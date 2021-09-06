



There’s nothing more cosy and inviting than one of the best stable rugs on a cold evening. With horses less able to create their own warmth from movement in a stable, it’s important to make sure they can stay warm and regulate their temperature. For this reason, choosing the right fill weight – or right number of layers – is essential.

The general rule is that your horse would benefit from a slightly heavier rug in the stable than he would in the field in the same conditions. So if he would be most comfortable in a lightweight turnout in the field, you should consider a medium weight stable rug. Having a selection of options is ideal, but layering up is another way around this.

When you’re choosing the best stable rug for your horse, you should also consider whether you want a neck and what fastenings you prefer. T-bar fastenings are common as they are quick and easy, whereas buckles offer adjustability. The gold standard is a combination of buckles and clips, which allows you to find the perfect find and then fasten quickly and easily. Other features to look out for are anti-rub linings, pressure-relieving with pads and shoulder gussets to offer freedom of movement.

Here’s a selection of some of the best stable rugs in a range of fill weights (listed alphabetically)…

Bucas Quilt

Fill: 150g or 300g | Style: Standard neck with attachments | Sizes: 5–7ft | Colours: Navy | RRP: £104 |

The Bucas Quilt can be used on its own or as an extra layer underneath a turnout. It features attachments so that you can purchase an optional neck in standard shape or ‘big neck version’, which is suitable for stallions or breed with wider shoulders. The rug is available with a choice of two linings – Stay-Dry (SD) or Silk-Feel (SF). The SD version can be put on a wet horse and the lining will wick the moisture away and help your horse dry faster, while the SF also wicks away the moisture but at a slower rate but keeps the coat silky smooth.

Dominick Puffed fleece rug

Fill: 250g | Style: Standard neck | Sizes: 5ft9in – 7ft | Colours: Navy | RRP: £125 |

This Dominick fleece rug is described as smart, comfortable, practical and lightweight. It has a soft cotton lining and is designed to ensure freedom of movement for your horse. It is machine washable and shavings and dirt simply shake off.

Equine Products Comfort Quilt

Fill: 250g or 300g | Style: Standard neck | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft | Colours: Blue | RRP: £48.48 |

The Comfort Quilt from Equine Products is a warm rug with cotton lining and a polar fleece neck to prevent rubbing. It fastens with adjustable buckles and quick-clip fastenings.

Horseware Rhino Original Vari-Layer medium stable rug

Fill: 250g | Style: Standard neck with attachments | Outer: 1000D | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | Colours: Charcoal/grey, white check or charcoal | RRP: £104.95 |

This Horseware stable rug has a strong 1000D polypropylene outer and a breathable, shine-enhancing polyester lining. The fleece collar has an integrated wither pad to prevent rubbing, while the Vari-Layer technology provides more warmth with less weight. The rug fastens with double T-bar front closures, and has cross surcingles and a fillet string. It is also available as a 450g heavyweight.

Hy StormX Original 100 Thelwell stable rug

Fill: 100g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 210D | Sizes: 3ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Navy/red Thelwell | RRP: £49.99 |

Be the envy of the yard with this Thelwell StormX stable rug. It has a durable outer adorned with a Thelwell print that features the classic characters. The rug also has a fleece-lined wither area, adjustable cross surcingles, twin buckle chest fastenings, fillet string and tail flap.

JHL Essential stable rug

Fill: 150g, 250g or 350g | Style: Standard neck with attachments | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 5ft 6in – 7ft | Colours: Burgundy/navy or navy/burgundy | RRP: From £44.99 |

Available in three different weights, this JHL stable rug features a 600D polyester outer, nylon lining, adjustable double front buckles and low cross surcingles. It also has reinforced nylon anti-rub shoulders, fleece wither protection and shoulder gussets for additional movement. The medium and heavyweight rugs have D-ring attachments for an optional neck cover.

Mark Todd Ultimate Heavyweight stable rug

Fill: 400g | Style: Standard neck with attachments | Outer: 1000D | Sizes: 5ft 6in – 7ft | Colours: Navy/beige/royal plaid | RRP: £94.99 |

This heavyweight Mark Todd stable rug is made from a 1000D breathable polypropylene fabric with a nylon lining, which helps to maintain coat shine and prevent rubbing. It features adjustable double front buckles with quick release clips and adjustable low cross surcingles. It also has reinforced nylon anti-rub shoulders, fleece wither protection and a fillet string. There are three D-rings for the optional neck cover, which also features an anti-rub lining.

Masta Vento stable rug

Fill: 200g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 400D | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft6in | Colours: Blue | RRP: £69 |

This Masta stable rug is described as highly breathable, while the 400D outer making this durable, too. The quilted fabric gives the rug a lofty feel and a shoulder gusset allows for freedom of movement. It is quick and easy to fasten with front T-bar closures at the chest, adjustable belly straps and a fillet string. The polyester lining helps reduce unwanted rubbing and keeps the coat shiny and smooth.

Ponyo Horsewear stable rug

Fill: 100g, 250g or 300g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 300D | Sizes: 3ft – 7ft3in | Colours: 9 fun patterns | RRP: From £55 |

This fun Ponyo stable rug comes with a handy detachable neck. It has the same fit and features as the Ponyo turnouts, but is made from a cosy and durable cotton polyester mix. The outer fabric is soft, tough and breathable, while the interior features a soft lining to reduce any rubbing.

Ruggles 50g lightweight stable rug with fleece collar

Fill: 50g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 420D | Sizes: 2ft9in – 7ft6in | Colours: Burgundy or teal | RRP: From £32 |

This smart stable rug with fleece collar from Ruggles has a soft polyester lining to help prevent rubbing and keep the coat smooth. It features double adjustable surcingles and has a generous tail flap and a fillet string to stop the back end of the rug from moving. The chest fastens with double adjustable chest straps and quick-release clips, while the generous shoulder gussets allow easier movement, which in turn creates less friction and reduces the chance of rubbing. It is also available in a range of heavier weights.

Swish Equestrian detachable neck stable rug

Fill: 50g, 100g, 200g or 360g | Style: Detachable neck | Sizes: 4ft3in – 7ft6in | Colours: Mulberry, pink, orange or blue | RRP: From £63.99 |

Available in a range of fill weights, this Swish stable rug can be used with or without the detachable neck cover. It has liner attachments so compatible liners can be added to increase warmth throughout the colder weather. It has large shoulder gussets, cross surcingles and a tail flap. The rug is designed to sit higher on the neck and shoulders to prevent slipping and rubbing, while soft nylon lining also has anti-slip darts on the quarters.

WeatherBeeta Green-Tec stable standard neck medium/lite

Fill: 150g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 150D | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | Colours: Black/bottle green | RRP: £99.99 |

Featuring a diamond weave outer fabric made from recycled bottles, this Weatherbeeta stable rug also has a recycled lining and polyfill. It features traditional side gussets for natural movement, twin adjustable buckle and quick-clip front closure, low cross surcingles and tail cord.

Whitaker Rastrick combo stable rug

Fill: 250g | Style: Detachable neck | Outer: 600D | Sizes: 4ft9in – 7ft | Colours: Red/blue | RRP: £55 |

This medium weight Whitaker rug has contrast red and navy binding with reflective ribbon woven through. It features a double adjustable trigger clip chest fastening and cross surcingles, while the detachable hood, which is shaped around the head, attaches via D-rings and elasticated Velcro. It also has fleece with protection.

Yaris Equestrian Core stable rug

Fill: 200g | Style: Standard neck | Outer: 1000D | Sizes: 5ft – 6ft9in | Colours: Navy/red | RRP: £80 |

The Yaris Core stable rug is made in Britain from a hardwearing nylon, has a 200g polyfill and is lined with shine-enhancing nylon. It has double front T-bar fastenings, cross surcingles and sheepskin padding on the neck to protect against rubbing on the withers.

