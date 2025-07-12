‘A pioneer and a visionary, and a true gentlemen’: farewell to founder of international equine transport company





Quentin Wallace, the founder of equine international transport company IRT died on 12 June, aged 77.

Quentin was born in the UK and his first trip to Australia in 1966 “set the course for a lifetime of innovation and adventure”.

He had a brief stint farm working in western Victoria, then having recognised a growing demand for horses in Australia, when he returned to the UK he started shipping horses to Australia by sea.

In 1972 equine disease halted sea transport but Quentin saw an opportunity in equine air transport between the northern and southern hemispheres. Using his knowledge of international travel routes and understanding of horses, he created IRT. Over time the business grew from a one-man vision to a team of more than 100 staff, with offices in Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK and Germany.

Quentin worked to streamline the transportation process; to reduce risk and travel time, and to ensure every horse received the highest standard of care. He collaborated with government bodies and key industry partners to turn complex logistics into a seamless, trusted service.

“He wasn’t just moving horses, he was creating an infrastructure, a system, a promise: that horses could travel across the world with safety, care and professionalism,” said an IRT spokesperson.

“He wasn’t driven by recognition, but by results. The result is a legacy that stretches far beyond business; countless horses moved safely around the world, relationships built on trust and a company that continues to set the standard for international equine transport.

“Quentin leaves not just a global company but a global equine community that will carry his vision forward with pride. A pioneer and a visionary, and a true gentleman.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now