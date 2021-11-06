



Black Friday is on Friday 26 November 2021, but don’t worry about scouring the internet for the best horse rug deals and special offers as we will be doing the hard work out for you by gathering them together here...

As we head towards the worst of the winter weather, now is the perfect time to make the most of Black Friday horse rug deals. Whether you’re looking for lightweight turnouts, heavyweight stable rugs or exercise sheets, this is the place to find and compare all the best deals. We will be regularly updating this page with the very best Black Friday horse rug deals that we can find.

Black Friday horse rug deals on the way

Eland Lodge – confirmed Black Friday offer coming soon

Confirmed no deals

Shires are not running any Black Friday offers this year, but we will bring your updates from their online stockists including viovet.co.uk, naylors.com, equus.co.uk and rideawaystore.com

While we’re waiting for the rug sales to begin, check out our buying guides to see what’s on the market…

