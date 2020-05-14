It’s important to ensure your horse’s tail is adequately protected while travelling in a lorry or trailer, and tail guards and bags are becoming more popular as alternatives or additions to the more traditional elasticated tail bandage. The best tail guards, with or without bags, will protect the tail and help keep it clean during transit, as well as being quick and easy to put on, adjustable and secure-fitting, and easy to wash as they do have a tendency to get dirty with each use.
Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…
Horse & Hound’s pick of the best tail protectors 2020
*H&H APPROVED*
Premier Equine padded tail guard with tail bag
RRP £23
“I liked the simple, easy-to-apply design and it did exactly the job intended. It fitted the tail really well and was great value for money.”
10/10
*H&H APPROVED*
Hy padded tail guard
RRP £5.99
“I liked how cushioned and padded it was and that, despite this, it never slipped or moved while being worn.”
10/10
*H&H APPROVED*
LeMieux tail guard with bag
RRP £24.50
“The slightly shorter tail bag kept their tails up and out of the way of their legs, which was great if they were particularly messy while travelling.”
9/10
Bucas tail protector and bag
RRP £16.99
“It offered good protection and had a lovely fleecy lining, but I would have preferred the guard at the top to have been longer.”
8/10
Shires Arma tail guard with detachable tail bag
RRP £16.99
“It fitted very well and was a great length and shape. It offered good protection, but perhaps not as much padding as others I tested.”
8/10
Woof Wear tail guard
RRP £20
“It fitted very well and the straps were a really good length, meaning there were no restrictions to adjusting the fit. It was also long enough to cover and protect the whole tail bone properly.”
7/10
Eskadron tail guard
RRP £18.95
“I liked the length of the tail guard as it covered the tail bone from top to bottom — it offered great protection at the top of the tail and it laid flat with minimal interference.”
7/10
Meet the product tester
Harriet Rimmer is a busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast. She produces and sell hunters, alongside riding and training horses for owners. During the season, Harriet is out at least three times a week — at least once with her local pack and visiting others as much as she can, whatever the weather. Over the summer, Harriet spends her time getting the horses out and about wherever she can to gain some life experience.
