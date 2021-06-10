



The best show rugs are versatile. Not only do they need to keep your horse looking clean and smart, but as your horse is likely to be standing around between classes, a good show rug should keep him warm on a chilly day and help him cool down on a warm day – breathable and wicking properties are essential here. They can also be used for travelling, which means you only need one rug all day, saving you from packing a full wardrobe. You’ll be thankful for the simple fastenings that feature on most show rugs, too, tackwhen you’re rushing to your next class and your horse is slightly more on his toes than normal.

We’ve also rounded up the best technical coolers and travel rugs, if you’re looking for something more specific.

Here’s a range of the best show rugs – some boast a range of technical features, while others are super-smart, so there’s something for every need…

DefenceX System deluxe fleece rug

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | RRP: £49.99 |

A luxurious addition to any wardrobe, this rug can be used in a wide variety of situations. It is made from a soft fleece fabric that traps the air to help keep your horse warm, while also wicking moisture away from the skin to prevent a wet horse getting cold. It featuring a rolled cushioned neckline to prevent rubbing, a single touch-tape fastening at the front and adjustable cross surcingles.

More info hy-equestrian.com

View equus.co.uk

Equiport bespoke fleece show rug

Colours: 15 colours and 31 piping options | Sizes: 5–7ft | RRP: From £98 |

If you’re looking for something smart and personal, check out this soft and washable, bespoke show rug. It is available in a range of fleece colours with rope piping, outer binding and hip ornament options, and is finished with leather front straps, and optional hip ornaments. It can be embroidered in a range of fonts and colours, too.

View at equiport.co.uk

Eskadron Jersey Stripe Contrast rug

Colours: Navy or seasonal colours | Sizes: 5ft9in – 7ft | RRP: £82.95 |

This breathable, moisture-wicking and stretchy rug is made from a technical jersey with a fleece inner for warmth. It features detachable cross-surcingles.

More info at pikeur.de

View at nagsessentials.co.uk

Horseware Rambo show sheet

Colours: Grey/raspberry or blue/silver | Sizes: XS–L | RRP: £162.95 |

This rug is made from ring-spun polyester that wicks away sweat to keep your horse clean, dry and comfortable. It features a detachable hood with full face coverage, a silky lining at the shoulder and mane, and comes complete with a tail bag. It also has cross surcingles, an adjustable front, hood loops and secure Velcro hood closures. Sizes span 4ft9in – 7ft3in.

View at horseware.com

Mark Todd Pro stable sheet

Colours: Navy | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | RRP: £59.99 |

This rug features a 1000D water-resistant, breathable ripstop outer and a soft moisture-wicking lining. It has easy front T-bar fixings, adjustable cross surcingles, fillet string and fleece wither protection.

More info at marktoddcollection.co.uk

View at equus.co.uk

Masta fleece rug

Colours: Black | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft6in | RRP: £55 |

Made from breathable, wicking fleece fabric with a soft anti-pill finish, this rug can be used for travelling, stabling, after bathing or exercise. It features an anti-rub lining at the chest and has a fleece wither pad to reduce rubbing. It also has twin T-bar fastenings to the front, cross surcingles and a fillet string, and is finished with metallic silver piping for a stylish finish. Also available with fixed neck.

View at harryhall.com

Ponyo Horsewear fleece cooler

Colours: 5 fun patterns | Sizes: 3ft – 7ft3in | RRP: From £29 |

This fun fleece cooler rug is sweat-wicking and has anti-pilling properties that help to cool your horse down gradually after exercise. The shoulders and optional neck cover are lined with a silky fabric to avoid rubbing. The optional neck cover is attached to the main body with 3 sturdy metal clips for ease of use. Matching travel boots available for the complete show day look.

View at ponyo-horsewear.com

QHP Diamond show rug

Colours: Wine red or black | Sizes: 5ft5in – 7ft1in | RRP: £69.95 |

This super-smart show rug is made of softshell material, which means hay and shavings don’t stick. The lining and collar are made of super soft imitation wool, while the chest closures are made of imitation leather with black metal hardware for an extra chic touch. The rug features removable surcingles and tail cord, and is finished with a diamond patch and two-tone decorative cord.

View at qhp.nl

Ruggles velvet show rug with chest feature

Colours: Black/red/gold | Sizes: 2ft9in – 7ft6in | RRP: From £39 |

This 100g, quilted, velvet show rug has a 210D lining that helps to keep the coat smooth and prevent marking. The chest is fastened with double adjustable chest straps with D rings and robust trigger clips, and the lined chest flap is secured with Velcro. It has a single adjustable girth strap with trigger clip and the plastic-coated elasticated fillet string also has clips at each end. It is finished with a gold and red decorative trim.

More info at ruggles-horse-rugs.co.uk

View at ebay.co.uk

Shires Tempest Original Team Shires show rug

Colours: Navy/red | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft | RRP: £59.99 |

This rug is described as a great all-rounder with a show style. Lightweight and quick drying, it also wicks away excess moisture to prevent chilling and helps regulate temperature so is ideal for shows, travelling, after bathing and exercise. It features a SupaFleece neck trim, buckle chest straps, adjustable cross surcingles and a fillet string.

View at shiresequestrian.com

Supreme Products show sheet

Colours: Black/gold | Sizes: 4ft6in – 7ft | RRP: £49.99 |

This lightweight and breathable show sheet is great for use while travelling or during busy days at competitions. It will protect your horse from dust and dirt, keeping them clean and pristine ready for the ring. It has double chest fastenings, adjustable cross surcingle straps and fillet string, as well as a fleece-lined wither. It is finished with gold trim and the Supreme Products logo for a smart look.

More info at supremeproducts.co.uk

View at viovet.co.uk

Thermatex TKCS cooler

Colours: 23 options | Sizes: 4ft – 7ft3in | RRP: From £72.05 |

A popular spring/summer rug choice, this British-made lightweight, knitted rug is designed to provide warmth when needed, while encouraging airflow. It features a double front closure, reinforced wither pad, belly strap and fillet loops. It is also machine washable.

View at thermatex.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Thermocell standard neck cooler

Colours: Navy/white | Sizes: 5ft6in – 7ft3in | RRP: £79.99 |

This smart and versatile cooler has an ultra-soft feel and stylish design. Made with multi-layer fabric, it is lightweight but warm with excellent wicking properties to keep your horse dry and comfortable. It features a single adjustable front surcingle closure, low cross surcingles and tail cord.

More info at weatherbeeta.co.uk

View at naylors.com

