The best horse cooler rugs are typically multi-purpose, being suitable to pop on a warm horse after exercise to help them cool down gradually without getting a chill, as well as popping over their back before exercise, to maintain the ideal temperature while travelling and for occasional use as an extra sheet in the stable. In addition, there is a growing range of more technical rugs which are designed to actively cool the horse in hot weather. Our independent tester has reviewed both types of rugs during this group test.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product tester

The cooler rugs in this group test were trialled by Harriet Rimmer, who has previously evented to BE novice and competed in dressage up to advanced medium level. Harriet now spends her time running a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best horse cooler rugs for 2018

* BEST IN TEST *

RRP: £117

“This rug is fantastic, not once were any of the horses too warm or too cold in this rug, even when travelling at the crack of dawn! It wicked away any moisture and kept their backs warm, while allowing plenty of airflow. I was very impressed. It has shown absolutely no signs or wear and tear, plus there is plenty of depth in the sizing and it has easy to adjust fastenings.”

10/10

* BEST VALUE *

RRP: £58.99

“This is the perfect rug for at home, competition or travelling. It has a very smart appearance and is lightweight enough for warmer weather, yet smart enough for travelling and competition use. I was reluctant to use it in the stables as it is so smart and preferred to use it as a travel rug for wearing out and about instead. It has very easy fastenings and is overall a well-made smart rug. Excellent value for money.”

9/10

RRP: £44.99

“This rug was a brilliant fit, offering plenty of freedom of movement while being worn. It is smart and stylish enough for travelling, or use at competitions, while also practical enough to be worn at home as a sheet or under rug. Any moisture post-exercise wicked away evenly leaving the horse dry and comfortable. A good all-round, affordable rug that I would recommend to others.”

8/10

RRP: £66.00

“This rug has performed well as a travel rug, cooler and lightweight sheet. Overall, it has been excellent in keeping the horses’ backs warm, wicking away moisture and keeping them clean. It has nice depth to the front for big hunters and high quality fastenings. A good simple straightforward rug that can be used for lots of purposes.”

8/10

RRP: £80.00

“This lightweight rug was very breathable with good wicking ability. It was very easy to take on and off thanks to the Velcro fastenings, which are especially useful when you’re in a rush! It gave the horses plenty of range in movement and it was very smart in appearance. The material has started to wear slightly on the side of the rug, where the horse has leant against the partition while travelling.”

8/10

RRP: £159.00

“This rug was a very effective way of cooling your horse down after exercise. It is easy to use and comes with a handy cool bag to store it. I found the horses’ recovery rate was definitely faster once the wet rug had been applied and I saw my horses cool down much faster during very hot weather. A great rug to have if you compete regularly in hot weather, although not suitable as a multi-purpose rug.”

8/10

RRP: £49.65

“This rug performed well although when using it at home as more of a cooler/under-rug, it didn’t keep the horse’s back quite as warm as some of the others. However, it worked perfectly well when travelling and when used immediately after exercise. I love the style of this rug – it has a great cut and finish. It has good depth and is a relatively good fit.”

7/10

RRP: £194.00

“This rug was a very tight fit, especially for the chunkier hunters, so it may better suit those with lighter framed horses. That said it worked brilliantly on the horses it did fit and I definitely noticed a difference in the horses’ softness and way of going after they had worn it. It wicked away moisture well and the horses seemed very relaxed while wearing it.”

6/10

