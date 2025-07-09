



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Temperatures in the UK are set to rise again later in the week – most of the country will see highs of more than 27ºC. If you’re planning to stable your horse during the high temperatures, you’ll need to think about how you can keep your horse cool. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some suitable portable fan deals that are part of Amazon Prime Day.

Portable camping fans are rechargeable (usually via USB) and can be mounted on a variety of surfaces. Some attach via a clip, which makes them perfect for stall bars or lorry partitions, although we recommend not transporting horses in the heat of the day. Not only are fans useful for cooling, but they are also effective in preventing midges as they struggle to fly in a strong breeze.

Best Amazon Prime Day portable fan deals