

I was instantly impressed with the exterior and design of the Derby House Pro Medium Lite PFC Free Standard turnout. The deep turquoise colour was complemented by striking purple binding and it was arguably one of the most attractive lightweight turnout rugs I’d ever seen.

The website lists a number of technical features which makes this rug an effective turnout, so I was excited to put it to the test.

The rug is “constructed from a durable 1200D diamond weave fabric” and has a “bionic finish”. On first inspection it certainly felt high quality and capable of withstanding heavy rainfall. This rug is part of the Pro collection, which is Derby House’s middle of the range collection – the Classics are designed to be no frills for a modest budget, while the Elite collection is the top of the range.

The rug was also PFC free. PFCs are manmade chemicals that are widely used to waterproof horse rugs and are harmful to the environment. Instead, this rug is coated with an eco-friendly alternative and offers even better waterproofing performance than standard horse rugs.

Claimed benefits to the PFC free waterproof coating include greater mud resistance, breathability, weather resistance and resistance to washing so reproofing is not necessary.

I tried this rug in a 5ft9in size on a 13.2hh Fell pony mare. At the time of the first try on, this pony — who has been recently clipped for a show — was the only animal in the stables, but I would usually avoid putting a rug with no neck on a freshly clipped horse who is attending a competition.

The 100g of fill did feel cosy and would provide some warmth when temperatures do drop unexpectedly. Derby House say it is the ideal rug for “in-between seasons or for warmer autumn and winter days” – and I agree with this.

The adjustable, double buckle and clip chest fastening looked strong and durable as well as being easy to use. There was also a secure, quality Velcro section on the front to hold the rug still and prevent the rug moving and rubbing. Many turnout rugs do not have velcro or have low quality Velcro that loses its stick over time.

The front of the rug and shoulder area was quite restrictive and tight on this particular pony, even with the shoulder dart, and I would think it would fit a finer, lighter horse much better. I would not recommend this rug for a native pony or stallion.

It wasn’t as deep as other turnout rugs but this is also an indication that the rug was not the best fit for this chunky Fell mare. The fit was not right on this pony throughout, with the back section feeling quite loose and the tail end looking tight of this pony’s quarters.

There also is no neck attachment option, which would have been handy if you wanted this rug for a clipped horse.

The fleece wither pad was a nice feature to help prevent rubbing and the darts in the back of the rug were also helpful to prevent the rug from slipping and to provide a secure fit.

This rug is priced at £49.99 on the website, which is a good price for a turnout made of such a high quality material.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a strong choice at a very reasonable price, though only suitable for the finer types and breeds

View now at rideawaystore.com

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

Who tested these rugs?

Alex Robinson joined H&H in January 2018 as showing editor and features assistant. She has freelanced for specialist equestrian magazines, including The Native Pony Magazine and has contributed to the National Pony Society annual journal for the past few years.

Born and raised in the Lake District, Alex has grown up on the show scene. She has qualified and competed ponies at the Royal International, Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia and has extensive knowledge of current issues in the showing world and the horses, ponies and riders who compete. She has a rare insight into the sector that comes with riding amongst the best at top level. She has produced a variety of rides to the highest level and has a passion for bringing on youngsters through the ranks. She has several ponies, mainly natives of all types, on the yard and rides most days each week before work.

At H&H Alex is responsible for the all aspects of showing coverage and is continuing to cement its place as the leading publication for both reports and current showing news. When not writing, she will be found competing her own ponies on the county show circuit.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.