Temperatures in the UK are set to rise again later in the week – most of the country will see highs of more than 27ºC. If you’re planning to stable your horse during the high temperatures, you’ll need to think about how you can keep your horse cool. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some suitable portable fan deals that are part of Amazon Prime Day.
Portable camping fans are rechargeable (usually via USB) and can be mounted on a variety of surfaces. Some attach via a clip, which makes them perfect for stall bars or lorry partitions, although we recommend not transporting horses in the heat of the day. Not only are fans useful for cooling, but they are also effective in preventing midges as they struggle to fly in a strong breeze.
Best Amazon Prime Day portable fan deals
Ateroll Portable Fan| 38% off at Amazon
£49.99 Now £30.99
This portable camping fan can attach to surfaces with a clip or with a hanging option. It has three airflow settings. It’s quiet, rechargable and can operate for up to 58 hours per charge.
Minthouz Portable Clip-on fan| 26% off at Amazon
£29.99 Now £22.19
This fan can clipped on to a variety of surfaces, is low noise, has three speed settings and charges up fully in six hours. It gives up to 45 hours of run time (depending on what speed you use) and comes with a remote so you can mount it safely out of reach.
Minthouz 5-speed small fan| 22% off at Amazon
£24.99 Now £19.54
This compact fan that can be clipped or hung. It has five speeds and operates at 20–45 decibels, so it won’t disturb. It delivers airflow for up to 29 hours, takes 5.5 hours to charge and has a handy digital display indicating remaining battery.
Camping Fan with LED Lantern | 24% off at Amazon
£49.99 Now £37.99
This fan hangs, wall mounts or places and has a handy timer mode and LED. It is fast charging and has a dual blade and motor for effective cooling. With 5 wind speed settings, you can adjust to suit your horse. It doubles as a power bank, too – very handy!
As Amazon Prime Day (8–11 July) is happening right now, there’s no better time to invest in a portable fan to help keep your horse comfortable – and they’ll arrive with free next-day delivery.
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
Here are the best live Amazon Prime Day deals for equestrians we’ve found so far…
Pivo just discounted its entire equestrian range for Prime Day – if you’ve ever wanted to record your rides hands-free, now’s your chance!
Spillers has discounted its entire new pelleted supplement range for Amazon Prime Day – now’s the time to stock up!
Forget Airpods, these headphones are much safer to wear at the yard – and they’re up to 46% off for Prime Day 2025
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round